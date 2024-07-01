Who’s Behind This Show?

Most now know Joe Biden has serious dementia problems. Many thought this was already true during the last election. They kept him in the basement, he never did much, never campaigned much, never gave many press conferences, and even they were scripted. Since he has been installed to the presidency, he rarely makes appearances, doesn’t really take unscripted questions, and has been set up to be hidden most of the time. Things have hit a tipping point with this debate. Many Democrat deniers have been shocked with the truth of this problem in spite of the feeble attempts to walk it back by Joe’s cabal.

There are much bigger issues than the cat being let out of the bag and announcing itself on the stage of this debate. Yes, there is a shock for too many, but there is a deeper, more nefarious problem very few have mentioned.

Joe is not capable of running the country. That’s a fact. The bigger question: Who is it that will actually now make the decisions? More important, who has been running this country these years while pretending Joe was President? This is a hard point to get beyond: These people, whoever they are, all knew. Not only did they know, they also pretended Joe was normal. Just Joe, the blue-collar guy from Scranton. Never mind the man behind the curtain.

This cabal extends to most of the leftist media and the tech oligarchs. They lied as well. These lies were promulgated to maintain and aggrandize their own power, wealth, and ideological beliefs. Done at the expense of an entire country, done at the expense of each and every citizen of this country. Heck, done at the expense of setting the world on fire, as they clearly and perhaps inadvertently have.

This is the issue: What kind of people would want to pull this travesty off? Answer: Very sick people, people awash in evil, people who value power over all, people who willingly lie and cheat to maintain their power. People who think their moral status is so high they are willing to go into the gutter and use a man with dementia so they can clandestinely run this country.

How does one go this far down the path to Hell jadedly thinking they are entitled to power? Entitled to do anything, no matter how horrid, to maintain that power.

Ladies and gentlemen, the mask is off. Behold the demons who are running this country. Preening fools who think they are smart enough to claim the emperor does, after all, have new clothes. Don’t believe your eyes, believe them because they are the superior ones.

God help them, especially Jill Biden. They’re going to need all the help they can get in the coming years because this will not go away.

The natural response to this has been shock for much of the country. Let me suggest this sense of shock is going to evolve into slow and deep anger from many. Recognizing you have been fooled by people you trusted is the problem for Democrats. There will be soul-searching by many of their voters. For those who knew, realizing there is a large group of people that propagated or knew about this disgrace should bring a slow, deep, righteous anger. Neither of those groups is likely to forget soon. That, in spite of the overtime the cabal must put in to try to blunt this truth.

The cat is not only out of the bag, but it’s dancing an Irish jig and won’t leave the stage for months.

This should be the singular issue of the rest of the campaign. Of course the cabal will try to change it with shiny objects they will dangle around. However, a dementia patient in charge of the world’s most powerful country will not fly. Those who propped him up will not fly either.

If I had one piece of advice to the Trump campaign it is this: Do not press for

Biden’s removal. Rather press to bring this cabal to its knees for what it has done. Don’t make fun of Joe, that’s not funny. Do make fun of the people who shoved him down our throats as a perfectly functioning, wonderful President. Remind all voters, every day, what they have done. The list of the failures of this cabal is huge, as Trump pointed out so well in the debate. Repeat that list daily because these failures are demonstrably true, because these combined fiascos are destructive and terrible for all. Just as important, remind us of this cabal who lied to the American public for all this time. Remind the public in multiple ways just how wrong it has been to run the country through a man who wasn’t really there. Remind the public the media who was so freaked out by Joe’s debate performance were fine with him running the country. Remind us how deranged and morally failing all of these people must be. Because what they have done is awful.

Side note: If they try to change the candidate, remind the voters this new candidate will be the choice of the group who was disgusting enough to do all this in the first place. If they make the change from Joe, nothing will change. The wrongdoing is too entrenched in the Democrat leadership. Trump should start making this point right away, tie these Democrat leaders to each other, remind people these party leaders all knew they were lying about Joe, and these are the ones who cannot be trusted to replace Joe. They cannot be allowed to be the ones to choose another person. Remind us they will lie about their new choice as they lied about Joe. Their failures will simply transfer to Joe’s replacement.

To all voters: If you once trusted the Democrat party leaders and the media, realize you can’t now. This lie is a bridge too far. For those that knew, however much you disliked these immoral people before, realize you should disdain them even more for what they have done here. This was a hateful thing done by people steeped in self-loathing. This was an arrogant thing done by people who are not half as smart as they think they are. It’s off the chart of awful.

So where do we go as Trump supporting conservatives?

We must not fall into the trap of thinking this election is over. It’s not. These people are still in power and will clearly try to cheat/lie themselves in an ongoing way to maintain their ill-gained status. Be aware of their ability to foster false flags, be aware they are cornered animals and will fight hard to survive.

Instead of misusing anger to simply be upset with this evil, channel that slow burning anger into resolve and into finishing this election as a seminal event in American history. Go to work with the new and revamped Lara Trump RNC to elect unstoppable majorities, become poll workers, sign up with Trump Force 47 Home | Trump Force 47, chase ballots with Charlie Kirk @TPUSA, work for and donate to candidates you know and trust. Do not stop until the swamp has been swamped.

Become part of this pivotal 1776 time in our history. Let’s get started. Work until Trump is safely elected. Don’t stop.

Image: LIDayo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.