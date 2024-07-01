Littered With Lies

The day after Joe Biden turned in the horrific debate performance that many of us knew was coming, and after countless Democrat apparatchiks finally had to admit what many of us have long known -- that Joe Biden is unfit to serve as U.S. President -- Biden got out on the campaign trail and declared,

Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong.

Prior to this, immediately after the debate, and just after treating her husband like a five-year-old who had just finished his tee-ball game, Jill Biden led the faithful in declaring Donald Trump a liar. As Joe Biden continues to resist calls to drop out of the race (though, that could change soon), the American Left is clinging to two particular refrains when it comes the race for the White House: Donald Trump is a liar and a “threat to democracy.”

The “threat to democracy” accusation is getting Democrats virtually nowhere. In a richly hilarious bit of irony, a recent Washington Post poll found that Trump beat Biden by double digits (44% to 33%) in who would best protect America from “threats to democracy.” (Can you imagine how difficult it must have been for the Democrat lackeys at the Post to publish these results?!)

Even more absurd is the Democrat Party touting their candidate -- Joe Biden, or whoever it turns out to be -- as an agent of truth. When it comes to the most important moral issues of our time, few entities have been on the wrong side of the truth more often than has the Democrat Party and their apologists.

The Democrat platform has long been a mountain of lies. On everything from abortion to “universal health care,” the Democrat Party has lied repeatedly, for decades. Since at least the early 1970s, in order to justify killing the most helpless and innocent among us -- the unborn -- the American Left has continuously dehumanized the unborn. They have told countless lies about the consequences of killing a child in the womb. They have even gone so far as to attempt to justify what could only be described as infanticide.

The numerous lies surrounding abortion were born from the Left’s lies on sex. With devastating consequences, the Left has preached to generations of Americans the pagan principle “Do as thou wilt” when it comes to matters in the sexual realm. Thus, millions of Americans have been deceived into believing that they can have sex whenever they like, with whoever they like, without consequence. And, of course, if an unwanted child results, the left demands the “right” to kill it.

Likewise, the evil LGBT agenda was born out of the Left’s lies on sex. Among much other wickedness, the LGBT agenda has resulted in the perverse lie that is same-sex “marriage” along with the absurd lie that, through mutilating their bodies, human beings can change their sex.

In the name of more power and control over our lives -- just as we saw with COVID -- the Left continues to promote the lie that man-made global warming climate change threatens the planet. This lie has become the “new religion of first-world elites.” This lie also demands trillions of dollars in a foolish and ineffectual “energy transition,” that the use of fossil fuels must stop, and that we should eat bugs instead of beef.

The Left’s lies on police and crime have led to pervasive and enduring lawlessness in numerous American cities. Of course, this resulted from the widespread effort to “defund the police” in Democrat-controlled cities and states. Because the Left can’t tell the truth about crime, Democrat-run cities are also littered with the homeless, squatters, and drug users to the point that millions of Americans are fleeing these liberal hellholes.

In an attempt to “Make America Mexico Again,” or to import more Democrat voters, the Left continues to lie about their desire for open borders and the devastating consequences of this destructive, intentional policy. The Biden administration alone has lied over and over again about the crisis at our southern border. Unsurprisingly, the attempt to bolster this lie with virtue-signaling “sanctuary city” policies has backfired big time on Democrats.

One of the most lucrative lies for the Left is the idea that “systemic racism” still plagues the U.S. This is a rather effective lie as well, as three-fourths of Joe Biden voters believe that America is a racist nation. Of course, it makes it rather easy to paint a nation or an individual as racist when almost everything that exists can described as “racist.”

For example, according to the Left, merely wanting peace and quiet is now “white supremacy.” Similarly, being fit is racist, the Electoral College is racist, math is racist, and even being born white is racist.

And who can forget the left’s repeated lies on Trump-Russia collusion and the Hunter Biden laptop? What’s more, the Left has long lied about guns and gun violence, education, the economy, and even the nature of truth itself.

The Left lies as if it were its native language. For many years now I have said that one of the greatest tools of Satan in the world today is the Democrat Party. In John 8:44, speaking of Satan, Jesus declares, “When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” Given how frequently and demonstrably the Left lies, it seems my claim is spot on.

Trevor Grant Thomas

At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America

Image: VectorPortal.com