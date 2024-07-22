MSNBC Lets the Biden Cat out of the Bag

Morning Joe, or “Morning Joke” as I like to refer to it as, is a propaganda arm for the Democrat party. But then again, so is CNN, network news, and increasingly more often, Fox News.

They are no longer even pretending to be apolitical or objective, like how the left still pretends that men can become pregnant.

Morning Joe hit that mark this past week.

Morning Joe is hosted by former US Representative Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski, running for 4 hours every weekday morning.

Joe was once a conservative Republican, but then caught the highly contagious Trump Derangement Syndrome virus, as did Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, the Bush family, and many other former quasi-conservatives. Joe also had his share of controversy when a Congressional intern was found dead on the floor of his Congressional office. There is speculation regarding whether that was related to his resignation from Congress.

Mika is the daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor. Enough said.

On last Thursday’s show, Mika opined, "The Dems need to get it together. They really need to get whatever they’ve got going, going. Whatever it is, the problem should not be our candidate. The focus should be on Donald Trump"

Our candidate?

Joe and Mika’s candidate? Or MSNBC’s candidate? No surprise but there it is. If Biden is their candidate, is their show considered a campaign contribution to the Biden/Harris campaign?

Why should the focus be on Trump? Biden has been in charge for the past four years.

The open border with 10,000 illegal aliens a day crossing into America, at least those we know about. If anyone is offended by the term “alien”, I am simply respecting former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton in his 1995 State of the Union address said, ““All Americans … are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants.”

He was exactly right, and I want to honor his legacy by using his exact words. Too bad current Democrats don’t share Clinton’s view.

The focus should be on Biden’s lousy economy. Speaking of Jimmy Carter’s presidency, Biden’s economy brings back “stagflation”, the unpleasant toxic stew of low economic growth, high inflation, and high unemployment.

The focus should be on Biden’s weaponized government, using the legal system to arrest and imprison their political opposition. After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the many unanswered questions, one wonders if the administrative state is taking more extreme measures to eliminate their political opponents.

Of course, the focus should be on Biden. Are average Americans better off or worse off compared to four years ago? It’s an easy answer as I explained in this recent American Thinker piece.

Morning Joe then offers an assessment for “our candidate”. He did not lay the blame at Mr. Biden’s feet, but instead at what he described as a “bubble” of people around the president who were shielding him.

Joe, Mika, MSNBC, and most of corporate media is that “bubble”. Until Biden’s disastrous debate performance where he mumbled, stumbled, blanked out, and triumphantly declared, “We finally beat Medicare”, the media praised the mental wizardry of Joe Biden.

Joe Scarborough, just a few months ago, confidently told his audience, “This version of Biden is best version of Biden.” Scarborough is part of the “bubble” which he now blames for Biden’s implosion.

Morning Joe also acknowledged that Biden is toast, despite constant media gaslighting to the contrary.

Scarborough remarked, “People were telling the Biden team that their swing-state poll numbers are in peril and that money from campaign donors has dried up.”

Ya think? Anyone watching the political campaign over the past couple of years with any degree of objectivity realizes that Biden is an anchor around the Titanic-like sinking Democrat party.

Morning Joe went on. “That’s not just the anger from inside Congress,” he said. “That is anger from inside the political, his own political camp, and it is widespread.”

Indeed, it is. Former President Barack Obama and Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expressing their concerns about Biden’s reelection prospects. Biden is apparently “soul searching”, assuming he has the cognition to make a thoughtful decision.

Obama is recommending that Biden seriously reassess the “viability of his candidacy.” Pelosi privately warned Biden that “Democrats could lose the ability to seize control of the U.S. Congress if he does not step away from the 2024 race.”

Scarborough went on, “Joe Biden deserves better. He deserves better than he is getting from those closest to him.” Is he referring to himself, blowing smoke up Biden’s derriere, saying that he is at his best? And echoed by most Democrats and corporate media.

Since the debate a few weeks ago, and almost daily after that, reality has been a pin in the balloon of Biden’s mental acuity. Those closest to him gave him daily participation trophies, including his wife Dr Jill praising him after the debate like a toddler, “You answered every question!”

While at the same time, the “81 million votes”, the “most votes in history”, the post popular president, forgot the name of his Defense Secretary, calling him the “black man”.

Now what?

Morning Joe wants the other Joe to “do the right thing”, presumably dropping out of the campaign.

According to Axios, “Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend.”

Biden says otherwise, promising to “return to the campaign trail next week.” Which is precisely what he should do.

He earned the nomination of his party fair and square. The real threat to democracy is not Donald Trump, but Democrat insiders trying to usurp the will of their voters, forcing Biden out of the race. Talk about an insurrection.

Another insurrectionist and frequent MSNBC guest Rep Adam Schiff is, “now calling on Biden to drop out due to his declining cognitive condition — just three months ago was raging at Robert Hur for daring to include an accurate assessment of Biden’s cognitive condition in his report.”

Holy Schiff! What an about face!

If Biden is not mentally fit to run for reelection, is he fit to serve as president? VP candidate JD Vance made the case, “Everyone calling on Joe Biden to *stop running* without also calling on him to resign the presidency is engaged in an absurd level of cynicism. If you can't run, you can't serve.”

Morning Joe may wish to provide a thoughtful solution to the Democrat’s catch-22 conundrum.

What happens is up in the air. At the time of this writing, Biden isn’t going anywhere. When this is published, Democrats may have a new candidate. Or not.

Imagine the chaos in the DNC. The election is less than four months away and they still don’t know who their presidential candidate will be.

The MSNBC cat is out of the bag as The Daily Beast observed, “Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski virtually said they were eager to see President Joe Biden leave the presidential race.”

They finally admit the obvious. How it plays out is anyone’s guess, but when Joe Biden loses the support of his staunchest cheerleader, MSNBC, it’s clear that his campaign and presidency are circling the drain.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph