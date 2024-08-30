Decoding the Chameleons in the Republican Party

Zelig is among Woody Allen’s most underrated and insightful pictures. Allen plays the titular character who morphs his physical appearance to appear like the individuals by whom he is surrounded.

Zelig was a metaphor for people who are easily swayed by the opinions of others, and comport themselves accordingly.

We have had such experiences in our lives.

You could be at a dinner party and your friend Zelig, who is at your table, raves about the film Oppenheimer (2023). He calls it a masterpiece and asserts it excelled in every department. He adds that he was riveted for the entire duration of the film. He concludes by calling it filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s most superior effort.

In moments, another friend Hermione arrives at the table and offers a contrary opinion. She slams the film as laborious, incoherent, pretentious, and uninspired. She calls it Nolan’s worst and says that after Tenet (2020) and Oppenheimer, she wonders if Nolan has lost his touch. She is emphatic in her claims. She nicknames the film Floppenheimer causing laughter and approval even from the neighboring tables.

Zelig, who is listening to Hermione, begins watering down his position.

Zelig claims he meant the film was masterful in “portions” and that he too felt certain portions were boring when he recalls the experience. But adds he doesn’t think Nolan is losing his touch.

“Are you saying Oppenheimer was brilliant like Nolan’s flawless efforts such as The Dark Knight or The Prestige?” asks Hermione with an undercurrent of derision.

“Oh no, I mean it was good, but not masterful like Nolan’s earlier films,” concludes Zelig.

So what happened?

Zelig didn’t believe or think through his initial claims. Perhaps he is easily swayed by a contrary opinion. Perhaps he doesn’t want the hassle of an argument and prefers to appease those holding the majority opinion hoping to be liked

Unfortunately, most Republicans who appear in liberal forums devolve into Zelig.

A recent example was Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) who appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, alongside Democrat operative James Carville and CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Crenshaw did a solid job of representing President Trump’s record, saying that if one looks at the metrics, Trump’s record on every issue is far superior to that of Kamala Harris.

But Crenshaw also devolved into Zelig during certain moments.

He branded Trump’s tweets crass in concurrence with Maher, who ridiculed Trump.

When Maher asked Crenshaw about the DNCc Crenshaw said nothing about the blatant hypocrisy of the Democrat millionaires and billionaires talking about income inequality.

Crenshaw was mum about police restraining protestors outside the venue, and how it is undemocratic and hypocritical since the Dems call for defunding the police.

Crenshaw didn’t mention the unceremonious dethroning of Biden and the installation of Harris.

He instead said the Democrats put on a good show and even implied the Republican convention wasn’t as well done.

Crenshaw was also silent when Carville joked about Nancy Pelosi taking the lead in unseating Joe Biden when it was a golden opportunity to show how the Democrats have no regard for their primary voters’ choice.

When Maher and Carville pushed his “January 6th violence” claim, Crenshaw should have been clear that it was a protest that went overboard, and that the police in many cases allowed the protestors to wander around the Capitol building. He should have mentioned the draconian punishment given to the January 6th protestors.

But instead, he was silent.

When Maher accused Trump of being an election denier, Crenshaw just agreed that Trump lost the election.

Crenshaw failed to remind the others of how big tech and intelligence officials suppressed and discredited the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop story that proved Biden’s corruption. Crenshaw didn’t mention that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated nearly $419 million to organizations that infiltrated the administration and infrastructure of key precincts to influence the 2020 election. Crenshaw didn’t mention 69% of voters in 2020 voted non-traditionally, i.e. either by mail or before election day.

When Maher implied that Trump was anti-democratic, Crenshaw should have reminded all that Biden, despite 15 million primary votes, was unseated and Harris was installed.

Later during the overtime segment, CNN anchor Collins aggressively countered Crenshaw and disparaged President Trump. Once again Crenshaw could have used ridicule. He could have pointed toward Carville and said “official Democrat spokesperson” and pointed toward Collins and said “de facto Democrat spoke.” But instead, he engaged in the debate.

Somewhere in the middle Crenshaw even managed to join Maher in slamming Tucker Carlson.

Crenshaw’s job was to convince Maher’s audience to vote for Trump. While he did do reasonably well, it is doubtful he swayed or even educated any potential voters.

If Crenshaw had debunked every faux Democrat talking point and challenged their narrative, he probably could have swayed voters. He had copious opportunities to expose the Democrat lies, but he failed.

He chose to play it safe and often be Zelig.

Alas, Crenshaw isn’t the only Zelig of the party.

In the past, anti-Trump Republicans such as John Kasich, John McCain, and Mitt Romney were the awkwardly giggling Zeligs on Real Time, and various other liberal shows as they faced ridicule and mockery.

Even MAGA Republicans such as Kevin McCarthy, Sean Spicer, and Ron DeSantis appeared on Real Time and laughed uncomfortably as Maher viciously insulted them to their face.

None of these men made a case for themselves but instead looked overwhelmed, helpless, and ridiculous. They even watered down their position and joined their adversary in slamming their side.

So why do Republicans devolve into Zelig in liberal forums?

Perhaps they see it as a way to maintain ties with the media establishment in the hope that they won’t be attacked. Perhaps they want to connect with the opposite side for the sake of “unity.”

This seems like a version of Stockholm syndrome.

This is where the left never falters.

Despite their lack of morality and their being on the wrong side of most issues, they defend their position with a degree of fanaticism and they do not seek the approval of their opponents.

In defeat, the Democrats are defiant and in victory, they are uncompromising. The opposite is true for Republicans, in defeat they crawl back into their shells like frightened turtles, and in victory, they feel the need to be gracious and compromise with their adversaries.

The Democrat has most of the mainstream media, the political establishment, and the entertainment industry on their side. Hence they have convinced all that they are the one with the pizzazz, the virtue, and the right to rule.

Perhaps this perception is the reason that Republicans devolve into Zeligs, rush to attack their own for minor follies, all while giving the Democrats a pass for major scandals. The Zeligs are eager to be seen as “the rare good ones” of their party. Do they not comprehend that they too will be accused of bigotry, foolishness, and incompetence when they depart the liberal forum?

It’s time for the Republicans to stop being useful idiots in liberal forums.

The Republicans don’t need to be fanatics like the Democrats, but they need to be proud of what they stand for.

It is time for Republicans to defend their record and expose the poor record of the Democrats.

This will require a mastery of the facts, quick thinking, conviction, and fearlessness.

It’s time for the Zeligs of the party to wake up and learn to be proud of who they are.

If they are looking for inspiration, all they need to look at is President Trump.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.