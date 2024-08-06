The Presidential Campaign Through the Wisdom of Sun Tzu

Sun Tzu, the Chinese military strategist from around (historians are uncertain) the 6th century BC, is famous for the (still studied at West Point) book The Art of War. There are 13 short chapters, each on a different aspect of warfare. The first chapter is "Laying Plans," and the last, "The Use of Spies." The Art of War is ostensibly about warfare, but it finds many applications in other aspects of life. It is a short book that you can read in an afternoon but study for a lifetime of critical decisions to be made.

One such decision is for the upcoming Presidential election. Let us see how following or not the advice of the master during the campaigns can lead to victory or defeat on November 5th.

Here are nine quotes that have ready application to the campaign for the Presidency of the United States (from the edition edited by James Clavell):

“The Commander stands for the virtues of wisdom, sincerity, benevolence, courage, and strictness.”

Which candidate stands for those virtues? Trump wisely began no new wars and the world was generally at peace. He is plainspoken and transparent with no hidden agenda. He wants to unite the country instead of continuing the division of America through identity politics. Courage displayed most recently in the assassination attempt of July 13 resulting in his defiant, fist raised stand and that iconic photo. As to strictness, he is an executive who actually expects accountability from his cabinet. Has Kamala been witnessed exhibiting any of these virtues stated by Sun Tzu?

“The skillful leader subdues the enemy's troops without any fighting.”

This will be measured by voter turnout. Both candidates will try to discourage those in the other camp from making the effort to vote. Voter turnout is usually determined by voter enthusiasm. We have seen Trump’s rallies of 50,000-plus including in lands traditionally strongly Democrat. It will be interesting to see if after the new nominee’s glow has faded, whether Kamala can attract large crowds and if she can speak coherently for over an hour off the cuff as her opponent routinely does.

“He will win whose army is animated by the same spirit throughout all its ranks.”

Which party is united by the same spirit throughout its ranks? We saw apparent unanimity at the remarkable Republican convention, which for the party’s base was spectacular in the speakers’ effectiveness and also for the obvious gladness on the faces of the convention goers throughout the four evenings. The Democrats have yet to have their turn, but the bar has been set extremely high by their opposition.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory you will also suffer a defeat.”

Kamala knows Trump, as do we all. Trump is called the most famous person in the world. Trump has carved into historical record what he did as President via his first term. He is not evasive about presenting his positions on any topic, and no topic is off limits. He does not fear speaking before any crowd or reporters. He has no hidden agenda, and he is not beholding to special interests or major contributors.

But does Trump, or the American People for that matter, know Kamala? Kamala maintained an exceptionally low profile as VP, no one is quite sure if she can claim an accomplishment in the Biden Administration despite being the #2. Elizabeth Warren threw an interception when in answering the direct question of Harris’ biggest accomplishment hesitatingly replied that VP Harris had visited an abortion clinic. Warren was trying to be nice but clearly struggled to come up with something and settled on the abortion clinic visit.

Harris obviously made no impact in her border responsibility, whether "Czar" or not. Meanwhile, her campaign and Democratic friends running much of social media and Google, therefore also YouTube, are busily trying to erase, hide, or remake her real history as to obscure who Kamala really is and has been.

She changes colors like a chameleon, here on her fifth or so remake. No, we and even Trump, do not know the real Kamala Harris.

“In war the victorious strategist only seeks battle after the victory has been won, whereas he who is destined to defeat first fights and afterward looks for victory.”

This is a point Trump should pay particular attention to. We know he is a fight, fight, fight! fighter. Some of these are over what Sun Tzu would call “contentious ground,” where Trump losing a demographic like single women sensitive to criticism and a perception of bullying becomes more likely if unnecessary contentious fights are common.

On the other hand, Kamala is expected to bypass fights like interviews with non-allied parties and to avoid deep explanations of policy positions. Her plan is to cruise to victory on her glass-shattering DNA and near unanimous support and cover from the legacy and social media channels.

“That the impact of your army may be like a grindstone dashed against an egg, use the science of weak points and strong.”

The vast difference in national policies should serve as the science of weak points and strong and be the decisive force that dashes the egg. Trump, supported by important campaign and party surrogates, must make a priority stressing policy and its first Trump term success, and what the specific plans are for the second term.

“Appear at points that the enemy must hasten to defend; march swiftly to places where you are not expected.”

Trump has already appeared at places not expected and is expanding the battleground. At the Black church in the 'hood in Detroit, where later the pastor there spoke at the Republican Convention and said neither Obama nor Biden (or Kamala) had made an appearance. July 31st, at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, Trump honored his commitment to appear and endured a 30-minute delay on the part of the hosts before they began their ad hominem attacks.

Kamala, who had committed to the event, did not show at all. Trump is expected to continue to campaign in traditional Democratic strongholds, even New York, which tactically he hopes draws some of the limited campaign time Harris has before her to defending her base.

“He who can modify his tactics in relation to his opponent, and thereby succeed in winning, may be called a heaven-born captain.”

An important test is whether Trump can modify his tactics in relation to his new opponent, the glass-shattering anointed queen of identity politics that checks all the boxes that half the country values above policy. Can he adjust his tactics and thereby succeed in winning?

“The art of war is of vital importance to the state.”

The Presidential campaign is war by other means, whose outcome is of vital importance to the future of the United States. We all recognize the magnitude of this election. This is the battle of traditional American values and a culture of meritocracy, versus the opposition’s vision of socialism and identity politics and its child, DEI.

Rick McDowell is a writer of political philosophy, American history and essays on the mind and is the creator of “The American Perspective” https://americanperspective.today/

Image: Public Domain