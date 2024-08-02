Does the Eighth Commandment Apply to Elections?

Since the 1960s, America has pulled away ever harder from the Ten Commandments. That’s a shame because the Eighth Commandment—thou shalt not steal—would make a great deal of difference to America’s election integrity and our trust in America’s institutions.

It has been almost three weeks now since President Donald Trump miraculously escaped assassination during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. And yet within days of this horrific event, it has been overshadowed by two others: Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Kamala Harris being foisted, with much pomp and circumstance, onto the top of the Democrat Party ticket.

The focus of the mainstream media appears to be threefold: the canonization of Harris, the glossing over of Biden’s inadequacy to continue in his role as president, and dutifully doing its part to keep the intricately orchestrated execution of a former president on the back burner.

Image by AI.

If the murder of Trump had been successful, the entire country would have been thrown into turmoil. Without a doubt, this would have resulted in the Deep State coming roaring out of the shadows to crush any demonstrations against this unspeakable act, making what the left did to the protesters on January 6 look like a picnic.

Is the media mouthpiece of the Deep State Dems succeeding?

With each passing day, it certainly seems that many Americans are accepting the fact that, hey, Trump wasn’t actually seriously hurt, so no harm, no foul (glossing over the fact that two rally participants were seriously injured and one heroically died); what happened was politics as usual; and the Secret Service has learned its lesson and will surely at least try to do better in the future.

Letting Your Guard Down

However, we cannot lose track of the fact that this was not the first time Trump was denied adequate security, with the result being death and destruction. Before the events of January 6, the president requested the National Guard to protect the Capitol. His request was denied, and four patriots lost their lives that day. Even though Trump has been blamed for leading an insurrection on January 6, isn’t it odd that he desired that the Capitol be protected by armed guards so that his “troops” could attack them with prayer books and rosaries and cardboard signs?

We have been asked to accept an awful lot these past four years, haven’t we?

But what if there had been a different version of events? What if the opposite had been true? What if it had been the Trump administration’s responsibility to protect a candidate challenging the president for election? If any candidate running against Trump were unable to receive adequate protection and an assassin even came close to killing them, would the press have simply fluffed it off? Would the media not rightly have exposed the dangerous actions posed by willful dereliction to safeguard their opponent or, worse, complicity in such a treasonous act?

Again, if the roles had been reversed, it is not hard to imagine that the media, politicians, and cultural elites led by hordes of Hollywood heavyweights would have managed to refrain from labeling the Republican party “a threat to democracy.” Anyone voting for Trump (who has already been tarred with the legacy-of-Hitler brush) would be considered an Enemy of the State.

Instead, the very person second in command of the Democrat Party, Kamala Harris, has now been elevated to their party’s savior—and we are being told that she well-deserves that sacred mantle.

But where are the people who actually voted for Harris? Where is the democratic process of We the People when it comes to Democrats choosing who represents them?

Perhaps it is fitting that pundits are saying that the Democrats enacted a coup to remove Joe Biden from competing in the 2024 presidential race. After all, it was a coup in the 2020 election that got him installed in the White House in the first place.

Besides the Commandment stating, “Thou Shalt Not Murder,” the Eighth Commandment must also apply here, not only to individuals but to nations. “Thou Shalt Not Steal” means our election process should be squeaky clean, with polling places and ballot boxes devoid of tampering.

American society in general, whether Christian or Jewish or not, has abided by the Ten Commandments in the past and must adhere to these basic tenets today. When one political party decides to break two of those rules to remain in power, every patriot must be willing to rise up and end the tyranny.

Will we do it?

Get Involved in a Joyful Way in the “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

As Howard Beale (played by Peter Finch) blurts out in that prophetic 1976 movie, Network, “First you’ve got to get mad!” So, will we finally be mad enough as a country this election season to say along with Beale:

“I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

Of course, we need not and should not be violent in this conflict. As we learn from Scripture, “the anger of man does not achieve the righteousness of God” (James 1:20). We can express our displeasure passionately but peacefully within the scope of the law.

Or will we sit back and let stealing an election—or even the possibility that we will be told to look the other way while a political rival is murdered—be the new norm in our (previously) great Constitutional Republic?

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection, Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”