Harris and Walz Go for Mainstream

I hope anyone who is still undecided will put aside their concern over Donald Trump’s personality, insults, and braggadocio and recognize how radical Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are.

We are facing a crisis for our future. Our economy is seriously damaged. Our public safety is threatened by a biased criminal justice system, widespread open national borders, drug abuse, and insufficient police staffing. Both Harris and Walz have supported programs that have given us this situation and promise to continue these efforts.

At the rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, these two promised that they “are not going back” when referring to the freedoms we enjoy. They mean they aim to protect the progressive programs they have pushed during the past four years to buy Democrat votes with taxpayers’ funds. They are talking about unfettered abortion, social programs that enable criminals to get out of prison and get “rap-around” services to fix their criminal behavior, more federal spending to help illegal aliens, more spending to ensure that teachers’ unions benefit, supporting corrupt union leaders (such as the UAW) while these jobs disappear due to work rules and costs, more regulations destroying jobs and small businesses, higher taxes to transfer wealth from middle-class individuals to government, enriching their wealthy donors, and continuing the chaos within our cities which keep minority communities dependent.

Fortunately, Governor Josh Shapiro was not selected. He gave a roaring speech that connected with the audience at Temple University. Both Harris and Walz gave less rousing speeches, touting their support of abortion, the Obamacare system, gun control, LGBT rights, universal school meal programs, and increased social welfare programs. All three in total spoke for less time than Donald Trump speaks at his rallies. They offered no specifics, much as the Harris website does not give programmatic information. This is likely to be the methodology of the Harris/Walz campaign.

The Democrat base is now energized, since Democrats have a candidate who can articulate a simple, generalized speech from a lectern, following a teleprompter. Joe Biden could not read a speech without errors. The power brokers cut off his money and forced him to retire so they could prevent a landslide loss in congressional seats.

In Philadelphia, there were many young people cheering for their newly installed ticket. This should be a warning to the Trump/Vance campaign to take this ticket seriously, since the press is all in for it. This is the most radical ticket in history. Harris and Walz must be defeated. They are the candidates of the squad and Bernie Sanders.

I offer some advice to the Trump campaign to gain a landslide victory in the Electoral College and the popular vote.

First, Donald Trump is not going to become a new person, so he will continue to make personal attacks. But rather than placing these at the opening of his rallies, embed them in the middle portion. Stay on policy from beginning to end as the prime purpose. By the end of 30–40 minutes, the viewing public (who are still hesitant) will not be listening, so they won’t hear the inflammatory comments. The opening 30–45 minutes should specifically discuss the Harris and Walz records and their extreme agenda. In a simple way, explain how Kamala has always campaigned more mainstream than she has operated in office. In ads, show her record on the issues, and show videos in her voice. She is running on image, not an agenda.

On Walz, it is easy to show how radical he is. He supports tampons in boys’ bathrooms, wants all illegal aliens to have a pathway to citizenship, supports China, supports the Green New Deal, and allowed Minneapolis to burn in 2020. But he is facile at dealing with the press with his home-spun personality. As a radical, he will lie as necessary to distort the Trump and Vance records. This must be exposed by the Trump/Vance campaign.

Why did Harris select Walz? She claimed that they had a personal connection. Clearly, Shapiro would upstage her. Could anti-Semitic strains in the Democrat party have prevented his selection?

In the end, Kamala wanted a loyal second. In 2021, she could not articulate what inflation is, but Walz would likely be able to do this. I do not believe she will debate Trump unless she is behind in her internal polls. A debate between Vance and Walz would be more interesting, as they are both capable of articulating their views. The choice of moderators is crucial for a balanced debate.

Harris will likely steer federal funds toward her financial supporters. The Trump campaign must uncover some of these corrupt spending efforts while in California and Washington, D.C. This will undermine her claim to being a prosecutor against a convicted felon.

Walz is a Democrat loyalist who claimed only weeks ago, as did Harris, that Biden is mentally fine. This should be fertile land to till. Notice that Kamala has stopped her hyena laugh, as people find it distasteful. She can turn on and off different aspects of her personality as needed. The person who was the Biden insurance policy is now the excitement of the day. Harris and Walz are not a dynamic duo, but the press will make all efforts to hype them.

Harris and Walz will claim to look toward a future. Trump and Vance must demonstrate that their future is devoid of individual freedom to earn an income, live where one wants, accumulate wealth, choose education for one’s children, practice one’s religion freely, live in safe communities, avoid unnecessary wars, and protect one’s social and economic opportunities.

Could the Democrat power brokers want Harris defeated as the sacrificial lamb? They certainly want the most radical and socialist candidates. The contrast between them and the GOP could not be greater. Now Trump must repair the rift between him and Governor Kemp of Georgia. We need to win and reclaim this purple state.

They won’t go back, but we must, so we can stop the cancel culture and woke expressions the left has in store. Hardworking, honest citizens are depending upon a campaign that exposes the radical views of the Democrat party.

As Mark Levin says, the Democrat party hates America. Time is running short to put a stop to it.

Image via Picryl.