Who Can Donald Trump Count On?

Donald Trump way very well be the next president of the United States. But when the going inevitably gets tough, who can a future President Trump look to for support?

The GOP? (pause here for laughter to subside.)

The GOPES stood by as the rest of the Deep State ran coups against Donald Trump before, during, and after his first term in office. They tut-tutted, harrumphed, and penned strongly worded letters, while their party’s leader was soundly and roundly abused.

Their “impeachment investigation” of Joe Biden is the worst joke on the planet. (Apart from expecting women who shop in the Petite Section to be human shields for presidential candidates.)

Legislatively, they gave Obama and Biden practically everything they asked for while denying Trump his border wall and breaking campaign promises to overturn the ACA, aka Obamacare.

At present, a chinless turtle and a Chris Hayes lookalike front the GOP Senate and House respectively, an apt visual reminder of their utter spinelessness and willingness to capitulate. Barring massive turnover in the ranks of the RINOs, Trump should not count on the GOP having his back.

As almost every American is now well aware, Trump certainly can’t count on the Secret Service to have his back. Barring a sudden head turn, Donald Trump would be dead.

The SS failed as badly as they can, only bad aim saved “the package.” It doesn’t really matter if the Secret Service was wildly incompetent or possibly compromised and part of a plot. Either way, Trump can’t count on them and would be wise to hire his own security detail.

But, don’t worry, all you government lovers out there, the troubling incident will be thoroughly investigated and reported on by Funny Business, Inc.

Yes, the fine folks who tried to sink Trump with the Russia Collusion Scam, The Mueller Report, and the FBI-manufactured Half-Whitmer kidnapping plot will look very carefully into the hard-to-figure-out forces of evil who almost killed Trump.

And then, that very same FBI who couldn’t tell Congress just how many FBI agents, personnel, or confidential informants were in the January 6th crowd, and who raided and ransacked President Trump’s home over a records dispute with permission to use deadly force, that same agency will enlighten us as to exactly what happened in Butler, PA.

Or, more likely, parrot the narrative that their Deep State masters wish to push upon a naïve American public.

No, by now, Trump certainly sees the FBI as a rogue federal agency determined to take him down; nor should he ever trust the CIA.

As you may recall, major CIA poohbahs both past and present collaborated on the phony letter implying that Hunter Biden’s laptop -- a bunker buster for Biden’s campaign at the time -– was merely Russian meddling, an attempt to spread disinformation.

They knew the laptop was legitimate, as did the FBI, who are probably still trying to determine, after five long years of examining Hunter’s laptop, whether or not Pres. Biden’s influence-peddling, sex-trafficking, illegal gun-slinging, crackhead son, violated any laws.

No, Trump can’t trust the GOP, the CIA, or the FBI. He should also be wary of the National Archives as well, for helping to put his family at risk of deadly force.

Also remember that the National Security Council gave us Alexander Vindman, the portly, bespectacled former Ranger, who started the first Trump impeachment over... a phone call.

Trump’s big sin was apparently asking Ukraine to look into whether or not the Biden Crime Family was operating a multi-million-dollar grift in the Ukraine (which they were.) Although the baseless impeachment process was ultimately futile, and poor Vindman was cast out of government into a world of eating donuts by the baker’s dozen while desperately awaiting spot appearances on CNN or MSNBC, the process was the punishment.

Certain members of the National Security Council may already be planning further traps for Trump in the event he’s re-elected, but I’m sure he knows this.

And in the years since Trump first announced his presidential candidacy, has there been a bigger, more wretched hive of scum and villainy than the U.S. Department of Justice?

The stink of DoJ corruption attaches itself to all the various plots against Trump, all the baseless lawfare, and all the damaging leaks meant to put Trump in a bad light.

Bob Mueller, almost as palpably senile as our puppet president, said he couldn’t charge Trump with conspiring with the Russians, nor could he exonerate him. Um, no one asked you to exonerate him, Bob. Now eat your pudding.

The DoJ and their Feeb lapdogs look the other way at Biden and Clinton criminality, mostly peaceful BLM rioting, and pro-Palestinian groups taking over college campuses and abusing Jews. But they come down hard on people praying outside abortion clinics, parents critical of loony left-wing school boards, and citizens who committed the grievous sin of trespassing through open doors in the Capitol Building on January 6th. The FBI would have you believe that the main threat to our country is “white domestic terrorists,” meaning, of course, Trump supporters, a few of whom were just killed or grievously wounded, thanks to our richly diverse (and short of stature) Secret Service.

As currently constituted, the Department of Justice is surely the biggest threat to President Trump’s re-election, ability to carry out his agenda, chances of staying solvent and out of jail, and odds of simply staying alive. Is there anything the DoJ wouldn’t do to get Trump?

Of course, a brave, determined, and honest media would look to investigate, report on, and thereby, expose all the bad anti-Trump actors listed above. But, of course, our current media are a bunch of lying, bum-kissing swine, the kind of groveling weasels who’d feel right at home in Mos Eisley. The media is not only a rabid, longtime enemy of Donald Trump, they’re also truly an enemy of the American people.

Whatever the media tells you, always wonder what the real truth is, and who their lies, misdirection, obfuscation, and slander are actually supporting or protecting. Whoever it is, it ain’t DJT.

Hollywood, of course, is no friend to Trump, actors like Wacko DeNiro having fantasized multiple ways that one might assault or kill the former president. And academia, with their diverse but plagiarism-prone leadership and tolerance for campus lawlessness and anti-Semitism, will undoubtedly do everything in their power to turn young people against Trump, not to mention the rule of law and America as founded.

No, there are no major institutions or halls of power on Donald Trump’s side in this great battle for the soul of America. As the late, great Rush Limbaugh pointed out, the only group supporting once and possibly future President Trump is the many, many millions of Trump voters and supporters, the latter group growing larger by the day thanks to Sliden’ Biden’s horrendous reign of error.

As individuals, then, we must do everything in our power to stand up to all the groups looking to take Trump down. We must fight them, as a senile Joe Biden might say, at the “battle box,” and show them who holds the power of the purse. And above all, let’s all donate to Trump’s campaign so maybe they can hire some 6’3” Marines or Navy SEALs to keep him safe.

God knows, the Secret Service clowns who watched Crooks take half an hour scouting the shooting site and setting up before then shooting the former president and three supporters can’t be trusted.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service