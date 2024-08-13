The Obama Effect

A coincidence is, “the occurrence of events that happen at the same time... but seem to have some connection.” That seems to be the case whenever Barack Obama is in close relationship with left-leaning world leaders or directly involved in an American election. Although Obama works hard to look like he’s not directly involved in the things he’s engaged in, anyone who has followed the machinations of the stealthy socialist knows that there are no coincidences regarding the former president.

Barack Obama thrives on adoration, and repudiation motivates him to action, but not in a good way. In 2016, Obama and his agenda were spurned by American voters. On Wednesday morning, November 9th, 2016, the most thin-skinned, vindictive socialist ever to grace the cover of Time magazine likely vowed that what happened the prior day would never happen again, either here or abroad.

After losing in 2016, the former president remained in Washington, D.C. Coincidentally, for four years, Trump, the guy who humiliated Obama, was relentlessly oppressed by the same operatives that served in his ‘hope and change’ administration. It’s no coincidence that the never-ending barrage of efforts to sully Trump’s reputation worked beautifully for 2020 Biden supporters who claimed the newly elected president received 81,000,000 votes because Americans didn’t want a criminal president.

To advance those tactics worldwide, between 2016 and 2024, Obama traveled the globe as an unofficial ambassador of goodwill. Now, after eight years of behind-the-scenes genial communications with the former president, every scintilla of right-leaning governance is systematically being upended. Whether or not what’s happening is a coincidence, Obama’s political guidance certainly appears to be working.

In addition to Putin, Obama has never kept his visceral dislike for Israel or Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu a secret. However, under the guise of the Obama Foundation, since 2016, Obama has had “conversations” with big government friends like Emmanuel Macron, his communist man crush Justin Trudeau, and recently, self-described UK socialist Keir Starmer.

In the 2017 election, Macron opposed far-right National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen. Just before the French presidential election, Macron disclosed that he received a telephone call from Barack Obama, who offered friendly support (whatever that means). Macron went on to win the election.

Labeled with the same negativity imposed by Obama here in the United States, in France, and in the UK, conservatives are also viewed as extremists or domestic terrorists. Yet, despite a quarter of a million people supposedly protesting the “far-Right,” in the run-up to France’s recent snap parliamentary election, conservative Marine Le Pen came very close to scoring a watershed victory over the Left. Then suddenly, although 10 points behind, Macron’s party somehow overwhelmed Le Penn and scored another Friends of Obama-style victory.

Perceived as a unifier, in March 2024, the ex-president moseyed over to Number 10, Downing Street. After having a spot of tea with the soon-to-be defeated conservative, Rishi Sunak, the gadabout visited with Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party candidate who successfully sent Sunak packing.

After Starmer’s landside win in July 2024, UK headlines read, “Keir Starmer channeled Obama” in his first Downing Street speech. Sounding more and more like Barry, Keir now says he plans to “restore the UK and its reputation on the world stage.” In other words, “the world not as it is, but as it should be.”

Maybe it’s a coincidence, but of late, leading up to any election that results in socialist contenders being catapulted to victory, it is eventually revealed that Obama was the one found lurking around in the background.

Keir admitted that before the election he did have “frequent” tête-à-têtes with Obama and attended a conference for progressive leaders hosted by one-half of Obama's Northern "bromance," Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. After the Canadian summit, Starmer traveled to Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron. As for Trudeau’s chances for reelection, from the looks of things in Canada, if Justin Trudeau hopes to be reelected, he better embrace pointers from a friend who magically makes winners out of liberal losers.

Stepping back from the canvas, if I were the suspicious type, I’d surmise there was some sort of correlation. Obama chats by phone with Starmer; Obama sizes up Sunak; Obama then visits Starmer; Starmer hooks up with Trudeau and Macron; Starmer wins in a landslide; and then, during his first speech, Starmer pays homage to none other than Barack Obama.

Even without input from community organizers, some elections do go according to plan. Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro recently clinched an up-from-behind-but-woefully-short win in Venezuela. Since then, Maduro has been applying the J6 strategy by jailing right-wing “extremists” protesting his dubious win.

Back home, Barry doesn’t need to skulk around, everyone knows who the titular head of the Democratic Party is. That’s how, with nary one primary vote counted, the former president “fundamentally transformed” the democracy he’s purportedly seeking to save into anything but a democracy.

Through shady maneuvering and double-dealing, the community organizer ousted a sitting president and illegally imposed two of the most extreme socialist candidates on the Democrat Party, the nation, and if he’s successful, eventually the world. According to former Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, “You’re getting the Obamas shifting from running the White House to now running this campaign.”

Initially, Obama applied the tried-and-true Saul Alinsky tactic of calculated chaos. After the fomented pandemonium caught fire, the next step thwarted the nurtured unrest with a remedy no one, if given the choice, would agree to. Right now, in America, “This is what democracy looks like!”

The bedlam needed was kindled within the Democratic Party when the senile dementia patient was forcibly thrust onto a debate stage. In an attempt to save “democracy,” Obama then dragged Joe Biden, kicking and screaming, from behind the presidential podium. Next, Barack and his backroom cohort tamped down the unrest by illegally installing two selected candidates the convention delegates didn’t elect. The ordained duo includes Cackling Commie-Allah, a woman the former president once said was the “best-looking attorney general in the country,” and a socialist stooge named Midwest Tim.

Right now, within that campaign, there’s tons of cocksure gloating going on. The problem for us is that the string puppets Obama handpicked make Stalin, Lenin, and Karl Marx seem like harmless frat boys.

In addition to election interference, this is the ultimate blueprint:

Alinsky’s rules attempt to stifle free speech, individual rights, new ideas, and any critique of Marxist (Trotskyist) ideology, gagging all opposition with consensus methods, political correctness, critical race theory, censorship, intimidation, and, finally, violence. ‘They have the guns and therefore we are for peace and reformation through the ballot. When we have the guns then it will be through the bullet…’

America is within a hair’s breadth of accomplishing all those goals.

Right now, with the aid of disingenuous hype, ingratiating media collaboration, and faith in voter idiocy, if the Left manages to mysteriously earn another 81,000,000 votes, the propagandized can be easily convinced that the majority of voters were willing to embrace their demise. But above all, if Kamala/Walz manage to seize power, all obstacles to Marxism will be eradicated, and Barack Obama’s dream of “fundamental transformation,” both here and abroad, will finally become reality.

Image: AT via Magic Studio