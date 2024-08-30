Over the past four years the people of the United States have witnessed the choreographed rise and precipitous fall of Joe Biden. Twenty-five hundred years ago the ancient Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, wrote “A man’s character is his fate.” An aphorism that aptly applies to Kamala Harris and the vast majority of the Democrat Party hierarchy.

Oftentimes it is a series of events or decisions within a certain timeframe that seals one’s fate. Is it a coincidence that Biden’s decisions and actions during the four weeks between July 21 and August 15 in each of the four years of his presidency sealed his inevitable fate to be remembered as an unprincipled, duplicitous, and venal president? Will Kamala Harris, equally lacking in character and anointed by Biden as his successor on July 21, 2024, suffer a similar fate in November?

On the 14th of August 2020, Politico, in a lengthy article, revealed for the first time Barack Obama’s honest opinion of Joe Biden together with his warning to the people of America. During the 2020 primary Obama told a fellow democrat: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.” Were these revelations published in August of 2020 just happenstance or a foretelling?

On the 15th of August 2021, Biden presided over a deadly and unfathomably haphazard de facto surrender in Afghanistan. He heartlessly and deliberately left behind over a thousand American citizens as well as untold thousands of Afghan allies. He was directly responsible for the needless slaughter of thirteen American soldiers.

Further, Biden abandoned, in usable form, over $7 billion dollars in military equipment for the Taliban to create one of the best equipped militaries in the world. Thus, reconstituting an avowed terrorist state. His approval numbers and that of the Democrat Party immediately cratered and never recovered.

On the 8th of August 2022, the Justice Department, responding to Biden’s edict to prosecute Donald Trump using any pretext possible, fired the opening salvo in the lawfare against Donald Trump as they raided the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago using the guise of recovering “top secret” papers.

This unprecedented anti-democratic and extrajudicial process cast a permanent and irreversible shadow of corruption, ineptitude, and malevolent authoritarianism on Joe Biden and the Democrat Party as well as elevating the stature of their most despised adversary, Donald Trump, who three months later would declare his bid for the presidency in 2024.

On the first day of August 2023, at Joe Biden’s insistence, the Justice Department and its unconstitutional special prosecutor indicted Donald Trump on four groundless counts of conspiracy and obstruction in the January 6 “insurrection.”

This unconstitutional, egregious, and obviously political act was the breaking point, as it would ensure that the Supreme Court would have to step in. Further, the attendant backlash would guarantee Trump the Republican nomination, thus giving him the opportunity to confront a rapidly declining Joe Biden in debates during the 2024 election cycle.

On July 21, 2024, after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, Biden, succumbing to threats from the Democrat Party establishment, agreed, in exchange for an unannounced quid-pro-quo, to be summarily deposed as the Democrat nominee for president.

This historical renunciation by a major political party now defines Biden’s career. His lack of character resulted in a career littered with failures due to unforced errors, countless flip-flops, plagiarism, cupidity, mendacity, and demagoguery, all brought about by overweening egocentricity and an inbred inability to admit he was wrong about anything. He has always been an arrogant, self-important demagogue with a short fuse who will slander and defame not only his political opponents but their supporters in the most hateful and over-the-top manner imaginable.

He sincerely believed he was infallible and dismissed any and all contradictory opinions or analyses he did not agree with. Thus, it was he who insisted upon and unleashed the humiliating and haphazard surrender in Afghanistan. His arrogance extended to his unwavering belief that he could successfully negotiate with and trust the Taliban, whom he was certain would evolve to be what they are not.

The Afghanistan debacle, which was the catalyst for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing belligerence of Communist China, has dramatically increased the possibility of a global conflict, empowered a terrorist state, emboldened Iran, and together with open borders exponentially increased the likelihood of massive terror attacks within the United States.

The decision to unleash his personal Gestapo, the FBI and the Justice Department, against Donald Trump revealed Biden’s lack of foresight, impetuosity, deviousness, and most importantly the obliviousness to the potential fallout which are the hallmarks of virtually all of Joe Biden’s major decisions over his 50-year career in politics.

Biden’s hand-picked successor Kamala Harris is worse than Joe Biden. She too is devoid of any character. However, while not drowning in Biden-level megalomania, she is far less intelligent and possessed by a lifelong willingness to be appallingly subservient. She will be far more dangerous as she will be making no decisions on her own and will do as she is told, as personified by her acquiescence to the tactics being employed in her campaign. This extreme lack of character will also be her fate.

Despite the efforts of the legacy media, this lack of character cannot be hidden. Thus, she will not win the presidency on November 5, 2024.

