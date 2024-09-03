Harris is Flip-Flopping Toward November 5

Flip-flopping politicians are nothing new, whether Democrats or Republicans. The latter campaign on cutting taxes, slashing wasteful government spending, securing the border, just to name a few issues.

Once elected they discover that America, now $35 trillion in debt and growing by $2 million every minute, “can’t afford” any of these measures while at the same time insisting that billions spent on climate change fantasies or foreign wars are not only affordable, but also essential “for democracy” or whatever their cause-de-jour.

Failed presidential candidate John Kerry was the poster boy for flip-floppers a few decades ago. He criticized then-President George W. Bush over his ill-fated and under false pretenses incursion into Iraq, and in hindsight Kerry’s criticism was warranted.

But the wrinkle was Kerry voting to fund the war that a few years later he was against, saying “I actually did vote for the $87 billion before I voted against it.”

To commemorate Kerry’s flip-flops, one could purchase an actual pair of flip-flops. A pair is on display at the National Museum of American History. Soon Kamala Harris flip-flops will be available for use during the last days of summer.

Perhaps VP Harris doesn’t realize that she has been in the White House for almost four years, as the number two to cognitively deficient President Joe Biden. One would assume that the vice-president is aware and on board with the policies of her administration.

She once bragged about being the “last person in the room” with the president during crucial decisions such as the calamitous Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

She is suddenly noticing all these problems under her watch, while blaming former President Trump, who has been out of office for almost four years. Harris now promises to fix all the problems she created, while campaigning and running against herself and Biden.

Barack Obama did much the same, always campaigning against his own policies and outcomes, while dissociating himself from himself. That’s a neat trick. Perhaps that suggests who is really running the show at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

YouTube screen grab

Harris’s latest flip-flop is on the border wall. From Axios:

If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration. It's the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking — proposals that aides say she now is against. Harris is embracing a more hawkish immigration policy as Donald Trump's campaign spends tens of millions of dollars attacking her about the border.

Kamala was for an open border before she was against it.

Trump campaigned in 2016 to “build the wall” and make Mexico pay for it. Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, and the cabal of Wall Street Journal -- Chamber of Commerce Republicans did everything in their power to prevent Trump’s border wall.

They preferred the cheap labor via an open border, feeling safe in their gated communities, far from the Venezuelan gangs plaguing working class Americans.

Despite fierce opposition from both parties, Trump did manage to build hundred miles of border wall. Enter Biden, Harris, and Obama (again) in 2020 and Trump’s border initiative was shelved via Biden’s executive orders. Did Harris not know about these orders? I thought she was the “last person in the room” with Biden?

Biden then appointed Harris as his “border czar.” Yes, he did despite corporate media’s gaslighting to the contrary. The Harris/Biden/Obama administration opened the borders wide, to the tune of 10,000 known illegal crossings per day.

Since this is not a selling election issue, Harris put on her flip flops. Rasmussen Reports in their Immigration Index found, “voters are looking for tighter immigration control from President Joe Biden’s administration.”

Residents in Aurora, Colorado, a sold blue state, are not pleased with the Biden/Obama/Harris immigration plan. The New York Post reported, “Brutal Venezuelan gang violence spills into quiet suburb from the sanctuary city next door— despite efforts to keep migrants out.”

Colorado’s Democrat Gov, Jared Polis calls it “imagination” despite video evidence to the contrary. He will get his own pair of flip-flops as his willful ignorance is now national news. He can wear then during his cringey Feliz Navidad song and dance routine.

Harris was for unfettered illegal immigration before she was against it.

Axios describes her previous position:

In declaring her candidacy in her first run for president in 2019, Harris called the wall Trump's "medieval vanity project" that wasn't going to stop transnational gangs from entering the U.S. In February 2020, Harris wrote on Facebook that "Trump's border wall is a complete waste of taxpayer money and won't make us any safer." In April 2017, soon after joining the Senate, Harris said the wall was a "stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it.”

Harris has now morphed into Trump. Axios explains:

Harris' campaign has portrayed her as an immigration hardliner in ads.

One Harris TV ad frames her time as California's attorney general as that of a "border state prosecutor," and includes images of the border wall.

In another, Harris' team highlights her support of boosting the number of Border Patrol agents.

Another left-wing media outlet arm of the DNC agrees. From Reuters,

Vice President Kamala Harris is toughening her position on illegal immigration, taking on hardliner Donald Trump on his signature issue in a series of campaign events and digital ads in coming weeks, according to campaign staff.

The campaign plans to promote Harris' support for a bipartisan border security bill - defeated in the Senate in February after Trump came out against it - that would have increased funding for border agents and detention facilities, an official said.

Harris was for Venezuelan gangs in Denver before she was against them.

Flip-flop Harris was anti-Trump before she was pro-Trump. At least on the border. And taxes on tips too. Harris thought it was a bad idea until Trump proposed it, then she was in favor.

She also flipped on EV mandates, “A campaign official for Kamala Harris said Tuesday that it is a “lie” that the vice president Kamala Harris supports implementing an electric vehicle mandate, even though she cosponsored legislation doing exactly that in 2019.”

And she flopped on Bernie-care. From Politico, “Vice President Kamala Harris is no longer a ‘Medicare for All’ champion.”

Don’t forget fracking. She was for banning fracking before she was against it. When do her flip-flops become what they really are, opportunistic lies?

Harris exemplifies Alexander Hamilton’s observation, “Those who stand for nothing fall for anything.”

She stands for nothing, other than power and control, and will change her positions faster than the weather to achieve her goals, or more likely the goals of her political masters.

She will be a PINO, president in name only, just like Joe Biden, a warm body with a room temperature IQ, smiling, cackling, and acting out a role created by the real power players.

If she continues to co-opt Trump’s positions, how soon til she follows fellow Democrats RFK Jr and Tulsi Gabbard and simply endorses Trump? That might be easier for her than the continued contortions and flip flops demonstrating that she is simply another empty political pant suit.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph