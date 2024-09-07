Iran is Moving In for the Kill

Joe Biden and his progressives would sell out their parents.

Did you hear him blame Netanyahu for the absence of a ceasefire? The only action that he could take that would bring hostages home (maybe) is to surrender to Hamas.

I've never seen the stars lined up so unfavorably for the U.S. Ask any American who is reasonably familiar with what's going on in the Middle East, and it's apparent that we've lost control of the narrative; up is down, and white is black.

Start with the state of the Middle East:

Israel is at war, and everyone, even some of its own people, seems to want it to surrender to Hamas, Iran's proxy.

Iran continues its march to acquiring a nuclear weapon, with the Biden/Harris administration facilitating it through inaction. They may be further along than previously supposed.

Iran's proxies wage war on the West. The Biden/Harris administration focuses on the proxies and not Iran, which provides the money, weapons, training, command and control, and mission orders that see death and destruction without end. Not just in Israel but threatening world trade by ordering the Houthis to attack ships in the Red Sea and, separately, to kill and maim elsewhere. We also know that Iran has ordered the death of both Iranian and American citizens here and in Europe.

We have demonized Saudia Arabia, the only potential player in the Middle East that could exert enough pressure on the rest of the region to bring stability and an end to the Iranian menace.

We live in a world where optics and spin have become more important than facts.

How did this happen, and what does it portend for the rest of us?

Were Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas that sees Hamas boss Yahya Sinwar go free, it would be the beginning of the end for the State of Israel. It would indicate that Israel possesses a fatal character defect heralding its undoing. Yet, with that fact so glaringly obvious, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demand a ceasefire with no preconditions. No wonder Hamas and Iran are believers that Allah is Great and about to deliver them a promised miracle.

American policy is not to negotiate with terrorists. Why is it then that Biden and Harris are doing just that with Iran and their proxies? Why isn't the United States militarily on the ground in Gaza to retrieve American hostages as we so often do? Why isn't that option employed to apply additional pressure on Hamas?

Instead, Biden/Harris plays directly into our enemy's hands by pandering to a world audience that wishes Israel harm and sends only weak platitudes for the loss Israel absorbed on October 7.

This war would have already been over if not for Biden and his progressive left demanding Israel fight with one hand tied behind its back and with a timer Washington has set for it to be over, regardless of victory. Israel has been intentionally held to an impossible standard.

What would we do if Mexico killed 1,200 Americans in a cross-border raid?

Like all wars, this one will end, too. It will be then time for Act II as Iran extends an olive branch to the new U.S. president, whoever that is.

Iran has been playing for time for over 30 years.

It's another truism that if you must have a deal, you'll get the worst end of any agreement. That's been what happened to Obama and Biden with the horribly deficient JCPOA. Iran was on the ropes when we led the world to apply sanctions that dried up their oil revenues. Biden and Obama opened the spigots and sent tens of billions of dollars to the Iranians.

How did that work out for us? All the Iranian proxies were bestowed billions of dollars in support and today possess tens of thousands of rockets and other weapons that threaten the region and have killed and maimed American and Israeli citizens. Iran even manufactures weapons for Russia to kill Ukrainians.

And, still, we don't seriously threaten the inevitable fight that must come to stop Iran's march to a nuclear weapon. According to the Free Press, they may be closer to having it than previously known.

We cannot allow them to possess or to conquer the Middle East, turning the region into a Muslim caliphate, which they have promised to do.

Waiting in the wings is problematic Saudi Arabia. A country we used to be tightly integrated with despite their radical Wahhabism that troubles us all and their ties to 9/11. Regardless of what you may have heard, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the U.S. are tied together at the hip. Israel has been providing military technology to Saudi Arabia for the last thirty years, and the Saudis have a preference for American military tech.

Saudi Arabia is far from perfect, but is the only counterweight to an expansionist Iran. Woke Washinton, led by the progressive left, reflexively clings to the Palestinians, which is nothing more than a cudgel to overturn American policy in place since the end of the Second World War.

This strategy provided stability, cheap energy, and many years of business opportunities. The underlying concept is still valid, more so since the Iranian Revolution of 1979 led us to where we are today.

It is in our interest to see a stable Middle East that is no longer dominated by religious sects that hate each other; removing Iran from contention favors that outcome.

God Bless America.

Allan J. Feifer is a patriot, author, businessman, thinker, and strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.