The Fracturing of the Democrat Party

The summer of 2024 will be remembered for two events that changed the political landscape of United States: the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the fracturing of America’s oldest political party.

The attempted assassination has positioned Donald Trump and a resurgent Republican Party to be the dominant political force for a generation. Thereby, reversing the dash toward a one-party socialist oligarchy envisioned for the nation by the current iteration of the Democrat Party. With the chaos that will surround the replacement of Joe Biden as their nominee, the cracks in the façade of Democrat Party will begin to widen into irreversible fractures.

The Democrat Party is not a homogenous entity, but an amalgamation of left-of-center liberals and numerous left-wing factions. It is a party now overwhelmingly dominated by its most radical faction, the avowed American Marxists, who assumed the mantle of dominance during the eight-year term of their titular leader, Barack Obama.

They did so because the largest group that underpinned the Party -- the credulous, naïve, patronizing, and narcissistic liberals -- willfully allied themselves with the “first Black president.” His past and Marxist-inspired upbringing was unimportant, his skin color was the only thing that mattered as they turned a blind eye towards the mass infiltration of the party by Obama’s de facto army -- the American Marxists.

After eight years of Barack Obama, the liberal wing of the party viewed their ultimate objective of assuming near-permanent political power as being within reach. However, their erstwhile allies, the American Marxists, viewed the eight years of Barack Obama as the opening salvo in their ultimate objective of permanently transforming America.

The transformation the Marxist radicals seek will eventually subsume their liberal allies, as there is no room in the structure they are building for the liberal wing of the party due to their societal status, their wealth, and their unfettered and hedonistic lifestyles.

Trump’s politically earth-shattering and unexpected victory in 2016 should have awakened the vast liberal wing of the Democrat Party to the threat of their erstwhile Marxist allies. Instead, they became obsessed with defeating and destroying Donald Trump by any means possible which included an expanding and deferential alliance with the Marxist wing.

At the start of the 2020 primary season, the candidate of the American Marxists, Bernie Sanders appeared to be headed toward winning the Democrat nomination. The liberal wing of the party, which still controlled the nominating process, began to panic certain that Sanders could not defeat Trump.

It was the liberal wing of the party that effectively drafted a compromised and obviously mentally incapacitated Joe Biden to be the nominee in 2020. They were convinced they could get him elected by exploiting the coronavirus lockdowns in order to institute mass mail-in voting, manipulate the voting laws of various states, and unleash ballot harvesting and voter fraud. But above all they were certain they could control Biden and his administration.

They succeeded in getting Biden elected. However, they failed to consider Biden’s lifelong duplicity and dishonor, as it was not the liberal wing of the party that would control Biden and his administration but the Marxist wing that dominates his administration and effectively blackmails him into enacting their policies.

However, after Biden’s recent debate with Donald Trump and his subsequent public appearances, the hierarchy of the Party, fearful of losing the election to Donald Trump, succeeded in finding Biden’s price to drop out of the campaign.

The American Marxist faction of the Democrat Party is now faced with the reality of finding someone to replace Joe Biden. They know they have no one their side of the aisle who can win a national election. Where do they find another malleable, easily blackmailed candidate to further their goals? Is there another Joe Biden in the wings?

As for the liberal wing of the party, those who are acceptable to them would normally, in the course of a campaign, be defined and promoted as being moderate or liberals. However, if any of these potential candidates are chosen, they cannot stray far from Marxist dogma as they will be abandoned and lose vital support from the radicalized base of the party. But can someone openly subservient to Marxist dogma win in the general election in November?

In reality, the liberal wing of the party is essentially powerless, having gradually ceded their dominance of the Party to their radical allies over the past three decades. Allies who now dominate academia turning out armies of mind-numbed activists. Thus, it is too late for the Party to turn back toward any semblance of moderation.

The process of finding a replacement for Biden will exacerbate the tension between the two factions in the Democrat Party. Trump and the Republican Party must, therefore, continuously ask the question: if Biden is too mentally incompetent to run for president, how can he continue in office? The answer: in order to issue pardons for himself and his family after November 5, 2024.

If Trump wins in November, what will eventuate is an implosion allowing the American Marxists full and permanent control of the party. As the liberal wing does not have the intestinal fortitude to use that outcome to divorce themselves from their long-term incestuous bed partner. The liberal elites are too squeamish to confront their Marxist allies for control of the Party, therefore, it is highly likely there would be excessive political bloodshed resulting in the creation of a third party to replace the Democrat Party.

The 2024 election is not only critical to the future of the nation and the future of both parties but in particular the Democrat Party as the cracks in the façade will begin to irreversibly widen.

