Assassination Politics and the Abrupt Advent of Kamala Harris, a Query

Despite an ongoing range of congressional and independent efforts to get the truth out of the Secret Service and their “intelligence” confreres, we still don’t know what happened in Butler, PA, lacking conclusive, factual information behind the assassination attempt of former President Trump; nor do we know the extent of actors. Will we ever? Doubtful.

There are longstanding instances of reluctance to reveal true intelligence when it comes to assassinations or attempted assassinations. To this day, there remain many arguments surrounding Jack Kennedy’s killing. Records have still not been released to the public.

At present, the entire intelligence apparatus is mum on July 13, 2024—both Kimberly Cheatle (disgraced and forced to resign) and the present acting director were ambiguous with congressional investigators. FBI director Christopher Wray went so far as to desperately imply—which the bureau hastily retracted—that Trump wasn’t really even hit by a bullet.

The MSM, of course, are less than worthless in the effort to uncover the “facts” because they don’t want to. (Many of us believe that yes, Donald Trump would be dead were it not for divine intervention—what are the odds, really, that he survived without it?)

What we may strongly suspect is that there was, yes, a “they” behind the shots that almost killed Trump; a hostile CIA/FBI/DOJ knows it is the Deep State that Trump promises to eliminate. The persecution has been intense throughout these many years.

The progressive Democrats have been far and away the most vocal and hateful in their attitudes—despite what the MSM wants us to believe. They are already at it again, having (sort of) restrained themselves for a few days post-shooting (shamefully for our country, the same couldn’t be said of internet users).

None of this explains the specifics—the timing, the sheer oddity of the Secret Service’s engagement, and Joe Biden’s initial terrible, ridiculous and still ongoing reluctance to call a spade and spade and utter the word “assassination.” Kamala, tellingly, has tried to stay away from this discussion.

It seems unlikely that the 20-year-old suspect—as “they” tell us—was acting alone. Was he groomed, recruited, and encouraged by others? These “others” may be part of the “they.”

There’s been an obvious breakdown of Biden’s coalition, with no reason given from Biden on why he’s out. Biden’s very presidency was in immediate peril before July 16, for there were legitimate concerns over his mental state even in his own circles, and now he’s suddenly become a no-candidate, and is essentially a no-president—and we’re now in an unprecedented situation. An un-primaried, un-democratically-nominated, unqualified Kamala, heavily donor-financed via the retreating fiscal backside of Joe Biden is apparently going to be on the Democrat ticket.

Is any of this legal? We’re not clear on that, either. Why Kamala, why now?

“They” have tried everything—lawsuits, ballot removals, FBI raids—to rid themselves of Trump and none of it has been adequate, and was in fact reaching critical failure at the same time that Biden’s dementia was exposed to the masses during the debate; that exposure led to many in Biden’s electoral donor base threatening, or even stepping up, to withdraw funds. It was a house of cards from the start—Biden’s senility from the Oval Office —and that house was coming down rapidly.

“They” knew Trump would be the Republican nominee within the week. The RNC convention had all the ammo it needed—the pain of living under Democrats is very real for most Americans—and viewership of the convention would be millions worldwide. The Democrats were on the ropes; what could they possibly do?

Saturday July 13 may have been an expedient, shoddily planned act of desperation, to put it mildly. Maybe taking Trump out of the running, completely, was in their minds for a while; an “insurance policy,” as Peter Strzok might say.

All that seems consistent when you consider that “they” patched up an inferior, subpar force of Secret Service agents, supplemental and hastily put together, supposedly due to a Jill Biden appearance elsewhere; ignored basic and necessary protocols in assessing and securing the perimeters around President Trump; neglected to attend security briefings; refused the use of drones; and had eyes on the would-be assassin long before Trump took the stage.

We only know what little we do know because witnesses (and cameras) testify to this narrative.

There is little reason in giving the Biden administration, the Swamp, or persons unknown at this time, any benefit of the doubt; an election, a great possible shift in federal power, and likely much more is at stake.

So with Trump still here, “they” forced a Biden resignation and schemed Kamala onto the ticket; we didn’t expect a genius resolution though right? A few months to bury the July 13 stuff and distract the populace with an onslaught of Kamala. Possible?

Probably. There is a huge “climate” of serious criminal corruption in D.C. which insinuates into every powerful sector of this nation now. We really have only seen the edges of, for instance, the corruption with Ukraine. We have no idea of the extent of political payoffs between the Swamp and the media, and corporate interests, and even the courts. We know our taxes are being used as political tender. Trillions have gone straight down the drain… but what drain? Whose drain? Stupidity reigns.

In short, there is nothing fantastical in the hypothesis that the attempted assassination of former and putative President Trump was in fact a poorly executed political operation, if a very reactionary one, within the pressure of unfolding pre-election events. The brutal version: Kill Donald Trump while “they” had a chance and hold on to “their” presidential power before it might be decimated by an infuriated populace—in the election of Donald Trump in November.

This failed attempt on Trump’s life may actually have been the specific breaking point for Biden’s presidency/candidacy: with Trump still alive, Biden has to go. O’Biden’s handlers, and he clearly has them, said enough is enough, we need a new guy; now, there is a man who thinks himself president but has effectively been put to pasture by his own VP. In Kamala (for now) “they” have their new guy.

July 13 may have been, as characteristic of the work of the Biden/Harris regime, a bungled, inexpert attempt at a political change-a-roo, but here’s the bottom line: a failed assassination attempt is not a good political look during a presidential race for the presidency of America. This is a huge national security risk for all of us, from start to (wherever we) finish.

