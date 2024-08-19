Fight! Fight! Fight!

We had an iconic moment in history, a demonstration of courage and resolve in the face of evil. It brought unity to the right in so many ways. It’s a forever moment.

Barely a month later, doubt and second-guessing is creeping into the psyche of many on the center-right.

Reason number one is the left sowing seeds of doubt with their psyops machine. The Democrat/media/tech complex is working overtime. For example: J.D. Vance is the wrong choice. We’re weird. Kamala is Supergirl and Wonder Woman, but wait, there’s more! Kamala was never border czar. Crime is down because we say so. Democrats are wonderfully cool. What immigration crisis? Trump is so bad, the assassination never really happened. We’re going to lose anyway.

Those are just a few of the narratives they are implanting in the nation’s psyche. None of them true. Some are so obviously false as to be laughable. Yet they persist. It’s part of their plan to sow division, tempting us to disbelieve our own eyes, ears, or memories. The effect of their persistence is manifold, but the one thing they want more than anything is to weaken our resolve. Confuse. Obfuscate. Demoralize. Take away our will to fight.

The second reason is personal. Let’s admit it. Some days it’s hard not to get caught in this negative vortex. For all of us. We need to successfully cope with their very real psyops machine. The machine is effective. They will do this all the way to the election and beyond. They are using the demonic Saul Alinsky’s first rule: Make us think they are more powerful than they are.

This is a serious game, with the intent to inflict serious psychological damage. Even those who know their game can be sucked in. The fiery darts their machine sends out are powerful. Seeing them convince so many that forcing tampons into boys’ bathrooms is intelligent or normal should give us pause. Seeing them convince many on their side that the border issue was caused by Trump tells us they believe their power to form narrative is God-like.

We need to fight this. First, to maintain our sanity. Second, to begin to take back our nation in this election, with the hope of ridding ourselves of the toxic people who make this negative psyops machine work.

To those supporting our MAGA movement: This really is the most important election of our lives. Our cherished way of life will go onto the ash heap of history if we lose. To win, we need to outwork, outfox, and beat the left’s ability to cheat. A tall order. A long fight.

Our fight begins with a willingness to unify behind our excellent candidate. We must gain the edge needed to win. One of those things we all must do is pull in the same direction.

But we need to remember one particular human weakness. We can all have a bent towards negativity at times. A.A. Milne’s character Eeyore and C.S. Lewis’s Puddleglum poke fun at that. Of all things we need to curb, it is this tendency to go negative on our movement and/or our candidate. The left is incredibly disciplined at unifying their troops. It's something we need right now.

There are those NeverTrumpers that we cannot reach, such as David French, who are part of the psyops machine of the left. They help psyops groups like Republicans for Kamala, pretending Trump is so bad that they as former Republicans must vote to install permanent leftist power over us all. These we can ignore, or time to time write against. They are leftist agitprop and nothing more.

There is another extreme on our side, nicknamed “doomers” by many fine commentators. These are people on our side, but no matter what good news we have, no matter how much we are winning a particular battle, they simply give in to losing. Many excuses, but all leading to the same thing. The willingness to call down defeat through discouraging us all who are in the battle. Quoting Eeyore, “If it’s a nice morning, which I doubt.” Some of these doomers are beyond that, and it’s toxic.

Moses sent 12 spies to scope out the land they were told to conquer. Ten of them who came back were basically doomers: “We can’t defeat these people, there are too many, they are like giants, their cities are fortified, the land itself will swallow us up.” So devastating, these negative reports caused the Israelites to cry and yearn for the good old days they were slaves.

Two spies disagreed. They saw the way to victory, spoke it, and acted in ways that would make them win. Their lesson should be our lesson. Victory is in sight. We have right on our side, and if we do the work necessary, we will win. The tide is with us:

The Democrats are pretending they will win with a new face, one who isn’t burdened with a rotten record, or with unpopular positions they have taken for years. Weak and provable lies.

They pretend Kamala is winning in new polling. Crap Polling that has been skewed. Rasmussen says things have NOT changed one bit, Trump is still in the winning position. Sorry, doomers.

Kamala is pretending she can now cure inflation and a down trending economy. The very things her administration caused.

She is pretending she will close the border, something she didn’t do for almost 1,500 straight days.

She is pretending she is O.K. with fracking and will make energy prices fall, the same energy prices here administration made higher.

These are not winning positions for people who have disavowed and run against all those ideas they have clearly held.

This is a weak hand.

We need to unify and stop our own negativity vortex. Doing this will help us reach undecideds, or others on our side to have them unify with us to not lose heart. I have a friend, Ruth, who drove this home to me quietly during the early stages of COVID. She simply said, “God did not give us a spirit of fear.” Great advice for us. Working on this during these next months leading up to the election is paramount. Understand that leftists are not Gods, not infallible, and not masters of the universe. They are not all powerful. That scene in the Wizard of OZ, when the dog Toto rips the curtain away: “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!” That is where we are right now. The machine is being exposed. They are losing.

Heading into the Democrat convention, we are about to have tons of manure shoveled on our head posing as manna from heaven. The tongue bath of all tongue baths about the Wonder Woman named Kamala and all her superhero friends. Don’t buy it. It’s nonsense. If we work hard and smart this nightmare will come to an end.

Instead, lift up your heads, pick up your weary legs to stride towards a great election victory. Do your part however you can, and do not lose heart. Vote. Donate. Speak the truth. Poll watch. Persuade. Get people to the polls, bank their votes, appeal to Heaven for a chance to begin again.

It will be worth it.

