It’s So Hard for the Ruling Class These Days

There’s a piece at The Free Press about how Wikipedia maintains its lefty slant. In addition to its lefty editors, there’s a Wikimedia: Reliable Sources/Perennial Sources page dividing media into “Generally reliable,” “No consensus,” and “Generally unreliable.” Don´t try pushing any sources in the unreliable non-lefty category.

Meanwhile our liberal friends are planning reforms to return the Trump Supreme Court to the glory days when the justices and the educated elite all agreed that “the Constitution means what we the chosen say it does.” And don’t you dare disagree.

Then there’s the war on misinformation and “hate speech,” from Brazil to Britain to the EU to France. Wikipedia first published a four-line misinformation piece in July 2005. By January 2015 it was a couple of pages; today it goes on for ages about fact-checking. If you want short and sweet go to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s MDM page.

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times. And I think that, for our rulers, the age of the internet is the worst of times.

The fact is that the regime is fit to be tied. You can tell that from the #WeBelieve yard signs put out by nice liberal ladies in the months after the Trump win in 2016. The yard signs were devotedly reciting the homeowner’s belief in anti-racism, flood the border, LGBT, feminism, government science, climate change.

Liberal ladies are the most loyal followers of the regime.

And if you read between the lines of sous-chef Kamala Harris’s recent word salad served out to Oprah Winfrey, the menu hasn’t changed since 2016.

Hey, how about this Harris/Walz yard sign priced at $12.99:

HOPE OVER FEAR

TRUTH OVER LIES

SCIENCE OVER FICTION

DEMOCRACY OVER FACISM[sic]

DECENCY OVER DECEIT

It echoes what Nicole Shanahan told Tucker Carlson the other day. When she was a girl in Oakland, California, they taught her in school that Democrats were good people and Republicans were bad people.

By the way, I don’t hate the liberal ladies and their #WeBelieve signs, or the $12.99 signs. I just like to know what the liberal faithful are being carefully taught, because I believe that I need to know what the regime is teaching them to believe.

I get the anguish of our liberal lady friends. Back in early 2016, we were going to follow the election of the First Black President with the First Woman President in an incandescent arc of justice. Of course we were. It was so empowering. And then Asteroid Trump hit, and a dark night descended on the Earth. Of course, it was the Russians that intercepted the missile launched to take out Asteroid Trump! It had to be!

But the more our liberal friends enforce their Narrative and bleat about misinformation, the more they are telling us that their regime is in trouble.

For me, liberals yelling about misinformation are helpful. They are telling us where the major threats to their Narrative and their regime are occurring. They are telling us what they don’t want you to know.

And our side does it too, when center and right intellectuals descended on a podcaster in the late Darryl Cooper unpleasantness.

But in the real world, I have Questions, and one thing I’ve wondered about is: how did people afford the passage from Europe to America before the advent of steamship steerage? Not to mention James Cameron’s magnificent Titanic. Now I know.

I was reading Garet Garrett’s The American Story and he mentioned, in a chapter on slavery, the indentured servant story.

See, in colonial America, the country desperately needed labor. And back then, due to the agricultural revolution and landowners switching from feudal lordship to agricultural “improvement,” the rulers in Europe needed to get rid of their “waste population.” In response to demand, a system of indentured servitude grew up in the colonies. In part, it was all about sending over paupers and convicts; in part it was voluntary. But these people had no money. Who paid for their free passage to the Americas? Simple. The new arrivals were sold at auction for five to seven years of indentured servitude, and the money went to pay the shipowner for his trouble.

And what did these folk do, after the indenture was over, and they were now free?

Picture… with a bag of seed, an axe, and if he could, a pair of oxen… a man a woman and an infant as they vanish into the wilderness.

There’s your settler-colonialist, unmasked. What a monster! And then came August 1619, and the first shipload of Negro slaves.

So which is worse? The rulers of Europe shipping off their waste population to the Americas, or African chiefs flogging their captured slaves to European slave-traders?

If you make the wrong choice, you could be guilty of “misinformation.”

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: AT via Magic Studio