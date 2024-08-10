There are two quite different types of people of greatness whose lives uplift, inspire and benefit others of their own time and beyond: superior people and special people.

The lives of superior people express an extraordinary degree of integrity, benevolence, amity, and service to others. Regardless of their position in life, the fundamental virtue of superior people is humility, expressed as self-control and practical selflessness. Because superior people are not grasping or worried types, their purposes are often undergirded by a healthy sense of humor and ability to bring a light-hearted touch to difficult situations.

Such superiority often arises in childhood from a natural, constitutional capacity for self-restraint, responsibility, and concern for others, which develops to a high degree through heightened responsiveness to religious and moral training, education in right valuation, and exposure to superior role models. In the life narratives of superior people, it is almost always possible to identify external conditions of family, social, religious, and educational opportunities that enabled them to rise above and function in a superior manner. Therefore, the development of superiority is a nature/nurture phenomenon, wherein a wholesome and stable mind incorporates learned moral truth and right valuation to stand out as an example of goodness to be emulated.

Superior people do not try to be transformational figures; they stabilize and improve the status quo within their sphere of influence. Without fuss or overblown self-consciousness, superior people discern and actualize the highest ideals and values of their surroundings. Superior people tend to live traditional, balanced, and well rounded lives, behaving with excellence across the scope of their relationships and responsibilities. The identification of superiority is not based upon freedom from internal psychological struggle. However superior people may be suffering internally, they sublimate internal struggles into right action on behalf of others.

Superior people want to help, but not to control others. If you are fortunate enough to be personally connected to a superior person, listen to him, seek his advice, and follow it when possible.

A recent example of a superior person who happened to have a global sphere of influence is the late Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and the Commonwealth nations. Though a woman of ordinary aptitude, her functional superiority evidenced at every season of her 70-year reign, making it possible for her to stabilize and smooth the way to a peaceful, dignified worldwide transition at the end of historic British colonialism and to oversee the legal termination of much of British colonial sovereignty, free of rancor, paternalism, or pandering, which might have befallen the waning reign of a non-superior monarch.

It’s harder to identify superior people from the landscape of elective politics. However, a good candidate from the Trump administration is Dr. Ben Carson. Dr. Carson rose above poverty, family discord, and violent street culture to become a renowned pediatric neurosurgeon — and, more importantly from the perspective of superiority theory, a light-hearted, humorful person of tolerance, charity, and the promotion of education for all.

Now, then, special people. Special people are those who have received an irresistible inner vision that impels them to work tirelessly, even at the risk of their own health and safety, for their special calling. Their inspiration may be spiritual, humanitarian, political, military, scientific, artistic. They are transformational figures driven to change the world by an interior guidance that, though conditioned by the needs of their times, is a unique projection of eternal love and truth. They are called guides, leaders, teachers, saints, and geniuses. Unlike superior people, special people receive inspiration spontaneously from within, and it is not possible to tell from whence they attain the vision or genius that is the pivotal creed of their lives.

Special people often lead unbalanced, unconventional lives. They may be brilliant at one aspect of life and mediocre or even inferior at another. Special people are not controlled by praise or blame. Some special people, especially geniuses of science, art, and music whose work is solitary, often appear to be on the brink of madness.

In his relentless, one-pointed love for America and the greatness of the American people, Donald Trump is one of the few presidents who is a special person.

Throughout history, superior people tend to be derided and special people despised and destroyed. Superior people are mocked because they unintentionally expose the hypocrisy of conventional habits. Special people are more likely to be crucified, assassinated, persecuted, vilified, and cast out than any other group of people, because their vision is a direct threat to the extant power structure of every society. The materialistic, soul-dead philosophical foundation of today’s Democrat socialist-Marxist left wing — that human beings are godless lumps of cells who become what they are entirely through environmental conditioning — has created a milieu of contempt for superior people and a culture of hatred unto death for special Americans, particularly patriots, that is unparalleled in this nation’s history.

The central assumption of the faithless, materialist Democrat socialist-Marxist left is that human beings can claim neither the attainment of superiority nor the grace of specialness. Society is defined by victim and oppressor groups. When a member of an oppressor group is superior, it is because of their privilege, “They didn’t build that.” When a member of a victim group is superior like Dr. Carson, he is an Uncle Tom. Can you think of a single living Democrat whose life is dedicated to selfless service to all Americans? They no longer exist.

There has not been a politician for 100 years whose specialness threatens the economic power structure the way Trump’s love for America does. The Democrats and the left wing are like corporate raiders who care zero about the significance of America and are cutting up and selling off pieces of this nation for power and money. They are selling off the chance to be an American to millions of illegals for power. They are destroying and selling off the American way of life to the Chinese or any other bidder under cover of an insane carbon-as-Satan cult. They are demoralizing the military and the people in any way they can think of. President Trump’s specialness threatens this global redistribution scheme. And because the left controls the media across the board, they can brainwash the big lie that Trump is a racist, though not even one member of any racial minority has attempted to monetize a single example of racism against Trump throughout his yuge 60-year career.

The Clintons, outstandingly inferior people of unbounded ambition and high intelligence with a nice side-serving of Bill’s charisma, were the last classical American self-made Democrat political machine. It’s been 100% central studio type casting of mediocre potheads with no loyalty to America, and cheesy, fake victimist plotlines like Dreams from My Father and “I was that little girl” since then.

May God Almighty still love and protect special people, because the puppet-masters of America will do anything to stop them.

