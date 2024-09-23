Harris and Biden Putting Illegal Aliens First and Americans Last

The MAGA or “America First” agenda places Americans at the head of the line, providing economic opportunity. Harris and Biden’s “America Last” agenda favors securing other countries’ borders while leaving America’s borders wide open. Economic opportunity is going to foreigners, not Americans.

One example is jobs. As a Fox affiliate reported, “Majority of employment growth since COVID-19 goes to immigrants.” Leave it to the mockingbird media to spin employment in the Outlaw Josey Wales fashion of pissing down your back and telling you it’s raining.

CNBC gaslights, “How immigrants are helping keep job growth hot.” Or from PBS, “How migrant workers have contributed to strong U.S. job growth.” Tell that to the millions of job-seeking Americans. Migrants first, Americans last.

I used the term “aliens” rather than “migrants” or “immigrants” in my title in polite deference to President Bill Clinton, who in his 1995 State of the Union address said, “All Americans…are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants.” He was spot on, so I honored him by using his words.

When it comes to Americans marrying foreign nationals, once again, it’s illegal aliens at the front of the line.

According to the New York Times,

President Biden on Tuesday granted far-reaching new protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for years but are married to American citizens. Under the new policy, some 500,000 undocumented spouses will be shielded from deportation and given a pathway to citizenship and the ability to work legally in the United States.

Note the words “illegally” and its euphemism “undocumented.” This is like calling “criminals” the tapioca- “justice-involved individuals.”

What about the spouses of American citizens, those who follow the rules (and the law), apply for a spousal visa, and wait years for approval, necessitating a long-distance international marriage?

The US State Department – Bureau of Consular Affairs – explains the process, using that triggering “alien” word again.

The first step is to file a Petition for Alien Relative, Form I-130, with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for your spouse to immigrate to the United States. After USCIS approves the petition, it is sent to the National Visa Center (NVC). Once the NVC determines the file is complete with all the required documents, they schedule the applicant’s interview appointment.

This sounds like the State Department’s version of the DMV.

This is not an appointment for a haircut where a same-day or week appointment is available. Instead, it is much longer, “The current wait time for the CR1 visa is 13.5–15 months if you’re married to a U.S. citizen.”

A Georgia immigration law firm explains further,

The processing time for the approval of Form I-130 is approximately 10.5 to 30 months. The time on the waiting list is much more difficult to predict for obvious reasons. Once the interview is held, five to ten months will pass before the immigrant visa is in hand.

In other words, this entire process could take 3-4 years. The married couple would live apart or commute, with the American spouse having to travel to the foreign spouse’s country, not vice versa.

While Acting President Harris sends those following the law, playing by the rules, to the back of an extremely long line, she has opened America’s borders to hordes of unvetted aliens, many illiterate and unskilled, carrying infectious or psychiatric diseases, some with criminal records and bad intentions, and even some terrorists.

All to the tune of 10,000 known crossings a day. How many gotaways or unknown crossers a day? 50 percent more? Double the known crossers? We don’t know what we don’t know.

According to US Customs and Border Control, “2.75 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. without authorization in the current fiscal year.” This is through August, with the fiscal year ending September 30.

Am I hyperbolic about the terrorists? I don’t think so. NBC News confirms, “DHS identifies over 400 migrants brought to the U.S. by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network.”

Why am I concerned about this bureaucratic injustice? I have a family member going through the endless wait for a spousal visa. His and my frustration is shared by so many who are being punished for following the rules.

Rather than quoting statistics and wait times, what do Americans standing at the back of this long line say? From the comment section of the NY Times article mentioned above,

Chris J, Atlanta GA I have spent over $6,000 on legal fees and have been waiting two years to bring my spouse to the US legally. The Biden Admin has made no effort to make legal immigration any easier and the NYT hasn’t reported at all on the long wait times for visa interviews ongoing since the pandemic. This is incredibly insulting to those who choose to go the legal route. Pip, Philadelphia @Chris J Could not say it any better. I was in the same situation with my spouse abroad. It took 25 months, and $6,000+ in legal fees to get a green card following the legal process, and we were separated the whole time. The rules need to change not to punish the ones following the rules. C, Denver @Chris J Not only have they done nothing to make legal immigration easier, the Biden admin has significantly increased fees for legal immigration, by 100% or more on some fees. Their policies feel like a constant slap in the face for people who wait and pay to do things right. AACNY, NY Biden is once again signaling to the world that entering the US illegally has its rewards.

The last comment sums it up. This is the natural result when politics trumps the rule of law and the Constitution, which opens with these words, “We the people of the United States…secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity”?

Going to the back of the line is hardly a blessing of liberty. Instead, it’s a slap in the face. Follow the rules and get punished; break the rules and get rewarded. America last. Everyone else first.

Shame on the Harris/Biden administration for once again prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

