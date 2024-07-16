As we approach the pivotal moment of the November election, and the Republican National Convention unfolds in the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the choice before us could not be more significant. The stakes are higher than ever, as our nation grapples with the consequences of leadership that has failed to prioritize the interests of everyday Americans.

In this crucial election, it is clear that Trump stands out as the candidate deserving of our unwavering support, not just from working-class individuals but also from business leaders who understand the economic implications of his policies. In stark contrast to Joe Biden, Trump has demonstrated a unique ability to restore American leadership on the global stage while advancing a vision for economic growth and security.

Under Trump’s administration, the United States regained its standing in the world. His policies were rooted in the belief that a strong America leads to a stronger global community. By prioritizing our allies’ fair contributions to collective defense, Trump effectively advocated for peace through strength.

His administration emphasized that the United States would no longer shoulder the financial burden alone, thereby ensuring a more equitable distribution of military costs among NATO allies. This not only strengthened our alliances but also allowed for a more sustainable military presence that ultimately benefits American taxpayers.

Consider the economic impact of these decisions. A robust defense posture reduces the likelihood of conflict, fostering an environment conducive to investment and growth. Businesses thrive in stable environments, and Trump’s approach significantly contributed to that stability. By restoring American leadership abroad, he created conditions for both the working man and the businessman to prosper.

One of the hallmark achievements of Trump’s foreign policy was the recognition of Jerusalem as the true capital of Israel and the subsequent relocation of the American Embassy. This bold move not only reaffirmed America’s long-standing commitment to Israel but also demonstrated an unwavering resolve to support our allies. Such a stance sent a clear message that the United States stands firm in its alliances, fostering trust and collaboration in the region.

Moreover, Trump’s administration acknowledged Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and clarified that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are consistent with international law. By doing so, he challenged long-standing diplomatic norms that had hindered progress in the Middle East, thereby opening new avenues for peace and stability.

The economic implications of these moves cannot be understated; a stable Israel is crucial for regional security, which, in turn, facilitates economic partnerships and investments in the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council was a courageous stand against the blatant anti-Israel bias that permeated the group. This action was not merely a political statement; it was a strategic maneuver that aligned with American values and interests. By standing up against organizations that undermine our allies, Trump reinforced the principle that America will not be swayed by unjust criticisms.

This commitment to defending our allies has significant economic ramifications. When countries perceive the United States as a reliable partner, they are more likely to engage in trade and investment agreements that foster mutual growth. By backing Israel unequivocally, Trump positioned America as a steadfast ally in a volatile region, enhancing opportunities for economic collaboration.

Perhaps one of Trump’s most impressive accomplishments was brokering historic peace agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. These agreements not only normalized relations but also opened up vast economic opportunities for collaboration and trade. By fostering peace in the region, Trump demonstrated that diplomacy could yield tangible benefits for both American interests and our allies.

The economic vitality stemming from these agreements is profound. Peace leads to stability, which in turn creates a fertile ground for investments and economic partnerships. A thriving Middle East directly benefits American businesses, as it paves the way for increased trade and investment opportunities in the region.

Trump’s administration did not shy away from addressing the complex issue of Palestinian statehood. His Vision for Peace plan proposed a pragmatic two-state solution that balanced Israel’s security needs with the aspirations of the Palestinian people. By releasing an economic plan aimed at empowering the Palestinian populace through private investment, Trump sought to create conditions that fostered governance and stability.

Trump’s administration also made strides in addressing terrorism in the Middle East. His historic address to an assembly of over 50 Muslim nations highlighted the importance of united action against terrorism in all its forms. By establishing the Etidal Center in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian government, Trump underscored the necessity of cooperation in combating extremist ideologies.

This proactive approach to security not only fosters regional stability but also protects American interests abroad. A secure Middle East is vital for maintaining global supply chains and economic interests, ultimately benefiting American businesses and workers alike.

As we evaluate the economic landscape over the past four years, the differences between the Trump and Biden administrations become starkly apparent. Under Biden, the American economy has faced numerous challenges, including rising inflation and supply chain disruptions. These economic strains have placed an undue burden on working families and businesses alike. In contrast, Trump’s policies fostered an environment of economic growth and stability, which is desperately needed once again.

Trump’s track record proves that he understands the pulse of the American economy. His emphasis on deregulation and tax cuts catalyzed unprecedented growth and job creation. By championing policies that prioritize the working man and business interests, Trump embodies the spirit of American resilience.

As we stand on the precipice of this November’s crucial election, it is essential for every American to recognize the transformative potential of a Trump presidency. His commitment to restoring American leadership abroad and advocating for policies that benefit both the working class and the business community positions him as the clear choice for our future.

In contrast to Biden’s administration, which has often succumbed to divisive rhetoric and ineffective policies, Trump represents a beacon of hope for those who believe in a prosperous America. His approach to international relations, economic stability, and unwavering support for our allies demonstrates that he is the leader we need to navigate the complexities of our time.

As we head toward the polls this November, let us unite in support of Donald Trump. Together, we can restore American leadership, bolster our economy, and pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come. The time is now to make our voices heard and reaffirm our commitment to the principles that have made America great.

Vote for Trump and stand for a strong, prosperous, and united America. The guy who pumped his fist into the air after getting shot in the ear—surviving a bullet meant for his brain—is definitely the one you want answering tough phone calls about international relations, upon which economic fortunes hinge, at 3:00 AM.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He hosts News Sight, an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Public domain.