Is There Election Fraud or Not?

One of the most revealing memes on the internet asks: “If the Biden-Harris administration has done such a great job, why does Kamala Harris promise that if elected, she will fix everything on Day 1?”

If everything’s swell, why does everything need fixing?

Kamala isn’t alone in wanting it both ways. The esteemed Wall Street Journal has been among establishmentarians who ridiculed Donald Trump for claiming that his re-election was foiled by a conspiracy that stole the election. Just about every mainstream media outlet has bellowed that there was no proof of a rigged election.

But if elections are on the up-and-up, then why does virtually every Republican candidate now demand that steps be taken to “ensure election integrity”?

In Saturday’s Wall Street Journal, columnist Kimberley A. Strassel says the election is more at risk from federal Department of Justice meddling than from what the DOJ claims are Russian plans to influence voters with “disinformation.”

Strassel asks now, “Which is more likely to influence a U.S. election? A dribble of Russian propaganda in an ocean of online electioneering, or a federal law-enforcement campaign against one of the candidates?”

If elections are fair, honest, and uncorrupted, why the need to attack not just one, but two alleged conspiracies to corrupt the 2024 election: Russia’s and the DOJ’s?

The short answer is because elections increasingly have experienced conspiratorial plots to rig and steal them. If ignored, it only ensures more of the same. Even the Republican party (AKA Stupid Party) essentially admits this out loud now. It’s probably too late to prevent another round of massive election fraud. But at least GOPers will be able to say, “We told you so,” despite their efforts being woefully too little and too late.

The claim since 2020 has been that the election was thoroughly investigated, and there was zero evidence of cheating. It’s logically impossible to prove an absolute negative, but common sense still applies. Otherwise, everyone would have to agree that O.J. Simpson was not a murderer. After all, a thorough investigation and a highly publicized trial acquitted him. Nothing to see here. Move along.

However, wisdom tells us there is often a world of difference between “innocent” and “not guilty.” The latter is the absence of proof. The former is “free of guilt.”

Twenty-twenty’s election never received thorough investigation. Most of the evidence for it being fair and honest amounted to essentially O.J. Simpson–type acquittals. There were no thorough comparisons of signatures of those who cast ballots to signatures of registered voters. No plausible excuses were offered to explain how in many swing states, Trump’s substantial lead before midnight disappeared after election workers were finished, then in the dead of night thousands of additional ballots were added, and Biden was pronounced the winner. There was no forensic investigation of whether computer counts of votes were, or even could be, changed by illicit remote access to government computers.

There were few, if any, thorough judicial reviews weighing all conceivable evidence of ballot-rigging, tampering and fraud. This is not because there was no evidence, but because the courts weren’t about to overturn election results that already had been certified. Time ran out.

The short explanation is that the courts had zero interest in getting involved in disputes that would take months, if not longer, to resolve. Government, per se, must roll along. Winners must be sworn in. Losers must be ordered out of the building.

The lesson here is that to get away with rigging an election, make sure that proving the corruption takes longer than it takes the government’s minions to stamp it “certified.”

One of the oldest election-rigging memes was born with the extremely narrow victory of John F. Kennedy over Richard M. Nixon in 1960. Even at the time, it was immediately suggested that JFK won Illinois thanks to the votes of dead people — people still registered to vote but deceased, who nevertheless managed to go to the polls and cast votes for Kennedy.

Bogus registered voters remain an unsolved problem. In recent cases, 17,000 non-citizens ineligible to vote for Congress and the president recently were removed from the rolls in just four states. This is likely the tip of the iceberg. Mind you, these are just the ones discovered by investigation. Like illegal aliens pouring across the border, most won’t be detected or removed.

In Texas this month, the government removed a million bogus registered voters from the rolls because they were dead; had moved out of state; or, in the case of 6,500 of them, were apparent non-citizens ineligible to vote.

California state lawmakers have banned local laws requiring voter ID. That enables anyone to pass himself off as one of the thousands of bogus registered voters on the rolls. And then do it again, passing himself off as a different bogus registered voter, then again and again, etc. What’s to stop them?

Here’s the catch: when it’s over, and the votes have been “counted” and “winners” announced, there’s no way anyone will be able to prove that the election wasn’t fair and honest. The system will chalk up another O.J. Simpson acquittal: nothing to see here. Move along.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image: cagdesign via Pixabay, Pixabay License.