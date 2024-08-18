I saw a t-shirt design shortly after Kween Kamala selected Chinese Communist Party stooge Tim Walz to join her on the vote-free Dim-Dem ticket. It showed the pernicious pair standing in front of a city on fire with this campaign slogan: Harris/Walz — Mostly Peaceful. Boy did the anonymous creator get that one right.

Walz lazily watched as Black Lives Matter and Antifa arsonists burned parts of Minneapolis and Saint Paul to the ground during 2020’s “summer of love” riots. (His wife enjoyed the carnage so much that she spent her nights getting high from the smell of incinerated businesses.) Not to be upstaged, Harris encouraged people to donate to sketchy groups bailing out criminals who had been arrested for vandalizing property, looting stores, torching police precincts, and attacking citizens unfortunate enough to reside within Walz’s Twin Cities. This is what the Democrap Party sees as stand-up leadership these days: a couple of terrorist sympathizers willing to promote violence against Americans for personal political gain.

Call me crazy, but I don’t think politicians who fail to protect cities should be put in charge of protecting nations. On the other hand, if the goal is to “let America burn,” Walz and Harris make perfect sense. Walz is an out-and-proud Maoist who enjoys vacationing in China (including celebrating his nuptials in Tiananmen Square). Harris not only supercharged inflation by casting the deciding vote for the Green New Deal boondoggle but also plans on using government force to further manipulate food, fuel, and housing markets. If Tim and Kam get the chance, they will do everything they can to transform the United States into Maduro’s Venezuela. They will light the whole country ablaze and leave America in “mostly peaceful” ashes.

What else would you expect from a political party that hates America? That question is hardly hyperbole. Can you imagine Tim Walz, Kamala Harris, or any other prominent Democrat saying, “I love America,” today? Their voters would eat them alive. How dare you love this patriarchal, imperialist, white supremacist, evil place! Even Joe Biden — who has been in government for half-a-century and would surely be the poster boy for the so-called “white patriarchy” — has learned that he must start every speech by slandering America as irredeemably “racist.” It’s lunacy. Could Vladimir Putin lead Russia if he told Russians how awful they are every day? Would Xi Jinping control China if he took every opportunity to complain about “Chinese supremacy”? Yet here in the United States, Democrat Party leaders rise only by first expressing their antipathy for this place and its inhabitants.

The propaganda press is right now obsessed with painting Tweedle-Harris and Tweedle-Walz as happy-go-lucky friends bursting with joy. This contrived portrait is supposed to contrast with all the dark imagery those same propagandists use to disparage President Trump. But if you’ve ever been to a Trump rally, you know the exact opposite is true. MAGA voters are true patriots who love their country. They are quick to welcome newcomers. They are genuinely happy warriors who wish to include people from all walks of life. When President Trump takes the stage, he speaks about what Americans can do together. He talks about how Americans can turn their country around and build a better future. He reminds Americans that they come from hardy stock. He encourages listeners to honor heroes of the past while inspiring new heroes today.

None of that would fly at a Harris/Walz rage-fest. Any political party that runs on racial and cultural divisiveness must always have someone to blame. Who that someone is doesn’t really matter; what matters is that Democrats have some new “oppressor” to vilify and some new class of “oppressed” to defend.

To be sure, this kind of exploitative politicking means that Democrats are spasmodically shifting gears every few years. In the 90s, Bill and Hillary Clinton called black men “super-predators” and defended mass incarceration. Joe Biden, a defender of segregation earlier in his career, was still friends with at least one “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK. Thirty years later, and Democrats demand racial reparations, no-cash bail, the end of prisons, and amnesty for most misdemeanors. Biden tells black audiences that Republicans want to put them in chains. Similar flip-flops abound. Democrats once supported Israel and warned about the threat of Islamic terrorists. Now they support Islamic terrorists and warn about Israeli “occupation.” They once supported women’s rights and women’s sports. Now they support a man’s right to define what it means to be a woman. They used to demand border security and protection for Americans’ blue-collar jobs. Now they demand that illegal immigrants have all of America’s blue-collar jobs. Today, Democrats rail against whitey. Tomorrow, they’ll be railing against someone else.

One thing will never change: Democrats will always isolate some unlucky group for expedient political gain. What they will never do is acknowledge that their divide-and-conquer politics destroys everything. A party that separates citizens into distinct categories of “oppressor” and “oppressed” depends on creating policies that exacerbate social misery. Unity is its enemy. When Democrat foot soldiers chant, “No justice, no peace,” those are two separate promises.

Right now people are wondering whether the Democrats will have a fiery but “mostly peaceful” convention in Chicago this week. Will the Hamas-loving Jew-haters turn Kam-Kam’s coronation into a public relations nightmare? Will Chicago’s army of illegal immigrants and collection of criminal gangs target the party’s well-to-do? Will the “climate change” fanatics glue themselves to the United Center’s entrance doors? Will the communists tolerate the oligarchs in their midst? Will local cops defend “defund the police” agitators from security threats?

So many “oppressive” and “oppressed” clans forced to share the same space. Democrats are a potpourri of adversarial misfits bound chiefly by two things: anger and hate. That leaves Democrat leaders with one essential job: to make sure all that anger and hate are directed somewhere outside of the party. It’s okay if America burns, so long as the party lives. In fact, creating the conditions to ensure that only the party lives is the idea!

What happens if Democrats get their way? They showed us during the COVID lockdowns of 2020. We get a nation where politicians decide whether we may go to work, pray at church, or visit friends. We get a closed society in which the Bill of Rights is suspended for every declared “emergency.” We get Democrat mayors threatening to jail dissenters for their speech and Democrat governors siccing National Guard troops on communities that resist. We get mass surveillance, civil fines, and quasi-martial law. We get food and fuel shortages, business closures, and housing crises. We get one-party totalitarianism that glorifies fraudulent “expertise.” In other words, we get endless division, intimidation, misery, anger, and hate.

As governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz closed schools, shuttered small businesses, and isolated neighbors from each other. He opened COVID snitch lines straight out of East Germany. He threatened citizens for exercising free speech. He ordered riot cops to shoot paintballs at residents standing just outside their homes. Along with other Democrat tyrants, he caused irreparable economic and social harm. Then he took advantage of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis to foment racial violence that caused a billion dollars worth of damage. Not once has he apologized for all the destruction under his watch. He believes he has done nothing wrong. This is the person Kamala Harris wants for her second-in-command.

When Democrats tell us who they are, it’s best to believe them. They are civil arsonists, plain and simple. They cannot build a Kamunist State without first razing what’s left of America to the ground.

Image: Mobilus In Mobili via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).