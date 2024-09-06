Islam’s Psychopathic Bullies

In recent days, various Israeli former captives of the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip have gone public in the Israeli media with their ordeal, and their reportage is uniform. Every one of their different captors comes across as a psychopathic bully. Being kidnapped and becoming a hostage to Muslims means more than just loss of freedom; it means constant, 24-7 abuse, punishment physical and psychological, in particular, endless humiliation.

Israel’s YNETnews.com quoted freed hostage Almog Meir regarding his abuser: “If he did not like how we walked around the apartment, he would say, ‘You were up, fine, now you will sit for a week and not move. If you go to the bathroom, you must crawl there. I don’t want you to stand.’” This is bullying for bullying’s sake.

Almog added, “They often just wanted to punch me. You disconnect from your feelings, from the humiliation. He would take this pen and tie our mouths around it. For days, we would have cuts in our mouths. Sometimes we were bound by chains and would have the rust wash off us when we showered. The lock on the chains would cut us to the bone.”

Image: Terrorists used the blood of their Jewish victims to pay homage to Allah. X screen grab.

What the MSM never covers is the religious dimension of the cruelty that the Jewish hostages in Muslim hands in Gaza are subject to daily. The Koran mandates “oppression and humiliation” for Jews, and that was the relationship over fourteen centuries.

For example, yearly in a Muslim polity, a public ceremony would feature the leader of the Jewish community, commonly the chief rabbi, presenting barrels of coins to the pasha, which was the annual jezya tax, a penalty for the Jews refusing to convert to Islam and for the right to continue practicing Judaism for another year. During the ceremony, the pasha would slap the rabbi in the face for continuing to live according to the Jews’ false Torah and not the Koran and for refusing to admit that Islam, not Judaism, is the correct version of the religion of Ibrahim.

That is the way it was in 18th century Algiers, where the Jews were ordered to wear only black garments and were let out of their ghetto (hara in Algerian Arabic) only a few days a week.

It is a misconception among the semi-educated that the word Islam is related to salaam/peace (which is just the Arabic mispronunciation of the Hebrew shalom). It does not mean peace but submission. Islam venerates submission. Abed/slave is a respectable name for a Muslim man. The names Abdel and Abdullah both mean “slave of God,” for slavery is a virtue. Allah wants slaves, not free-thinking, independent individuals.

An Israeli friend, like so many foreign admirers of America, once asked me what makes America great and special, and I immediately answered, “Freedom…the liberty of the individual as the highest value.”

The first American revolutionaries in Boston called themselves the “Sons of Liberty.” In Philadelphia, the Liberty Bell is a national treasure. In New York Harbor stands the Statue of Liberty, which word is the opposite of submission.

The Muslims in Gaza voted freely for the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas) in 2006 to be their government. The Brotherhood is a non-nationalist organization founded in 1928 that has nothing to do with those Arabs who now identify as “Palestinians.” (The only people in 1928 calling themselves “Palestinians” were Zionist pioneer Jews restoring their people’s barren homeland to habitability.)

On October 7, 2023, the Brotherhood in Gaza exposed itself to the world to be a cult of sadistic sex maniacs who, as jailers, are addicted to the domination and submission of their captives. Their Jewish victims have, of course, been raped—both the men and women—whenever the urge comes upon these brutal men with the ethics of Neanderthals.

In captivity, the Muslim Brothers commonly call a Jewish hostage “donkey” (hamr), an animal Arabs still in use in Judea and Samaria as a beast of burden.

The IDF has uncovered all kinds of materials in Gaza, including instructions to the invaders on October 7 to kill and capture not only soldiers but women, children, and babies, reflecting a culture in which no distinction is made between combatants and non-combatants. For them, war is killing infidels, all of whom are worthy targets.

That commitment to their jihad is one major reason why the 1993 Oslo Peace Process between Arafat and the two Israeli Marxists Rabin and Peres bombed (pun intended). Those two atheists did not understand that when Arafat swore off terrorism as part of their peace agreement, not only did that liar not mean it, but he did not understand it.

None of these Muslim terrorists understand terror as people in civilized societies experience their ghastly atrocities. For them, 9/11 was a beautiful thing, the massacre of people at random. War for them is killing the enemy, torturing the enemy, and mutilating the enemy. Nothing is out of bounds. On October 7, one terrorist was known to use an Israeli cell phone to call his mommy and daddy in Gaza and exult, “I just killed ten Jews! Aren’t you proud of me!?”

The West must wake up to the reality of the war against civilized humanity that Islam is waging, with Israel as the tip of the spear. Islam is a totalitarian ideology in a class with Nazism and Communism, and, not coincidentally, all three are rooted in a satanic hatred of Jews.

Three thousand, three hundred and thirty-seven years ago, the Jewish nation was born in its escape from Egypt, the greatest slave revolt in history. Judaism is a religion that celebrates that escape every spring for a week.

The Jewish national epic inspired America’s rebels against King George III. They cursed him as “Pharoah,” and when the Continental Congress, on July 4, 1776, gave Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin the job of designing a seal for the new state, one idea was for a scene of Moses “standing on the shore, extending his hand over the sea to drown Pharoah, who is sitting in an open chariot, a crown on his head and a sword in his hand, as rays from the Pillar of Fire in the clouds reach Moses, to express that he acts by the command of the Deity.”

All dictators and tyrants hate Jews, most especially devotees of a religion that glorifies submission.

Islamic culture is this generation’s successor to fascism, only the expanse of its empire over fifty-six officially Muslim nation-states dwarfs in size the great empires in history. Muslims are swamping the U.K. and Europe and are preparing the same fate for the U.S.A.

Only Barack Hussein Obama might know how many of the millions that conman Biden (likely on Obama’s instructions) let into the country are Muslim Brotherhood members.

Judging by recent elections in Europe, people there seem to be finally facing up to the menace of the Muslim enemies within. No less must Americans face the presence in their country of now more than 3,000 mosques financed from abroad that are, in effect, advance outposts of the global jihad for the wished-for eventual Muslim conquest of America.

Islam is a polygamous culture, something illegal in all 50 states. Patriotic citizens in the vicinity of a mosque might want to lodge a complaint with the proper authorities that this institution fosters illegality and, therefore, should be shut down by a marshal or sheriff armed, much as one would a “crack house” or house of ill repute.

This might be a start toward the goal of legally declaring radical Islamic precepts as illegal in the States as Nazism is in post-War Germany. We did it with Mormonism’s polygamy, and we can do it with Islam’s polygamy as well as its other unsavory and unconstitutional practices and beliefs.

Sha’i ben-Tekoa’s PHANTOM NATION: Inventing the “Palestinians” as the Obstacle to Peace is available at Amazon.com in hard cover or a Kindle ebook. His podcasts can be heard on www.phantom-nation.com.