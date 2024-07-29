Rage Against the Machine

This is not about the rock band. It’s a phrase that should be a war cry against what has taken over the central governing powers of our country, what Vivek has called “the system”. In this election cycle, we are not running against Joe, or Kamala, nor anyone personally. We are running against an unusually coordinated series of institutions that seem to be in sync with each other in the worst of ways. A blob that has been captured by an inhuman, destructive, incompetent, vile ethos that seems to control it.

In the end it does not matter whom the left chooses to push into the leader of this blob, be it Joe, Kamala, Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, or Gretchen Whitmer. Somehow these have become indistinguishable as to who would be worse. Elon Musk nails it when he speaks about the the woke mind set. It’s a virus, infecting all good things in its path. This mindset has deep dark traits, individually, as a group, and has infected our system in very negative ways.

This system began at our founding. It had ideals and principles that were great, principles intended to keep the system small and controllable. It was the genius of our constitution. Separating and enumerating powers, setting forth the rights and principles we have or should aspire to. Prescribing freedom, helping unleash the better angels of humanity to create a great civilization. The system has weaknesses, our country has its fair share of warts, but in spite of the left trying to tear it down, it’s hard to deny there hasn’t been a better system in any other country.

When Vivek says we’re running against a system, I agree. But we need to differentiate between what the left is doing with our original system, and Vivek’s verbiage. The left is trying to twist our original system, warping it into a political, psychological and spiritual machine to dominate its opponents, rather than to use it to benefit the citizens of our country.

This is a machine. The leftist machine. This is what we need to rage against, because they genuinely desire to push us into a dystopian future, one where they hold the reins of power. The machine they have erected has several parts. The first cog is controlling the reins of governmental power, warping the bureaucracies, the DOJ, the FBI, CIA into institutions they should not be. Imputing ways of doing things contrary to their founding, contrary to the ideals of our nation’s founding, and of most of what the people in our country believe. The left has effectively taken control of these organs, and now uses them to solidify their own power, and to try to destroy those who oppose them.

Examples: The current lawfare against Trump and others in his circle. Charging them with felonies for essentially jaywalking, for doing things all administrations have done, pretending these are now crimes. Literally trying to put their opponents in prison as third world countries and communists of all stripes have done in the past. Using the bureaucracies to forward their pet nonsensical ecological ideas to destroy energy creation, to destroy our economy, and the capacity of so many of us just to keep up with living expenses. Using our foreign policy institutions and the CIA to forward the goals of the corrupt and greedy military/industrial complex. Pushing us towards WWIII without a sense of proportion as to what that would mean for the country and the world. Opening the border to the control of the cartels, bringing us illegal drugs, human trafficking, the sex trading of children, and the intent to replace our country with citizens malleable to the whims of the left.

They are using psychology, or psyops to put their opponents (us) in a bad position and paint us in a bad light. We are supposedly the ones who are the “existential threat to democracy”, extremists who...gasp...believe that the founding of our country was a good thing, had strong ideals, and made us a great nation. How they pulled the trick of painting us as extremists, and themselves as moderate, measured paragons of virtue is beyond me. The absurdity of those who believe that is stunning. The same crowd that lied about Russian collusion, about the Hunter laptop, about the senility of Joe, and most everything else is the same crowd that calls us liars.

It is the manner of pushing their psyops that dredges up the third dimension of the machine. There is this unusual hidden spiritual dimension of what they are doing. This has been pointed out by Tucker Carlson, Jordan Peterson, Russel Brand, Candace Owens and so many others. It’s an uncanny bent towards evil, manifesting itself into our institutions in surprising ways. They are coming against the Judeo/Christian principles we were founded on in obvious and evident ways. The left is showing its colors worldwide. Just look at the ugly depictions in the opening ceremonies of the Olympics. A mocking of the last supper with depictions of crazy, demonic and outwardly trans agendas being displayed. This from the same group that sent grandmothers who were peacefully praying outside abortion clinics to years in prison while they gave murderers and violent criminals a pass.

This is a concerted effort by their media and tech toadies. Normalize evil, genuine evil, and send normal into the outer edges of space where it cannot be seen.

It is this part of the machine that should have us all, not just concerned, but frantically adjusting our thinking. We are crossing that line of good and evil. No longer should we see them as simply incorrect, or that we have a difference of opinion. Rather, we need to understand these leftists are playing with genuine evil. Flaunting it, daring us to confront them or to say anything about it.

We have not seen this in our lifetimes. Nothing like it has taken place. Evil is displaying itself more openly every day. With no apparent forethought or sense of shame. CS Lewis wrote about this tendency in the last century. He saw it quite clearly. The merging of “science”, politics, the educational establishment and the darker demons of life. He saw it all and described it well. I don’t think he would be shocked to see how far this has progressed.

As for us modern normies, we should be outraged. This is an attempt at an internal coup of our nation. The machine believes it should own us, it should be able to, in the name of goodness, take down our minds, our lives, and what we believe in. The machine has its digital imprint everywhere. In our phones, all our technological communications devices. It owns most of our media/tech complex. It owns our educational system, and at its heart there is a darkness that thirsts for power, wealth, and recognition.

We can be happy for one thing. They are not God. Their power is fleeting, and not absolute in any sense. The machine has stumbled, and is now vulnerable. By showing itself for the evil that it represents, it is waking up too many of us to succeed. Arrogance has brought a premature revealing of itself. As a nation we are rising up. They have cornered themselves.

Rage against them in a controlled manner. Work to rid this stain from our nation. Anything else would be a dereliction of our duties as people.

Image: JSMed via Pixabay, Pixabay License.