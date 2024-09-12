Democracy Truly Does Die in Darkness

In February, 2017, the Washington Post adopted its now infamous mission statement: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Was it a coincidence that one of the nation’s most influential newspapers — the paper that broke the Watergate scandal and brought down Richard Nixon’s presidency — decided that its role was to save democracy just one month after President Trump was inaugurated?

According to then-editor of the WaPo, Martin Barron, writing in his book Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post, this was not an attack on Trump and his presidency but rather, was motivated by owner Jeff Bezos because, “[w]e have such high standards that we’re outraged when those standards are not met.” Unfortunately, Barron does not elaborate as to what those standards are; but with Harris’s basement campaign being portrayed as the second coming of the messiah (that would be Obama, not Jesus), it seems clear that saving democracy by shining a light on the truth was not one of them. Rather, pulling the wool over the eyes of Americans held captive by mainstream and social media companies was the true mission of the WaPo and its cohorts in an ideological conspiracy of epic proportions.

Our nation’s newspapers are purveyors of an ideology that is in fact dangerous to democracy and the survival of the United States. Network and cable news stations are part of the same conspiracy to destroy Donald Trump and the Republican Party, ensure power remains in the hands of Democrats and their constituencies including Democrat socialists, BLM, Islamists, Greenies, Planned Parenthood, teachers’ unions, and other progressive organizations and institutions that were all drawn together under a red-green alliance by Barack Obama. After all, he promised the American people just prior to winning his first term that, “[w]e are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

The transformational process instituted by the world’s greatest community organizer would have never been possible without a compliant media. But the media bias actually began with the creation of Bush Derangement Syndrome. Media-induced BDS resulted in the election of the dangerously leftist community organizer seeking to change the world. Eight years later, despite the efforts of the media, the country elected the one person the left simply could not abide — the completely unacceptable Donald Trump. That’s when so-called journalists, pundits, and Democrat operatives, who learned well from the Obama/Alinsky playbook which helped turn the media into a Fifth Column seeking to destroy the Republican Party, were truly unleashed.

The Resistance Movement was touted as a force to save democracy — it was the beginning of the much more insidious disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that seemingly climaxed last year with a prime-time speech by Biden claiming that the “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” He was projecting of course.

All of the demonization, including the historically unprecedented, politically-motivated civil and criminal proceedings that led to the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, should have been a wake-up call about which party actually poses a danger to the country and its political opponents. Instead, it continues with Trump, MAGA Republicans, and anyone who doesn’t vote — let alone think — like a liberal (the deplorables who cling to guns and religion) in the crosshairs. The media sycophants who elatedly and obediently join the choir make it difficult for Americans to learn the truth. The fact checkers are MIA (look at the ABC-moderated debate). Investigative journalists have disappeared into an ideological vacuum that has seemingly sucked away the brains of so many.

For the past eight years we’ve been living with this propaganda nonstop. The media dove right into the Russia Collusion hoax (which they’re desperately trying to reinvigorate once again). Incurious “journalists,” reporting the lies non-stop day-after-day, month-after-month, year-after-year, nonetheless were awarded Pulitzers for doing so.

Trump’s four years were mired by the media lying about his comments on the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville (no, he did not call them fine people although as recently as Tuesday night, ABC allowed Harris to perpetuate the lie), claiming he suggested ingesting bleach to cure Covid (while suppressing any narrative that contradicted the dictates of Herr Fauci including the advice of esteemed medical professionals who signed The Great Barrington Declaration), and so many other “fake news” stories about the man they were united to destroy.

Elon Musk recently posted on X, “propaganda isn’t just about creating fake news. It’s also about hiding real news.” And the media did just that. They hid numerous truths about Biden family corruption and of course, Hunter’s laptop which they disingenuously claimed was a “Russian disinformation campaign.” The gaslighting continued throughout Biden’s term lest Americans learn of his health issues, question his disastrous policies, or turn to Republicans to save the country from the true threats to democracy (which Tulsi Gabbard does a terrific job of describing in this video).

We were told ad nauseam that claims of Biden’s mental decline, incidents of which were recorded on video, were deep fakes and cheap fakes. We were expected to ignore our lyin’ eyes and put our faith in Biden officials, including Harris, who continuously promised us there was no one more mentally and physically fit than the sufferer of dementia who struggled to read his teleprompter, let alone find his way off stage.

Those same people who gaslighted us about Biden’s mental acuity are now doing so about the cackling, incompetent purveyor of word salads as they present a completely new image of Harris based on lies. The media are telling us to trust them as they completely remake Harris and Walz as moderate, sensible leaders despite extensive records that indicate they are the most extreme, progressive (socialist, if not communist-leaning) public officials to ever run for high office while they hide such records in their reporting on this critically important election.

Harris makes John Kerry look like amateur hour on the flip-flop gymnastics of her extreme policy positions. Communist China-loving Walz is a serial liar seemingly far worse than Biden or Harris, if possible. The media is MIA. They also are not holding Harris accountable for her complicity in the Biden mental decline cover-up let alone all of the economic, domestic, and foreign policy disasters of her administration.

Media bias has morphed into downright communist-style propaganda. Democrats are so desperate to remain in power that they’re partnering with the media, to indoctrinate the electorate to believe that the same woman who they’ve been calling the worst vice president in the history of America is now not only qualified to hold the highest office in the land, but has been all along.

From lies about inflation (no it was not 9% when Biden entered office), the border (yes, Harris was the border czar who left it wide open for over three years while gang-members, criminals, terrorists, and fentanyl flooded in), crime rates (horrifically high in blue state cities), threats to free speech (it’s the Biden/Harris administration working arm-in-arm with social media companies to suppress the truth and perpetuate fantasies), energy (Harris favors banning fracking and wishes to implement an E.V. mandate), and so on, the media is aiding and abetting the remaking of an otherwise incompetent and wholly unremarkable and unlikeable woman into the savior of the day. One NYT columnist even admitted that it sounds “silly” to remain neutral with Trump running.

There’s a great meme: “The same people who spent the last three years telling you Biden was sharp and in charge are now telling you Harris is competent and the best person to be president.” Fool me once shame on you; fool me twice shame on me.

Matti Friedman, a real, left-of-center, journalist recently wrote of his time working for the Associated Press, “The practice of journalism…was being replaced by a kind of aggressive activism that left little room for dissent. The new goal was not to describe reality, but to usher readers to the correct political conclusion.” He added, “You may think that a news story is meant to serve readers, by conveying reality. I thought so. What I found, however, was that the story was more often meant to serve the ideological allies of the people in the press.” And he concluded that his analysis,

explains why a true story about a laptop belonging to the president’s son was dismissed as false: This would help the wrong people…It explains why a story about an opposition candidate colluding with Russia was reported as fact – the story wasn’t true, but it helped the right people. It explains why President Biden’s cognitive decline, a story of obvious importance to people of any political affiliation, was avoided until it became impossible to ignore.

Something has to change or democracy truly will die in darkness. And the dark age that will inevitably ensue will, if history is any indicator, be a very treacherous and dangerous age for civilized man. Without a functioning independent media, we’re headed to totalitarianism, but it’s not Trump’s creation. His supporters recognize that he’s the one person standing between the real end of democracy and an America that once again resembles the country founded almost 250 years ago.

When asked whether the U.S. was designed as a monarchy or a republic, Benjamin Franklin famously replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Thanks to today’s Democrat party and its co-conspirators in the media, the job of keeping our republic is becoming more and more difficult to ensure.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.