The State Is Not Your Friend!

Right now, the United Kingdom is barreling toward totalitarianism. After a second-generation immigrant reportedly murdered several children in a vicious stabbing attack last week, native Brits took to the streets to denounce their country’s criminally dangerous open borders. If these outraged citizens had been members of Antifa, the press would have compassionately framed their actions as “mostly peaceful protests” deserving of praise. Instead, because the public’s fury is directed toward one of globalism’s sacred cows — mass migration — angry parents have been condemned for fomenting “violent riots.” Protecting children from serial killers and sexual predators, it seems, is not “politically correct.” Of course, anyone familiar with the Rotherham grooming scandal already knew that

The problem, according to the ruling Establishment, is not that open border immigration policies have led to marked increases in violent crime and cultural hostility, but rather that ordinary citizens have begun to express their displeasure. Commie Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a two-pronged solution for combatting public dissent: (1) increased social media censorship and (2) widespread implementation of facial recognition technology to beef up the U.K.’s already robust mass surveillance.

This exercise in raw tyranny follows Big Brother’s favorite playbook. First, the government creates a problem that harms ordinary citizens. Next, authorities pretend that no problem actually exists. Eventually, citizens are forced to take matters into their own hands. Finally, the government uses public outrage as an excuse to expand its own powers.

As in America, there is overwhelming public support in the U.K. for secure borders and controlled immigration. Just as in the United States, both sides of the U.K.’s political Uniparty have ignored citizens’ wishes and instead flooded the country with illegal aliens who cannot easily assimilate into Western society. After violent crime and community conflicts predictably rose, U.K. authorities were more willing to ban knives than to admit that they had put the public in serious danger. And now that regular Brits are pushing back against the government’s criminal enterprise, the Marxist prime minister has chosen to use the crisis as a pretext for increasing mass surveillance and banning free speech. Somewhere on a whiteboard in a Deep State dungeon, this blueprint for erecting a new world order dystopia has long been planned out. Government officials have the blood of innocents on their hands.

Such ruling-class treachery is nothing new. Similar blueprints for erasing freedoms and expanding government power abound. For instance, there is the classic welfare state gambit: (1) move blue-collar jobs overseas, (2) tax and regulate citizens into poverty, (3) buy the votes of impoverished citizens desperate for handouts, and (4) keep the public dependent upon the government’s continued “generosity.”

There is the central bank funny money gambit: (1) give a small cabal of filthy rich bankers the power to print money as they see fit, (2) fund extravagant government programs with loans from the money-printing bankers, (3) artificially inflate the value of Wall Street assets while devaluing the meager savings of the working poor, (4) prop up unnatural economic bubbles with government interventions, (5) transfer all real property from the poorest to the wealthiest, (6) leave the majority of citizens in the precarious position of borrowing all their lives from rapacious creditors, (7) wait for the economy to crash like a house of cards, and (8) force all the desperate peasants into a system with central bank digital currencies that supervises their transactions in real time.

There is the global apocalypse gambit: (1) indoctrinate citizens with the false message that hydrocarbon energy is killing the planet, (2) heavily regulate all market activity for the public’s safety, (3) tax citizens for using unapproved energies, (4) launder windfall profits to “green energy” cronies, and (5) strictly monitor all citizens’ carbon footprint from cradle to grave.

There is the WWIII gambit: (1) promise Russia that NATO’s military alliance has no intention of expanding toward its borders, (2) spend the next three decades expanding NATO’s military alliance right up to Russia’s borders, (3) blame any Russian response on its secret desire to conquer Europe, (4) provide the European Commission with an excuse to erase national borders and build a pan-European military, and (5) give Western nations an opportunity to send able-bodied young men off to battle before they can turn their attention to matters closer to home.

Finally, there is the global health emergency gambit: (1) invest tax dollars in dangerous biological weapons programs that experiment with deadly pathogens, (2) wait until one of those pathogens escapes and kills millions of people, (3) isolate citizens in their homes while seizing control over markets and communications, (4) mandate the use of experimental “vaccines” (providing windfall profits to pharmaceutical pirates), and (5) institute medical passports in order to track and trace citizens for life.

Cause a problem, exploit a problem, and leave citizens worse off than they would have otherwise been had the government never gotten involved — lather, rinse, repeat!

At some point, Westerners must accept that their governments are only gentler versions of the one-party dictatorships that rule over citizens in places such as China, North Korea, Venezuela, and Iran. If you’re a persecuted member of Germany’s conservative AfD political party, an incarcerated J6 protester still awaiting trial in D.C., or an online meme-maker convicted of “hate speech” in the U.K., the West’s rhetorical cheerleading for “democracy” over “authoritarianism” represents a distinction without much difference. Tyranny feels just as oppressive no matter which government places its boot on your neck.

This sometimes comes as a shock to anyone who has been indoctrinated to worship government as a force for good, but here’s the unvarnished truth: the State is not your friend! Big Brother does not care about your safety or security. Espionage agencies do not care if their shadowy schemes lead to your untimely death. Central bank gangsters do not care if you lose all your savings in one of their financial bubbles. Pharmaceutical companies making money hand over fist do not care if you get injured from one of their experimental “vaccines.” (Their government friends gave them legal immunity, after all!) Defense industry executives selling weapons to both sides of every conflict do not care if you end up as collateral damage. Politicians who are eager to replace their own citizens with foreign nationals do not care if you are the next casualty of illegal immigration. Governments care about only two things: (1) what you can give them today, and (2) what you can give them tomorrow. Monarchy, dictatorship, oligarchy, democracy — the form of government does not matter. In every political organization, the unquenchable thirst for wealth and power remains the same.

Once a person frees himself from the delusion that the government is here to help, it’s much easier to make sense of its otherwise inexplicable behavior. Think of the State as a ruthless conqueror interested only in taking everything you own. From the State’s perspective, you would ideally keep your mouth shut as it rummages through your things, considers whether your children would make good slaves, and decides whether to let you and your loved ones continue breathing. Should the government spare your life, however, there will be strings attached. You will do as it says. You will keep only what it doesn’t take as tax. You will obey its chosen “experts.” In other words, in exchange for your life, you will worship the State.

Through this lens, the West’s descent into totalitarianism makes perfect sense. Our governments do not care about free speech, free markets, self-government, or world peace. Why would they? Such lofty ideals only detract from their power and authority. On the other hand, censorship, regulation, bureaucracy, and constant war provide the State everything it needs to rule in perpetuity. With friends like that, who needs enemies?

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).