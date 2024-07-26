Newsweek descends deeper into the gutter of vile propaganda

A lot of people assume that Democrats heavily influence the media. But that is not just an understatement but an inaccurate statement. To be influenced, the media and Democrats would have to separate organizations. Also, the Democrats would have to employ their powers of persuasion to influence the media.

In reality, the media is the propaganda arm of the Democrats. There is no difference between the utterances of the press and the Democrats. If you want to know what the Democrat leadership is thinking, just follow in the mainstream media.

The late great Rush Limbaugh often played a montage of utterances from media pundits about any given event. Not only did the 'experts' have identical opinions, they also used identical keywords.

Words such as 'insurrection' or 'collusion' didn't become the de facto term for describing the events of January 6th or the Trump-Russia hoax by accident. These terms were provided by adept wordsmiths in the Democrat party, and the media lapdogs followed the diktat faithfully. They repeated the terms until even those against whom the hoax was perpetrated accepted the premise and used them while defending themselves.

We must therefore think of the media as a department within the Democrat party.

So what's the PR wing for the Democrats up to now?

The Democrat 'elites' had decided that despite 15 million primary votes from regular Democrats, Biden had to go. So they ordered a debate earlier than usual. The “fairness” shown by debate anchors was an act of sabotage against Biden. Expect the Democrat PR agents masquerading as anchors to have their fangs out against Trump during the second debate.

Following the debate, their command was 'destroy Biden,' which all media outlets followed. Some may erroneously think the media was doing its job and presenting facts, but they were merely following diktats.

Now that Biden has quit the race, he is a selfless patriot who placed the country before himself. Months ago, Biden was supposed to be sharp.

Clearly, these media slaves don't care how ridiculous they appear -- they blindly follow orders.

With the nation's foremost word salad chef as the nominee, the latest diktat is to destroy Trump. They couldn't attack Trump immediately after the assassination attempt, they would appear inhuman. Despite what they think, they had to feign 'lowering the temperature' and improving the quality of discourse.

But now they realize that the assassination attempt had an impact. It proves that the danger against Trump's life is real and the Democrat media and their hateful and dehumanizing discourse led to it. MSNBC canceling the broadcast of “Morning Joe” the Monday after the assassination attempt is proof and acknowledgment.

Many have linked this to the myriad of baseless witch-hunts being prosecuted by Democrat judges. This is not to suggest that the media or the judges had any links to the assassin, but that he was brainwashed or influenced by them.

The assassination attempt humanized Trump in minds beyond his core base. Most fair-minded people will be alarmed and concerned. They will think, 'If this can happen to him for challenging the establishment, what chance do we have?"

Finally, it revealed that Trump is fearless. His display of courage and his tough talk are not an act but reflect his true nature. Few humans would have risen moments after a bullet almost took their life to urge his supporters to fight back against tyranny. The photograph of the moment has made the incident iconic.

This needs to be undone now that the word salad chef has to be promoted.

So what do the Democrats do?

They ordered the media to diminish the death threat and even imply that it was a hoax.

Following orders from the PR wing, is the formerly respectable news outlet Newsweek. An article in the magazine quotes FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee where he said it is not yet certain if Trump's injury was caused by a bullet or shrapnel.

How did the Newsweek article cover this?

Their tweet promoting the article is captioned 'Donald Trump might not have been shot after all.' Their article headline states 'Donald Trump May Not Have Been Hit By Bullet, FBI Director Says'

They are hoping that people don't read the article and make up their minds just by reading the text of the tweet or the headline. They are wishing that people would assume that the shooting was a hoax or even staged by Trump so that it would benefit him politically. Many left-wing conspiracy theorists had claimed this moments after the incident.

It must be understood that this isn't a mistake. An article goes through multiple reviews from editors before it is published, even if the writer erred, someone on the editorial team should have rectified the error. The same applies to social media. The fact that this disgraceful material was published proves it was purposeful

This is a vile and disgraceful piece of propaganda.

Members of the media often boast about being proponents of DEI. What the media needs is the most important variety of diversity -- diversity of thought.

In this situation, if Newsweek had a Trump supporter on their editorial or review board, this headline or tweet would never have been published. But the propagandists within these echo chambers abhor the discord of opposing views. All they want is the chimes of total concurrence. Their goal isn't about quality but how they can outdo each other generating content that will benefit the Democrat and malign Trump.

Most organizations have developed a subscriber base who tune in to consume their daily dose of hate. In time, the hate isn't enough to get them inebriated, so the content sinks deeper into the dungeons of hate.

It is quite likely that there will be a backlash and that Newsweek will be forced to apologize, change their headline and delete the tweet. But the tweet and headline will be allowed to remain long enough to spread.

A casual news consumer reads it and believes it. He tells a few other casual news-consuming colleagues or friends 'I just read Trump wasn't shot at Butler.'

"Was it a hoax?" asked one.

"Seems so" claims another.

This is 'mission accomplished' for the propagandists.

This proves the Democrats and their PR agents masquerading as journalists have no qualms about descending to the lowest level. We know they have no ethics, values, or morals, but this is downright evil.

So what can you do as consumers?

Let's assume your child attends university in another state and you want to be aware of her well-being and whereabouts. Whom will you trust to provide you with facts, a well-wisher or an ill-wisher?

The answer is obvious.

The media is an ill-wisher that is doing all it can to destroy you and what you care for. It is wise to completely abandon consuming their propaganda. It is better to be uninformed than misinformed.

If you do consume what they are peddling, it is wise to assume that what is being claimed is false until proven true.

In a Democracy, the media has a function to act as watchdog on behalf of the citizens.

Alas, they have become lapdogs who crawl when asked to bend, prostrate when asked to crawl, and leap with elation when the proverbial biscuit is tossed in their direction.

Image: Newsweek - Fair Use