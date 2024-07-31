North Carolina's Undemocratic Election Board

The Democrat-led North Carolina Election Board is being criticized for delaying E Ballot access for the We the People Party and the Justice for All Party. Both parties have met the signature requirement mandated by North Carolina law. Ironically, the board has been labeled “un-Democratic” when the Democrat party for months has accused arch-rival Donald Trump of wanting to crush democracy if elected.

The North Carolina Election Board oversees and directs 100 county election boards, all headed by Cooper appointments. Among other things, lawsuits have been filed contending that inclusion of the third parties hurts the Democrat Party and this is the reason for the board's delay. North Carolina allows private funding of election officials and government agencies but the state election board refuses to say how much money is involved and who may be receiving it.

The Heritage Foundation ranks all 50 states in terms of their election integrity standards. Their report card for North Carolina is a dismal 70 percent, placing it 18th out of 50. North Carolina did well on ID implementation, vote harvesting-trafficking restrictions, machine vote counting and access of election observers. The state did poorly on voter registration lists, voter assistance to others, handling of absentee ballots, verification of citizenship, private funding of election officials, election litigation procedures, voter recourse and election audits.

The following are the most troubling deficiencies in the North Carolina election process. When asked about what the state and county boards are doing about it, the state board refused to answer and most of the country boards said they do whatever the state board tells them to do.

Election Board(s) Composition: The North Carolina Legislature intended that elections be fair and honest. However, the state board and the county boards each contain two Republicans, two Democrats and a chair appointed by Democrat governor Roy Cooper. In other woods, the system has a three-to-two Democrat bias. The percentage state breakdown is Republicans (30%), Independents (37%) and Democrats (32%).

Early Voting Sites: Early voting in North Carolina will begin nearly two months before November 5. In 2022 nearly one in five North Carolina’s early voting locations were located on college campuses disproportionately favoring Democrats 55 to 23 and are in violation of state statute S163-227.6, which prohibits the use of early voting sites that disproportionately favor any party or candidate. A 2020 Study showed that more than 20,000 faculty members found 48.4 percent were registered Democrats and only 5.7 percent were registered Republicans. While early voting sites have not been announced, certain county boards have said that they plan to use college campuses. again.

Twenty-four of the 126 NC colleges and universities plan to have early voting sites on or next to their campuses. Each of 17 non-community college campuses with early-voting sites are engaged in Civic Nation’s All In Democracy Challenge and a program called All In Campus Voting Challenge where the Biden administration has illegally authorized the use of federal work study funds to finance the recruitment of students by other students to register to vote. Behind both programs is a group known as Civic Nation, started by former Obama staffers, including Valerie Jarrett, and financed by Arabella, a left-wing dark money group.

Voting by Undocumented Migrants: According to 18USC611, it is unlawful for any alien to vote in federal elections. Over the past two years, the number of illegal or undocumented aliens in North Carolina has increased over 50 percent from 300,000 to 450,000. Since then, illegal migrants who have permanent and indefinite status can get drivers licenses. Further, the Biden administration has urged illegal aliens crossing the border to get licenses and register to vote.

The state board refused to answer the following question: What is the board doing to ensure that the following will not vote in 2024: undocumented aliens currently on state voting rolls as exposed by Judicial Watch, undocumented aliens with “permanent or indefinite” status, or undocumented aliens now entering the U.S. with documentation that will allow them to register to vote?

Lack of Voter Data Comparisons: This state has no citizen verification, nor does it run data comparisons between the statewide voter registration lists, Social Security Administration death records, data comparisons between the state voter lists, state welfare and public assistance agencies to find information relevant to registration, such as address changes, deaths, citizenship status, and does not use the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlement (SAVE) Program to help identify non-citizens. When asked whether or not the board(s) plan to rectify these omissions, the board refused to answer.

Lack of Post-election Recourse or Audits: The state legislature has responsibility for state election laws but does not have standing (statutorily or via state constitution) to ensure compliance with election laws passed by the legislature. Further, any changes to the state's election laws via a court settlement does not require approval by the state legislature. Nothing is being done to ensure post-election recourse and audits by either the state legislature or private citizens.?

Unlimited Absentee Ballots: In North Carolina there is no limit on the number of absentee ballots one individual can witness. Plus the state does not have a signature comparison requirement. The state does not require the receipt of all ballots by the close of polls on election day, not does it have procedures to investigate the validity of a registration when absentee ballots are returned as undeliverable by the post office.

The State Board of Elections is controlled by the Democrat Party and curiously Governor Cooper, who was being touted as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris, has just bowed out from consideration.

No wonder they State Election Board doesn't want We the People Party and the Justice for All Party on the ballot.

Image: North Carolina State Board of Elections