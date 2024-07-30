The Perfect Stooge: How Did Kamala Harris Get This Far?

A vicious, conniving, immoral, unpopular, third-rate politician with extreme radical views has come to within an inch of the presidency. Kamala Harris could be sitting in the Oval Office as soon as next week. She is far from the best America has to offer. “In a functioning meritocracy,” said Tucker Carlson, “Kamala Harris would be a C-list massage therapist working out of a strip mall. Yet somehow she became our vice president. How’d that happen?”

It happened because the radical Left has been quietly but persistently winning the culture war by acquiring control over key elements of American society -- academia, journalism, the mainstream media, Big Tech, and the Democrat party. It’s important to realize that it is not merely Kamala we are up against. We are facing a machine that has been grinding away for decades. “We’re not running against a candidate,” said Vivek Ramaswamy. “We’re running against a system.”

The machine seeks to replace our republic with a dictatorship under the control of the Deep State and the Democrats (one and the same). The initial stooge for this cabal was Barack Obama, who presided over the first attempt by a sitting president to take America down. The socialist Left, said Steve Baldwin in Western Journalism, believed that the Obama era was the best opportunity to transform America to a socialist-based economy. We enjoyed a four-year respite when Donald Trump was elected, but then the Left found their second stooge in Joe Biden.

Joe immediately reversed the benefits of the Trump administration and, as Obama 2.0, set the U.S. back on a course of economic and social ruin. When Joe’s mind went on permanent vacation after three and a half years, the Democrats had to get rid of him, but that was okay because they had already planted the biggest stooge yet in the form of Vice President Kamala Harris. “The real powers that be,” said Elon Musk, “are discarding the old puppet in favor of one that has a better chance of fooling the public.”

Harris is a DEI plant. She was selected as Biden’s VP based solely on gender and race, not for talent and competence. She is living proof that meritocracy has given way to diversity.

For most of Joe Biden’s presidency, Kamala lurked quietly in the background. No one took her seriously, especially when listening to her speak. Harris has been described as someone giving a book report on a book she hasn’t read. When Joe announced he will not run for re-election, we were awakened from our slumber with the very real possibility that this cackling public fool could become the 47th president of the United States. “This woman would be in charge of the most powerful nuclear arsenal on earth,” said Douglas Murray. “The image of her cackling manically while saying nonsense, with her finger on the nuclear button, is just too much.”

Harris began her career in local San Francisco politics by leveraging her affair with the married mayor, Willie Brown. After racking up a questionable record as a prosecutor, she wormed her way into the U.S. Senate. Her only claim to fame as a senator was her despicable treatment of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court. Based on notoriety from that fiasco, she campaigned for the presidency. Democrat Party voters, recognizing that she is nothing more than a mendacious, unprincipled opportunist, relegated Harris to the bottom of the pile and ended her presidential aspirations -- but not for long. In a sort of magician’s hat trick, Harris managed to land on the ballot as Biden’s pick for VP.

Why was she picked? She appealed to the Left as someone they could control in case Biden fell out a window. Ideologically, said Mark Levin, Kamala “is farther left than 97 percent of the Democrats, the most extreme radical politician ever to run for high office in the United States of America.” Harris has endorsed the Green New Deal, eliminating automobiles and fossil fuels, higher taxes, income redistribution, defunding and disbanding the police, repealing the First and Second Amendments, and socialism. During the 2020 riots, Harris did nothing to uphold the rule of law. On the contrary -- she raised money to defend the rioters. “There’s a bevy of quotes that she has given,” said Ari Fleisher, “that show just how out of touch she is with mainstream America.”

Kamala has accomplished nothing of value during her tenure as vice president. “I’ll put my record up against Trump’s any day of the week,” she bragged. What record? She shares responsibility for the atrocious Biden/Harris administration, especially allowing millions of illegals to threaten local communities around the country. “Many people believe that the border invasion has been planned and organized by the Biden/Harris administration,” said Becky Noble at RedState. When Biden appointed Kamala as the “border czar,” she accomplished nothing except keeping the border wide open. Harris admits she is against immigration control. “If you believe in border security,” said Tom Homan, former Acting ICE Director, “Kamala Harris being president is our worst nightmare.”

To deflect against the avalanche of negatives, the media are attempting to whitewash Kamala’s image. “Some of the media’s largest players are proving their newfound devotion to Harris by attempting to rewrite her past -- and some of their own coverage,” Ingrid Jacques reported in USA Today. “The current presidency is a failed presidency,” said Mollie Hemingway, “and Kamala Harris is the current vice president and so they are working so hard to say that she had nothing to do with the failed economy, with the failed border, with the failed foreign policy. What they’re saying therefore is that she did nothing while the country burned.”

The media want the public to believe that Harris never served as “border czar,” despite abundant proof to the contrary. “Yes, it’s as Orwellian as it sounds,” said Jacques. “And it’s a little too close to the tactics used by the Soviets to simply ‘erase’ opponents from photographs. Don’t like someone or something that happened? Hit delete.”

“The obvious question for the media,” said Becky Noble, “would be: If her record is so stellar, why the need to sanitize it? The answer is, of course, because it isn't, and they know it. The thought of her being in charge is terrifying.”

Can Kamala win? “The big problem for Democrats,” said Josh Hammer at Newsweek, “is that Harris is not an unknown commodity. On the contrary, she is a very well-known commodity -- one who just happens to be about as popular with the American public as venereal disease. An NBC News poll last June found her to be the single least popular vice president in American history -- only 32% of Americans had a positive view of her. And as recently as a month or two ago, Democrat elites were openly discussing whether she could still be dropped as Biden's 2024 running mate. It's funny how quickly one can go from the weakest link to the great savior of ‘Our Democracy.’"

Is Kamala smart enough to perceive her own shortcomings and how much of a liar she is? My answer: She is too dumb to realize that she is a stooge of the Left, and if she did realize it, she probably wouldn’t care. It’s all about power, baby.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of two No. 1 Amazon Best Sellers, AMERICA ON ITS KNEES: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden, and THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport.

Image: AT via Magic Studio