As the November election approaches, the choice between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could not be clearer, especially for working-class Americans and business owners alike.

After four tumultuous years under Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris’s administration, where economic policies have faltered and crime rates have surged, Trump’s track record provides a compelling case for his return to the White House.

His administration's unparalleled support for law enforcement and focus on economic prosperity stand in stark contrast to the failures of the current administration, promising a restoration of safety and stability that America desperately needs.

Under Trump’s leadership, the nation saw a significant decline in violent crime, a trend that reversed under Biden. By 2019, violent crime had fallen for the third consecutive year, with a decrease of over 5 percent since 2016 and a reduction in the murder rate by over 7 percent. This progress was not accidental but the result of deliberate, effective policies.

Trump’s administration launched Operation Legend to combat rising violence in cities, leading to more than 5,500 arrests and demonstrating a robust response to escalating crime.

The Trump administration also took decisive steps to ensure public safety in crisis situations. When violence erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and federal law enforcement personnel, coupled with substantial financial support—$1 million to local law enforcement and nearly $4 million to aid small businesses—illustrates his commitment to restoring order and protecting economic interests.

These measures helped stabilize Kenosha during a period of intense unrest, reflecting Trump’s proactive approach to law enforcement and community safety.

Contrast this with the Biden-Harris approach. Under their tenure, the FBI reported a rise in violent crime, exacerbating the struggles of American communities. Their administration's reluctance to fully back law enforcement agencies has led to weakened public safety and heightened fears among citizens. The surge in violent crime under Biden’s watch starkly contrasts with the progress made during Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s policies were not merely about enforcing the law; they were deeply intertwined with economic stability. By ensuring safer communities, Trump’s administration fostered an environment where businesses could thrive. The $41 million allocated to support Wisconsin law enforcement and the provision of surplus military equipment to local police departments were instrumental in creating a secure environment conducive to economic growth.

Safe communities are essential for businesses to operate effectively, as crime and instability undermine investor confidence and hinder economic activity.

In stark contrast, Biden-Harris’s handling of law enforcement has contributed to economic uncertainty. The increase in violent crime has placed additional burdens on businesses, particularly in high-crime areas, and led to a decline in overall economic stability. The surge in violence has resulted in higher insurance costs, reduced consumer spending, and a strained business environment.

Trump’s administration implemented several key measures to enhance law enforcement capabilities. The revitalization of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brought together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, was pivotal in tackling violent crime. By fostering collaboration across various levels of government, Trump ensured a coordinated and effective response to crime, ultimately contributing to a safer environment for both citizens and businesses.

Moreover, the Trump administration made significant investments in public safety infrastructure. The deployment of the FirstNet National Public Safety Broadband Network, serving over 12,000 public safety agencies, improved first-responder communications and operational efficiency. This investment in technology not only enhanced law enforcement capabilities but also ensured that emergencies were managed effectively, further contributing to community safety and economic stability.

Biden-Harris’s administration, on the other hand, has struggled to address these critical issues. The lack of a cohesive strategy to combat rising crime and the weakening of support for law enforcement agencies have resulted in a fragmented approach to public safety. This has left communities vulnerable and businesses exposed to greater risks, ultimately undermining economic growth and stability.

Trump’s administration was marked by a strong endorsement from law enforcement professionals, including the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police. This support underscores his commitment to law enforcement and his successful implementation of policies that benefited both officers and the communities they serve. Trump’s administration also introduced the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order, incentivizing local police departments to adopt reforms that align with effective law and order practices.

In contrast, Biden-Harris’s approach has been criticized for its lack of tangible support for law enforcement and its failure to address the root causes of crime effectively. The current administration’s policies have not only failed to stem the rise in violent crime but have also led to a strained relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The economic benefits of Trump’s law enforcement policies are evident. By ensuring public safety and supporting law enforcement agencies, Trump’s administration created a more stable environment for businesses and encouraged economic growth. The commitment to law enforcement and public safety not only protected communities but also fostered a climate where economic activities could flourish without the constant threat of crime.

Biden-Harris’s tenure, however, has seen an erosion of these benefits. The increase in violent crime has placed additional strains on the economy, leading to higher costs for businesses and reduced economic activity. The lack of support for law enforcement has further exacerbated these issues, resulting in a less stable and less predictable economic environment.

As we approach the November 2024 election, the choice is clear. Donald Trump’s track record of supporting law enforcement and fostering economic stability stands in stark contrast to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s failed policies. Trump’s administration demonstrated a commitment to restoring safety and order, which directly contributed to economic growth and stability. His policies not only addressed crime effectively but also ensured that businesses and communities could thrive.

Biden-Harris’s administration, with its record of rising violent crime and economic instability, has proven that his approach is not effective. Kamala Harris, as Biden's successor, promises to continue these failed policies, further undermining public safety and economic prosperity.

For working-class Americans and business owners alike, supporting Donald Trump this November represents a vote for a proven leader who understands the critical link between law enforcement and economic stability. Trump’s track record of reducing violent crime, supporting law enforcement, and fostering a conducive environment for business growth underscores his capability to lead the nation towards a safer and more prosperous future.

As we reflect on the past and look forward to the future, it is clear that Trump’s leadership is essential for restoring the safety and economic stability that America needs.

In summary, Donald Trump’s proven commitment to law enforcement and economic stability presents a compelling case for his return to the White House. As we face the critical decision of the upcoming election, it is imperative to recognize the stark differences between Trump’s successful policies and Biden-Harris’s failures.

For the sake of our communities, our businesses, and our nation’s future, the choice is clear: Donald Trump is the leader who can restore law and order, promote economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for all Americans.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He hosts News Sight, an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License