Sincere Christians Should Never Vote for a Democrat

I’ve reached that stage of life where, on occasion, I’m asked for life advice. My best, most succinct answer is this: follow Jesus, and don’t vote for Democrats. The reason for the former part of my statement is widely known, and the reason for the latter is simple: the Democrat party is one of the greatest tools of Satan in the world today.

In spite of this, there is some foolish thing called “Evangelicals for Harris.” (Until the Democrat coup, they were known as “Evangelicals for Biden.”) This is supposedly an organization of Christians who have decided to vote for Kamala Harris for president of the United States because “orange man bad” and are encouraging other Christians, or, more likely so-called Christians, to do the same.

Support from one of Billy Graham’s grandchildren has recently brought the organization a bit of media attention. On their website, the anti-Trump group declares, “Evangelicals don’t have to change who they are, they just need to reaffirm who they are by voting for someone who better reflects Christian values.” That statement alone should disqualify “Evangelicals for Harris” from any serious consideration by any sincere Christian.

The Democrat party — especially the national leadership — is almost completely devoid of anything that “reflects Christian values.” As I have often noted, and as we saw with slavery in nineteenth-century America, the modern Democrat party is on the wrong side of virtually every significant moral issue of our time.

Democrats have long been wrong on sex, wrong on marriage, wrong on life, wrong on the family, wrong on economics, wrong on the climate, wrong on crime and punishment, wrong on immigration, wrong on faith, and so on. And they haven’t merely been wrong; Democrats have made numerous laws and enacted countless policies rooted in their many wrongs.

Most of these laws and policies are in clear and direct contradiction to what Christianity teaches. For example, the truth on marriage — that it is only the union of one man and one woman for life — is one of the oldest truths in the history of humanity. Very early in Scripture (Genesis chapter two), God reveals the truth on marriage.

Also, marriage is the oldest institution in the history of humanity — older than God’s covenant with the nation of Israel, older than the Law, older than the church. If anything is true, marriage as the union of one man and one woman is true. Yet five justices on the U.S. Supreme Court corrupted by a liberal worldview redefined marriage in U.S. law for all of America. Never have so few destroyed so much in America in such a short time. (Recall, there was no hand-wringing in the drive-by media over this profound but very narrow ruling.)

About the only fact in human history older than marriage is the truth on what is a male and what is a female. Yet again, Democrats across America deny this plain, simple truth and insist on forcing the rest of us — again, via the courts, legislatures, and executive branches — to accommodate and even affirm their wicked lies and perversions in this grave matter.

This evil hasn’t merely resulted in men and boys taking trophies and prizes from female athletes. Unsuspecting, naïve, and deceived children are being mutilated in the name of this perversion, and Democrats are insisting on even enforcing disagreeing parents to play along! What’s more, government, military, corporate, and educational policies are being changed to accommodate democrat delusions on who is a male and who is a female.

Likewise, Democrats continue to insist on enforcing their “green energy” fantasies on the rest of the U.S. It seems most American Democrats are more committed to their green agenda than they are to anything within Christianity.

The only “leadership” revealed on the website for “Evangelicals for Harris” shows Jim Ball. His bio on the page declares,

The Rev. Jim Ball, Ph.D., is author of Global Warming and the Risen LORD. For 20 years he formerly served as a senior executive in a Christian environmental organization. The architect of the “What Would Jesus Drive” educational campaign and the key organizer and national spokesperson for the Evangelical Climate Initiative, Jim has testified before Congress and appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fox, CNN, and NPR. He has been featured in the New York Times, and honored by Rolling Stone magazine as one of their environmental “Warriors and Heroes,” and by Time magazine as one of its climate change “innovators.”

Mr. Ball sounds like a reverend in the “New Religion of the First World Elites.” In other words, he sounds more like he’s devoted to the Church of Climate Change than he is to Christianity.

Of all the Democrats’ bad ideas, there is likely none that’s more financially devastating than an attempted (it can’t really happen) transition to “green energy.” What the failed Biden-Harris administration has already “accomplished” in this area of the American economy has been a considerable burden to U.S. citizens. Higher gas prices have plagued the Biden-Harris administration and have significantly contributed to inflation throughout the U.S.

These are merely three examples of what Democrats and their foolish anti-Christian, anti-capitalist, pro-authoritarian policies have done to America. The harm to our country and culture wrought by the Democrat party is near-immeasurable and massively immoral, and Christians should have nothing to do with it.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

trevorgrantthomas@gmail.com

Image: Darkmoon_Art via Pixabay, Pixabay License.