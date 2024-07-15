Insurrections and the Leviathan State

For the past four years, we have been constantly reminded of “the insurrection,” a brief moment on January 6, 2021 when a couple hundred unarmed people -- some of them demonstrators, some of them FBI plants, some of them tourists going with the flow -- were let into the United States Capitol without gallery tickets, and have been prosecuted and vilified for it ever since.

They weren’t politicians or soldiers; they didn’t try to take over the government. So, whatever they may have been, they most certainly did not constitute an “insurrection.”

That being said, however, that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been an insurrection in the United States.

The legal authority of the federal government of the United States is rooted in two things: elections and the Constitution. That’s it. There is nothing else.

Your local street lights may be controlled by local ordinances; your doctor’s medical license may be granted by your individual state. Your local park district runs the corner play lot and tennis courts, and may be operated by an elected park board or a commission appointed by the mayor. There are countless such configurations for our cities and villages, towns and townships, counties, parishes and states.

But the federal government is simple. The Constitution lays out the three branches, allocates their authority, and declares how the individual federal officeholders are elected.

Disobeying the Constitution -- by refusing to perform the duties it requires, by exceeding the clear limits it places on government itself, or by meddling with those aforementioned elections, constitutes an assault on our constitutional government, and would therefore be an actual takeover of the government -- a substitution of lawless tyranny for the legitimate government our Framers intended for us.

Now, that would be an insurrection.

On January 6, 2021, following months of coordinated decisions by partisan and/or corrupted judges to dismiss legitimate suits concerning credible proof of election fraud, the Democrat leadership of Congress cut short the constitutionally mandated one-by-one consideration of the several states’ electoral college count under the supervision of the Vice President, the last chance to stop an illegitimate transfer of power in the executive branch, claiming that a group of unarmed tourists forced them to flee one of the most potentially securable public buildings in America, intentionally allowing that last possible safeguard to be skipped.

For eight years, politicized rogue employees of the federal government, primarily in the Department of Justice, knowingly fed an array of libels and slanders against Donald J. Trump, and simultaneously, discounted or denied evidence of Biden family corruption -- before, during, and after Trump’s time as President -- through such things as the faked Steele Dossier, the refusals to follow up on hundreds of private bank reports of Biden family corruption, and the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop.

Both rogue elements within the Department of Justice and several corresponding state and county “blue state” attorneys general and district attorneys spent much of these past eight years engaging in what is now called “lawfare” -- the use of either criminal or civil court attacks to falsely accuse, falsely prosecute, or otherwise falsely sue Donald Trump and his key aides and supporters -- not just high-level appointees like Mayor Rudy Giuliani but unknowns like the dozens of donors and party elders on several states’ delegate lists -- in an effort to personally immobilize and bankrupt them, and to scare other potential supporters out of going out on the limb to support President Trump themselves.

While purposefully importing millions of illegal aliens (not just by allowing our southern border to remain inadequately guarded but by sometimes going so far as to send planes to other countries to pick them up, to refuse to catch and deport them when found, and to entice them by providing these illegals with taxpayer-funded food, housing, healthcare, and education once here), Democrat politicians have doubled down on their automated voter registration efforts to include these non-citizens on the voter rolls, while continually voting against responsible bills (such as the SAVE Act) and disregarding existing requirements to protect real citizens’ votes from being thusly diluted.

For most of the past century, but especially in recent decades, Democratic operatives have engineered a method of illegal government expansion in which they would populate government bureaucracies and the judiciary with technocrats who would routinely exceed their agencies’ legal authority, growing the power and destructive capacity of the regulatory state far beyond what the Constitution allows, even far beyond what the congressional intent had been when creating these agencies, inflicting upon America a tyrannical and unpredictable government by people and ideology, rather than a constitutional government limited by written law.

And in the most chilling, recent example, we have learned that the DEI-inspired head of the Secret Service has intentionally broken the practice of past campaign seasons, in stubbornly refusing to provide adequate protection for either the Trump or RFK Jr. campaigns for the presidency -- a willful choice that enabled an unobstructed Butler rooftop, just 400 feet from President Trump, to be left unguarded during a Pennsylvania rally, accessible by an amateur sniper who came within a centimeter of assassinating the former (and likely future) President on July 13, 2024.

Now then. What is an insurrection?

Simply put, an insurrection is the lawless takeover of a country’s government; successful insurrections are usually accomplished by both inside and outside participants, usually placed in all branches of government, with outside support from subsets of the news media, popular culture, or the elites.

Why does the government of the United States no longer serve the American people or follow the clear dictates of the Constitution? Because there has indeed been an insurrection over the years -- led, managed, and perpetuated by the Left.

Fortunately for us, with thanks to Divine Providence, there are still some Americans standing tall in opposition to this ongoing, illegal turbocharging of the Leviathan state. Voting commences in just two short months; securing as much of this election as possible from the usual Democrat fraud will be critical to retaking our country from this presently dominant junta.

John F. Di Leo is a Chicagoland-based international transportation manager, trade compliance trainer, and speaker. Read his book on the surprisingly numerous varieties of vote fraud (The Tales of Little Pavel), his political satires on the Biden-Harris years (Evening Soup with Basement Joe, Volumes I, II, and III), and his brand new nonfiction book on the 2024 election, Current Events and the Issues of Our Age, all available in eBook or paperback, only on Amazon.

Image: Gary Stockbridge via Pixabay