Biden’s ‘Very Fine People’ Among Hamas Supporters

The Democrat party has routinely accused Donald Trump of referring to white supremacists in Charlottesville (2017), one of whom ran over and killed a demonstrator, “very fine people,” but Trump said accurately that there were very fine people on both sides of the issue as to whether a statue of Robert E. Lee should be removed, though the white supremacists were not among them. “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.” He added that there were fine people in the other group (such as Heather Heyer) but also troublemakers in black outfits, which also was accurate. Now let’s take a look at Joe Biden’s own set of “very fine people” among the pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the Democratic National Convention.

He begins, of course, by falsely accusing Trump of supporting the white supremacists, even though Trump is clearly on record as condemning them. To this he adds, “Those, those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.” Even when both parties to a war follow the Hague and Geneva Conventions by wearing uniforms and directing hostilities only against military personnel and assets, the vast majority of those killed and wounded are not vicious degenerates; they just have the misfortune to be in the wrong color uniform, and in the wrong place at the wrong time. The ordinary sailors on the Bismarck were just as innocent as those on HMS Hood, but that did not prevent most of them from going down with their respective ships. The German commander, Günther Lütjens, was a very decent human being who reportedly “…did not agree with Nazi policies; along with two other navy commanders, he had publicly protested against the brutality of anti-Semitic crimes during Kristallnacht. He was one of the few officers who refused to give the Nazi salute when Hitler visited Bismarck before her first and final mission, deliberately using instead the traditional naval salute.” This did not save him from going down with the Bismarck, although Germany later named a destroyer for him.

It is not however customary to express sympathy for the enemy during time of war. Here is what General Patton said of Germans, both committed Nazis and the reluctant but dutiful men. “War is a bloody business, a killing business. The Nazis are the enemy. Wade into them, spill their blood or they will spill yours. Shoot them in the guts. Rip open their belly. When shells are hitting all around you and you wipe the dirt from your face and you realize that it’s not dirt, it’s the blood and guts of what was once your best friend, you’ll know what to do.” To this Admiral John Fisher, the architect of the Dreadnought program, added, “The essence of war is violence. Moderation in war is imbecility.” (What, by the way, does that make Biden, Harris, and others who are calling for restraint by Israel, and/or a cease-fire with Hamas?)

Hamas terrorists disguise themselves as civilians, hide among civilians, and murder and rape civilians. Terrorists deserve to be killed and their advocates do not have any “point” that should be acknowledged by a civilized society. Collateral damage to genuinely innocent Arab civilians is entirely on Hamas because Hamas uses them as human shields. No such sympathy was expressed for Al Qaeda after 9/11, nor were there calls for a cease-fire or negotiation. Our policy was simply to hunt down and kill the terrorists. The men who caught Osama bin Laden might well have been able to take him alive but did not bother to do so, which was fine with me. If Yahya Sinwar suffers the same fate when the Israelis catch him, that is fine with me as well.

To this Biden added:

We’re working around the clock. My Secretary of State, to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages to their families and surge humanitarian, health and food assistance into Gaza. Now. To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally, finally, finally deliver a cease-fire and end this war.

Let’s explain matters in terms even Biden, Harris, and Blinken can understand. Hamas committed an act of war against the United States when it murdered American citizens and took others hostage. Israel is our ally but not our country, so what happens to the Israeli hostages is between Hamas and the IDF, Mossad, and Shin Bet. That is not working out well for Hamas whose leaders are dying like flies. However, what happens to the American hostages should be between Hamas and our carrier battle groups, amphibious assault groups, and any strategic bombers that happen to be in the area. I am sure a B-52 Stratofortress could make Hamas wish Israel were dropping “only” 2,000 pound bombs on them as opposed to the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb.

It is to be noted that Biden and Harris have had more than ten months to secure the release of the American hostages and have failed to so much as threaten Hamas with the armed might of the United States to achieve this. In contrast, Donald Trump said, “To the entire world, I tell you this: We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.” I am sure that even the primitive Dark Age brains of the Hamas savages are capable of understanding this but, if they are not, a carrier battle group can explain it to them. It is too bad the Iowa-class battleships are no longer available because all of Gaza is within reach of their main batteries, and even the most depraved terrorist can understand “sixteen-inch shell.”

Here, meanwhile, is what the protesters support: victory for “Palestine” and an end to U.S. aid for Israel. They do not have a point any more than the German-American Bund had a point after Nazi Germany declared war on the United States in 1941. If Harris and Walz need the kind of vote these “Palestine” supporters can deliver, and especially in the swing state of Michigan, they do not need your vote or mine.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.