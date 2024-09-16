How to Beat ‘Unhuman’ Communists At Their Own Game

Communism thrives on resentment, vengeance, and terror. Its chief weapon is disorder, the dismantling of existing structures, the undoing of bonds holding together families, nations, civilizations. Conservative pundits have been warning of this for decades. Why, then, have the U.S. – and the West as a result – moved to the Left?

According to Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec, authors of Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (And How to Crush Them), conservatives lose because they do not understand the Left. The authors say their book is a “software upgrade” for saving America and Western civilization. They say they are unapologetic about the epithet ‘unhumans’ because communists destroy “the human rights of life, liberty, and property – and undo their own humanity in the process by fully embracing nihilism, cynicism, and envy.”

Posobiec is a former Naval intelligence officer, a T.V. journalist, and well-known conservative voice, while Lisec is a professional ghostwriter. As staunch believers in the “God-given will of the human spirit to build a greater, better world than the one we found ourselves in,” both are committed to fighting back.

They advocate the principle of exact reciprocity: “that which is done by the communists and the regime must be done unto them.” Lawfare, naming, shaming, boycotts, cancel culture – the Left, they say, must be fought with its own weapons. Their book is no limp-wristed analysis of conservative failures; it is a clarion call for an iron-fisted counterattack – a counter-revolution, for which they lay out the strategy in the final two (12th and 13th) chapters.

However, keeping the promise of helping to understand the Left, Posobiec and Lisec devote the initial chapters to laying out the political history of communist movements in a way no history book, teacher, or documentary does.

Beginning with the proto-communist French Revolution, they lay bare the playbook that all far-left uprisings and insurrections have followed, whether in Russia, Spain, China, Cuba, Cambodia, or South Africa.

They show that communism is not an ideology, it is a war tactic to terrorize populations and revoke human rights. Not blood-sated with the 100 million deaths communist revolutions and regimes caused in the 20th century, communists seek to destroy what individual effort, initiative, and innovation have achieved. The ‘unhumans,’ averse to what civilization builds by committing itself to order and social contract, are dedicated to the “desecration of the beautiful.”

The authors reach to the roots of communism, namely, a seemingly commendable obsession with “fairness” and “equality,” ideals that the communists have distorted to run contrary to the equality under law that free societies like America uphold. To the communists, the obvious unfairness of life and the role of effort, skill, enterprise, innovation, and even chance in determining individual or communal success or failure are the wellsprings to feed resentment and set up the have-nots against the haves – not to build a better world, but “to destroy all individual achievement and cultural greatness so that the world is as miserable as they are.”

The authors also make a strong case against the Left-favored relativistic multiculturalism that ostensibly seeks to integrate the disparate value systems of religious, ethnic, and cultural groups, but insidiously works to label dominant ones as oppressors. Victimhood – true or perceived – is celebrated, while mere accusation is proof of someone or some group being an oppressor to be punished.

From their extensive study, Posobiec and Lisec conclude that revolutions follow the arc of Incite, Seize, and Purge. Incitement builds resentment, envy, and hatred against ‘oppressors’ through a sustained focus on the victimhood of the ‘oppressed.’ Since violence is the sine qua non of revolution, seizure follows: property, liberty, and lives are taken with impunity. Finally, purging ensures the removal of the ‘oppressors’ and any memory/history of them. The true objective of revolutions isn’t equality but power – the emergence of a new leadership with powers far exceeding the original accused ‘oppressors.’

In America, the bastion of capitalism, freedom, and enterprise, this process had perforce to be gradual and all its steps could not be carried out. But beginning in the 1960s with the civil rights movement, race was made a potent means of incitement. Communist-infiltrated academia tore down the icons of early America and repainted our Founding Fathers as racists and slaveowners.

Race hustlers inflamed black rage to make their fortunes, even as most blacks were kept down, increasing crime, drug use, and breakdown of family and community life among blacks. In the name of resistance, communists normalized hatred for and violence against majority whites, while not sparing successful minorities. Equal access to opportunity was reinterpreted as equality of outcome. People were not treated as individuals with inherent dignity, unique life experiences, and inalienable rights but as members of either “oppressor” or “oppressed” groups. This was a teardown of American society.

In the 21st century, communists have adapted the revolutionary playbook to fifth-generation warfare (5GW) – the achievement of political goals through “perception management, narratives, asymmetry, or irregular conflict.” The book describes how communists conduct Operation Preparation of the Environment (OPE) to create conditions for victory. There are three stages: Separation, Messaging, and Infiltration. First, choosing grievances to build categories around, assigning blame and guilt to one side and envy and hatred to the other. Second, using the media – especially social media – to reinforce anger in the have-nots and target the haves for their complicity. And third, transformation of the media, societal institutions, government, and even the military through gradual infiltration by communists.

This is happening all around us now. Separation: People have been indoctrinated to see racism where there is none. Messaging: The media brands those opposing males competing in female sports as ‘transphobic.’ Infiltration: Academia, the media, the corporate world, advertising, the courts, key government agencies – already they are dominated by communists or eager neo-converts.

At another level, the authors say, communists have unleashed anarcho-terrorism – the selective enforcement of laws against a target population. Examples given include the prosecution of Jan. 6 demonstrators protesting a fraudulent election while Antifa and BLM rioters were exonerated for the “summer of love,” in which property was destroyed, businesses were looted, and people were assaulted. Another is the villainization of police officers in the George Floyd case despite his record as a violent criminal, fentanyl addict, and heart patient. Yet another is the criminalization of self-defense, while courts take a lenient view of muggers and robbers.

Committed as they are to taking the fight back to the communists, Posobiec and Lisec say that, if necessary, conservatives must infiltrate the organizations of the unhumans. Posobiec hasn’t shied from such work himself: he has infiltrated Antifa meetings that planned attacks on Trump’s inauguration and the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and written a book about the conspiracies hatched there (The Antifa: Stories from Inside the Black Bloc).

They also suggest acquiring dominance over social media – creating networks of counter-influencers, for example – so that organizations such as Antifa, BLM, and NGOs profiting from illegal immigration can be exposed and shamed effectively, while lawfare against them gains wide publicity. In fact, Posobiec has written another book – 4D Warfare: A Doctrine for a New Generation of Politics – dedicated to fighting communists on social media.

“Great men of means” – such as free speech protector Elon Musk and investigative journalist James O’Keefe, of Project Veritas – uphold conservative values and fight communists by exposing them. Posobiec and Lisec say that freedom lovers must champion these warriors.

Containment is another strategy the authors suggest – doing business only with those who share your values. This may require geographical or economic retreats, but the authors predict that once a critical mass of boycotters is reached, the unhumans will turn on themselves, as predators invariably do.

“The unhumans will not stop until they are stopped,” Posobiec and Lisec write, and show us how to stop them. Now, it is up to us to join battle.

Image: Twitter screen shot