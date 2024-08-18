Will Democrats Repeat the Fraud of 2020?

A plot to steal the 2024 election from President Trump is well underway, and not just by suppressing information online or dragging Trump through the court system. Those are instances of throwing anything and everything at the wall hoping something sticks, but not the master plan. The real plots have a much more direct impact on the election results rather than just swaying voter perception. We know this because those behind these plots are openly revealing them.

A recent joint CISA and FBI press release warned of potential “attacks on election infrastructure that support election operations, which could hinder public access to election information.” This was immediately followed by assurances that these attacks would “not impact the security or integrity of election processes.” Essentially, the same FBI that raided President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and recently cast doubt on whether he was actually shot is now telling us that, although we may not have live access to election night results—an unprecedented situation in American history, especially just four years after a highly controversial election—we can trust the results whenever they eventually appear on our television sets without question.

Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin has also revealed what appears to be a Plan B in the event the CISA/FBI election night plan that is disguised as a “warning” fails to prevent a Trump victory. In a clip that deserves far more scrutiny, Raskin painted a grim picture of how January 6th, 2025 (the day Congress would meet to officially certify Trump’s general election win) might unfold. According to Raskin, it will be “up to us (Congress) to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified, and then we’ll need bodyguards for everybody due to civil war conditions.” Raskin alludes to language regarding insurrection found in section 3 of the 14th Amendment as a means of disqualifying Trump from taking office even if he wins the election. In layman’s terms, section 3 bars anybody who has ever engaged in insurrection from holding public office.

However, Raskin is either unaware (which is unlikely) or intentionally dismissive of other language in that same section, which states that for someone to be disqualified under these circumstances, they must be convicted by at least two thirds of the Senate. That threshold was already tested during President Trump’s second impeachment and was not met. Nonetheless, Raskin sharing this very specific and detailed scenario indicates that congressional Democrats (and perhaps some Republicans) are considering it. Despite Raskin's plot being highly unconstitutional given Trump’s acquittal, he casts Trump supporters as the antagonists in this hypothetical scenario by ignoring how justified they would be in resisting such an overtly unconstitutional scheme.

Beyond these admissions, the Democrats' current campaign strategy, which mirrors their "unconventional" 2020 approach, suggests they are relying on more than just winning over hearts and minds to stay in power. While many believe looking back won’t help Trump, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Given the Democrats’ overt hatred for President Trump, their lethargic campaigning throughout the 2020 election cycle should have set off alarm bells, as it was naive to assume they would punt away a general election to him. Even before Trump became president, the Uniparty establishment made their political and personal hatred for him well known and spent his entire term working to delegitimize his election and remove him from office. Despite these attempts, the Democrats 2020 campaign did not suggest they were serious about beating him. They nominated a feeble and fading, two-time failed primary candidate in Joe Biden, used COVID as an excuse to shield him from the public, and ran on a radically left agenda that was the antithesis of Trump’s increasingly popular America First one. It wasn’t until the early hours of November 4th, 2020, that it became obvious why that was the case: It wasn’t President Trump versus Joe Biden, but rather their election theft machine. Now, we are once again seeing them use similar tactics as we approach the 2024 election.

Democrats are even more desperate to prevent Trump from returning to power now than they were four years ago, making their familiar uninspiring campaign methods all the more suspicious. They are once again running on a platform that repulses moderates—an essential bloc for anyone seeking to win the general election. In fact, they didn’t even seek input from their own voters during this election’s “primary,” opting instead for party elites to undemocratically replace primary winner Joe Biden with one of the few people less popular than he is, Kamala Harris. Harris’s continuous avoidance of unscripted media appearances during the three weeks following her coronation is particularly notable, given how reminiscent it is of the Democrats' 2020 Biden-basement strategy that miraculously resulted in a Biden “win.” Couple this with Kamala’s selection of equally radical leftist Tim Walz for Vice President—who, as Governor of Minnesota, changed laws to shield information about the deaths of abortion survivors, expressed a warmness to socialism, strongly advocated for child mutilation disguised as “gender-affirming care,” and vehemently opposes a border wall—and it once again appears that they have no interest in “winning,” which contradicts their obvious and desperate desire to remain in power.

Instead, it appears they still aim to benefit from schemes that influenced the 2020 election. Or, perhaps they plan for some of the 10-20 million new illegal aliens who have entered the country since then to vote, as evidenced by Biden’s opposition to the SAVE Act which would prevent illegals from voting. Many are still under the false impression that the main cause of election fraud was the exploitation COVID-centric voting laws. But with COVID no longer a factor, this thinking is exactly what those behind the schemes want, as it breeds complacency in correcting the many other mechanisms such as outdated voter rolls, an absence of voter ID requirements, missing ballot images from vulnerable electronic voting machines, signature verification errors, lack of chain of custody records, and much more that all still pose a serious threat to the 2024 results truly reflecting the will of the people.

Democrats seemingly self-defeating actions make sense once you understand that they aren't trying to convince people to vote for them. They are fully committed to advancing the radical left cause regardless of how unconvincing they are when explaining how someone like Joe Biden received the most votes in U.S. history. The widespread belief that they wouldn’t cheat again because it would be too obvious is a fantasy. They wouldn’t have dispatched the will of the Democrat primary voters without at least having some schemes in place to intervene in the general election as well if need be. They have attempted to remove Trump by any means necessary and openly refer to him as the greatest threat to democracy. It is clear they are long past the point of no return. Given that all these events have made Trump even more formidable, does resorting to stealing another election—one that would likely result in them acquiring power in perpetuity—really seem beneath them?

While the establishment machine is undoubtedly powerful, their plans to steal this election are far from guaranteed. The RNC has already implemented measures to combat potential issues, and drastic shifts in voter registration favoring Republicans have reduced the Democrats previously held breathing room. Moreover, as we saw on July 13th, God's power can override any sinister human plot. While we don't know His full plan, many view President Trump's survival of the attempt on his life as evidence of millions of prayers being answered. In less than 100 days, we will know if His plans entail a victory for President Trump that is “Too Big To Rig.”

Matt Kane graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. His work has been posted by President Trump and published by Human Events, Real Clear Politics, American Thinker, and AMAC. Follow on X/Twitter: @MattKaneUSA, Truth Social: @MattKane

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).