Israel Against the World

On July 2014 the late Charles Krauthammer penned an article titled “Moral Clarity in Gaza.” He noted that “Hamas has only one grievance: Israel’s very existence.”

“Some geopolitical conflicts are morally complicated. The Israel-Gaza war is not. It possesses a moral clarity not only rare but excruciating. “Israel is so scrupulous about civilian life that, risking the element of surprise, it contacts enemy noncombatants in advance to warn them of approaching danger. Hamas, which started this conflict with unrelenting rocket and mortar attacks on unarmed Israelis -- 6,464 launched from Gaza in the past three years -- deliberately places its weapons in and near the homes of its own people. “This has two purposes. First, counting on the moral scrupulousness of Israel, Hamas figures civilian proximity might help protect at least part of its arsenal. Second, knowing that Israelis have new precision weapons that may allow them to attack nonetheless, Hamas hopes that inevitable collateral damage -- or, if it is really fortunate, an errant Israeli bomb -- will kill large numbers of its own people for which, of course, the world will blame Israel.

A decade later, how exquisitely correct Krauthammer was.

During Operation Protective Edge which Israel launched in 2014, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) transferred medical supplies, food, gas, and humanitarian aid to Gaza and set up hospitals for Gazans, which Hamas tried to block in order to prevent its own people from receiving the medical care they needed.

Billions of dollars went to Gaza to rebuild it after the IDF wiped out a large portion of Hamas’s arsenal, tunnels, and terror sites.

And now ten years later, October 7th shook Israel and world Jewry to its very core.

The normalization of the most bestial atrocities are “landmarks of shame.”

“Hamas’ orgy of rape, murder, and callous, indiscriminate cruelty such as mutilation, torture, burning alive, and beheadings that began last October 7 and is continuing almost a year later, marks an escalation extreme even by the standards of that blood-stained region. “Morally horrific have been the ‘protests’ on prestigious U.S. university campuses, abetted by simpatico, or cowardly, professors and administrators. These riotous displays also feature property damage, record-breaking assaults against Jews, and chants explicitly or implicitly calling for another Holocaust, and celebrating the Nazis’ Final Solution.

U.S. university campuses aid and abet the 400+ anti-Semitic incidents thus far as compared to 33 incidents during the same period in 2022.

In 2011 Dr. Arieh Eldad recounted a searing story that clearly shows how deep the Palestinians’ moral abyss is. Eldad had helped establish the Israeli National Skin Bank, which is the largest in the world. As Chairman of Plastic Surgery, he was asked to

“supply skin for an Arab woman from Gaza , who was hospitalized in Soroka Hospital in Beersheva, after her family burned her. Usually, such atrocities happen among Arab families when the women are suspected of having an affair. “The woman was treated... and discharged to return to Gaza. She was invited for regular follow-up visits to the outpatient clinic in Beersheva [Israel]. “One day she was caught at a border crossing wearing a suicide belt. She meant to explode herself in the outpatient clinic of the hospital where they saved her life [emphasis mine]. It seems that her family promised her that if she did that, they would forgive her. “This is only one example of the war between Jews and Muslims in the Land of Israel. It is not a territorial conflict. This is a civilizational conflict, or rather a war between civilization & barbarism.

More locally, regarding college campus protestors, they “trespass all boundaries of civility”

“They are everywhere almost all the time: a yelling, chanting, Jew-hating mob, disturbing the city peace, interrupting every holiday and public event, harassing innocent civilians, at work, at homes, and on the streets, but especially harassing Jews: Students of course, but also those who are dressed in visibly Jewish ways -- plus Jewish museum directors, Jewish professors, both on campus and at their homes, and as they are dining in known Jewish restaurants. “There should be consequences for disturbing the peace, for committing immoral, and unlawful behavior. For terrorizing a peaceful civilian population.

But “no one stops them -- absolutely no one stops them.”

In the larger theater of current events, the Palestinian Authority was permitted to draft a United Nations General Assembly resolution that declares open season on Israelis.

"The stage has now been set for a full-fledged effort by the United Nations to destroy the Jewish state by means of the first-ever wholly Palestinian-drafted resolution. It is scheduled for adoption at an 'Emergency Session' of the General Assembly on September 17 and 18, 2024. "The Palestinian resolution castrates Israel’s very legitimacy by claiming that the country is engaged in apartheid and 'particularly severe forms of racial discrimination.'

The facts be damned. In Israel, Arabs have more rights and freedoms than in any Arab state. It’s a classic Nazi antisemitic inversion technique. Switch victim and perpetrator."

Moreover, the “Palestinian Authority is demanding that the United Nations evict more than 500,000 Israeli citizens from their ancestral homeland of Judea and Samaria.”

Despite the odious move by the Palestinian Authority, Kamala Harris is a proponent of the two-state solution for Israel which is essentially the Final Solution for Israel.

Harris’ has had a longstanding relationship with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) which has infiltrated America in order to create an Islamic caliphate right here.

While mouthing support for Israel, Harris wants to address Islamophobia yet ignores the “main oxygen pipeline for the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Republican Senator Tom Cotton criticized the Biden-Harris initiative in a tweet that said: ‘After the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and a breakout of pro-Hamas activism on campus, the White House is claiming Islamophobia is our top concern.’

Moreover, Harris has scolded Israel and has little sympathy for the Israeli victims of the heinous attacks on that country.

She clearly believes that Netanyahu, not Hamas, is the true enemy.

For far too long, diplomats, reporters, and human rights activities have saved Hamas.

All this has resulted in “Intimidate the Jews Day” whether it be in London, New York, France, or any other city where jihadists are empowered.

In central London, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) plans a march on October 5, 2024 to intimidate Jewish worshippers at nearby synagogues. The PSC declares that they will “mark a year since the start of Israel’s genocidal assault on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. We need the largest possible mobilisation to demonstrate our solidarity, demand an end to the genocide, and to call on the British government to stop arming Israel.”

As Melanie Phillips points out: “How disgusting is this. October is the month when decent people will mark the start of the Hamas-led genocidal assault on southern Israel, when thousands of Arabs from Gaza stormed across the border fence and butchered, raped, beheaded or burnt alive 1200 Israeli women children and men and dragged 250 others into the hellholes of Gaza where a maximum of 100 are thought to remain alive in horrific conditions.”

Yet the new UK government’s anti-Israel policy is in full force. As Con Coughlin points out

“The pretence that the UK's new Labour government has moved away from the blatant anti-Semitism... under its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has been brutally exposed by the actions of David Lammy, the party's new Foreign Secretary.

Lammy confirmed that the UK plans to restore its funding to UNRWA, despite the fact that staffers were directly involved in the October 7th attacks. Moreover, Lammy suspended a number of UK arms contracts to Israel.

But, of course, an arms embargo will only embolden Israel’s adversaries.

The Oslo peace process of 30+ years ago stands as an incredible strategic blunder and led to Hamas’ genocidal commitment to Israel’s destruction.

Consequently, it is imperative that every freedom-loving person understand how important it is that Israel secures the Philadelphi corridor.

The major task of a Jew is to survive. It is non-negotiable.

