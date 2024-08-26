Enough With 'Very Fine People' and Other Lies

Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels said that if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

Democrats and their media lapdogs know this very well and apply it assiduously.

How ironic then that Democrats call Republicans 'Nazis' yet themselves follow the Goebbels Nazi propaganda playbook.

One of many examples is the “very fine people” lie, a false assertion that President Trump called neo-Nazis such a thing, yet is a standard Democrat talking point and blatant nonsense. President Joe Biden, somewhat awake and alert long past his bedtime, told this whopper, along with many other falsehoods running across his teleprompter, at last week’s Democratic National Convention.

Fox News reported, “President Biden on Monday evening during his DNC speech spotlighted a debunked claim that former President Donald Trump spoke favorably of neo-Nazis in 2017 following the Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally.“

Repeat the lie often enough and it becomes the truth. Fox News called it out, but the rest of the DNC-media complex clapped along like trained seals, heaping praise like CNN gushing, “It’s Joe Biden Day.”

If it was Joe’s day, and presumably week, why was the acting (in name only) president and supposed leader of his party, given the middle seat in the last row of the DNC airplane?

He spoke at midnight Eastern time on the first night of the convention, the least-watched time slot of the week, delivering his “get off my lawn” rant, loaded with lies.

He was then quickly dispatched from Chicago?

Here's Biden’s actual stimulant-enhanced late night screed:

“There are very fine people on both sides. My God, that's what he said. That is what he said and what he meant. That's when I realized I could not stay on the sidelines. So I ran," Biden continued, citing the debunked claim about Trump.

No, he ran because it was “his turn” and he needed to cover up his decades-long family grift and other illegalities. Or because Corn-Pop told him to run.

Biden wasn’t the only one. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, runner up to Tampon Tim for Kamala Harris’s VP slot, when interviewed by MSNBC, pushed the “fine people” canard, too, telling Joy Reid: “There were not good people on both sides. Donald Trump is someone who pushes hate and bigotry into our politics, and so I will not be lectured, and no one should be lectured by Donald Trump on that.”

When Shapiro repeated the “big lie,” CNN crank Kaitlan Collins nodded along like a bobblehead, doing nothing to challenge or correct him, unlike her standard pushback against Republicans.

This is Democrat strategy, push the lie until it becomes the truth.

What is the truth to them other than the perpetual “big lie”?

Let’s go back a few years to Charlottesville, Virginia. Donald Trump, as president, gave a news conference in August 2017 and was asked about the recent Charlottesville protests.

Time described the event:

Clashes broke out between the white nationalists and counter-protesters; the “Unite the Right” rally at a park once named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was deemed unlawful. At one point in the afternoon, a vehicle drove into a crowd of counter-protesters marching through the downtown area before speeding away, resulting in one death and leaving more than a dozen others injured. State police later reported the crash of a helicopter that was monitoring the events in Charlottesville, killing two troopers.

President Trump addressed the violence in televised remarks from New Jersey, condemning an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” and calling for the “swift restoration of law and order.”

Protests are lawful under the First Amendment, but violence and death cross the line. It’s interesting that Democrats, including the current Democrat presidential nominee, not only did not criticize, but also encouraged deadly protests and riots in the summer of 2020 glorifying George Floyd, Antifa, and BLM.

Remember then-senator and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris saying of the BLM riots, “They’re not gonna let up, and they should not.” Such situational outrage. Like at her nominating convention last week, using border fences and police to protect the convention, which in another situation she aims to defund and eliminate.

As Biden and his fellow fibbers can’t give up their “big lie,” let’s once again review what Trump said.

From Politifact:

I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee. You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. And you had people -- and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists -- because they should be condemned totally. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people. But you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets, and with the baseball bats. You had a lot of bad people in the other group.

Even the left-leaning “fact checkers” called out the big lie. Politifact said Trump’s comments required full context. No kidding. Biden and his media bootlickers are quick to use the “context” argument when one of their own says something stupid, as Biden and Harris do frequently.

Left-wing Snopes, no friend to Trump or any conservative either, agreed:

In a news conference after the rally protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue, Trump did say there were "very fine people on both sides," referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters. He said in the same statement he wasn't talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be "condemned totally."

The “fine people” was not Biden’s only lie that evening. Even left-wing Newsweek noticed and published an opinion piece, “Biden took the stage, and lied, and lied, and lied.”

Biden lied about Trump calling dead American soldiers “suckers and losers” or that Trump would do “everything to ban abortion nationwide.” There was also the usual claptrap about Biden’s great economy, secure border, and creating 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

Kudos to Newsweek for calling out these lies. Where’s the rest of the media?

Obama-in-a-pantsuit Kamala Harris told her share of whoppers in her nomination acceptance speech, including Trump and Project 2025, Trump planning to cut Social Security and Medicare, and his nationwide abortion ban.

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was introduced at the DNC convention as “command sergeant major,” a rank he did not hold at retirement.

Lies, lies, and more lies.

No wonder so many Americans tune out the news and especially politics. This is to Democrats’ advantage, catering to low information voters with lie after lie, soundbites repeated on cable news panels and in social media.

This keeps Republicans on constant defense, refuting the falsehoods, not allowing them a chance to explain their proposals. This is no accident.

Democrats know only too well that if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer.