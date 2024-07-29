Two Critical Battles Lie Ahead For Trump

If Donald Trump wishes to implement his Trump 2.0 agenda, he must first win two critical battles: The Battle of the Steal and the Battle of the Deep State.

Precisely because the Democrat Party successfully stole the 2020 election, they will be pulling out all stops to do it again. The Trump campaign and the Republican Party will be hard-pressed to “Stop The Steal 2024”, but stop it they must, and they are probably fully aware of the stratagems they face.

The Battle of the Steal

To win the Battle of the Steal, the Democrats have evolved two distinct modi operandi: the 3 a.m. strategy and the landscape strategy.

The 3 a.m. strategy derives from the Democrat belief (maybe it’s a fact) that Republicans misunderstand how elections are won. The Democrat perception is that the Republicans believe elections are won by having the most votes. The Democrats understand the contrary is true: Elections are won by having the most ballots. Ballots, not votes, decide elections.

The number of votes is limited by the number of voters: Only one vote per voter. But ballots can materialize out of thin air in whatever quantity is desired. That leads to a ballot-producing tactic: Stop the count at 3 a.m., assess how many votes are needed to prevail, conjure up however many ballots are required to close the gap, and at 6 a.m.—Presto!—Democrats win!

The key to the 3 a.m. strategy’s viability is that there is no gap so large that it is immune to ballot generation. No wonder Brian T. Kennedy, President of the American Strategy Group, warns against ignoring the 3 a.m. strategy.

The Landscape Strategy in the Battle of the Seal is called that because it is an exercise in shaping the electoral battleground.

While Biden was a candidate, the campaign functioned as a sort of sea anchor, preventing him from making dramatic moves as President. Now, having resigned from the campaign, Biden is free to do as he pleases without his actions affecting the campaign. Richard Truesdell and Keith Lehmann call this “Biden Unchained.”

How about universal amnesty allowing every illegal alien to vote? Could Biden get that through Congress? Well, it’s possible because the Democrats hold the Senate, and the Republicans hold the House by only nine votes.

Biden would only need to buy 10 House Rinos to make illegal alien votes a reality. And were congressional legislation to prove a bridge too far, why not simply use an administrative regulation promulgated by the Department of Homeland Security?

Packing the court—a long-standing Democrat dream—is also a real possibility.

The Battle of the Deep State

If Trump manages to win the Battle of the Steal, we know he has several pressing agenda items. These issues include but are not limited to rebuilding the military, assuring energy availability, rectifying the migration mess, fixing education, and the many problems that fall under the heading of “foreign affairs.”

But Trump knows from experience that merely taking his coffee in the Oval Office is not enough to enable him to work his will as President. Before he can do anything else, he must first seize the reins of the Executive Branch!

This is the Battle of the Deep State.

Until these reins are firmly in Trump’s hands, he cannot implement his agenda. However, the Deep State forces are already entrenching themselves in Executive Branch offices, placing land mines and booby traps, determined as they are to retain their present hold on the executive branch. Charles Burris tells us this will be the central conflict of Trump 2.0.

Richard Truesdell and Keith Lehmann argue that, between now and January 20, 2025,

We expect Deep State operatives to issue multiple layers of regulatory rules over this period in an effort to prohibit their firing or re-assignment by a Trump administration looking to reform a wildly expanded administrative state that fought the former president at every turn during his first administration.

Rabbi Shmuel Klatzkin drives home the point about what has been going on and what needs to be done:

The ruling political elites have soiled themselves with their lies. The bureaucrats who betrayed the Constitution whose power they have enjoyed and then usurped all stand naked in their incompetence, venality, and unfaithfulness, covered with their own filth. The people are seeing this. And day by day, they are slowly letting everyone grasp that they will have their say. They are ready to clean up the mess.

Trump knows all this. When Trump assumed office in Trump 1.0, he was a political novice. He was then bloodied, impeded, deceived, and betrayed. It will be a new and savvy Trump who takes office for Trump 2.0, a Trump who is acutely aware of the slings and arrows the deep state will deploy against him.

And he knows he must now assemble and deploy a battle force of Lovers of liberty and Devotees Of The Republic eager to proclaim, “This is our time!”

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.