If Woke Leftists Wrote the Preamble Today

The Preamble to the Constitution unambiguously lays out the intentions of the Framers and the scope of the document. The Preamble is the precursor to the law of our land, the prologue.



If the Constitution were a graduate school dissertation or academic book, the Preamble would be its rationale or “thesis statement.” It was written in light of the Declaration (which preceded it), and because of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. These documents are connected, complement each other perfectly, and are to be understood as a cohesive whole.



This 52-word Preamble lays out five objectives that the Framers had in mind as they crafted the U.S. Constitution. During a six-week period in 1787, 55 men framed what is almost universally acknowledged as the finest governing document in human history. It is little wonder that the result of the “Constitutional Convention” is often called “the miracle in Philadelphia.” They wrote,

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Imagine if that document were written by today’s woke, phobic-fearing, CRT, DEI, alphabet mafia. If it were, it might read something like this:

"We/They/Them, humans, trans-humans and fluid non-identifiers of this Confederation of trespassing Colonizers, endeavoring to live out our truth, having stolen these lands of Indigenous people to whom we really owe an apology and reparations, but shall leave that national karma to citizens of the 21st Century to deal with, “In order to pave the way for a responsibly sourced, fair-trade-based community, do hereby establish social justice, ensure domestic partnerships, diversity, inclusion and enforced equity, “Provide for the common defense [insert “guaranteed monthly income”] because defense implies structural aggression, which we do not condone, and since people are fundamentally good, we expect the government to sustain, mollycoddle and provide at no cost, pretty much everything, “Promote welfare (we very much support more welfare) “Defund the police and all common defense forces because the mere presence of law enforcement makes us feel threatened and unsafe, “And secure [well, not “secure” because that implies someone else is insecure, exploited or oppressed, a problem that we believe universal government intervention will solve in time, but let’s not go there now], “The blessings [Wait, scratch "blessings”] because that implies a ‘Blesser’ whom we know to be the product of homophobic, cis-gender haters of European descent, a being they call ‘God,’ but they no longer speak for everyone!



“I mean, like, not everyone is a Christian. There are Wiccans, Satanists, and – Well, you can’t just assume that gods exists or that it or He/She or whatever blesses people in some way. Do you think you are better than other people, so you’re all blessed? There are no blessings. There’s just stuff. There’s a bunch of stuff, and a bunch of stuff just happened. “Therefore, as we promote a non-white, gender-free reality, based on sustainable and universally proud and inclusive practices, we/ourselves/themselves/theyselves/itselves and our posterity [Can we strike “posterity?” I don’t really know what that means, but it sounds like something a dead white guy would say.]



“Since overpopulation has harmed the environment, and because a birthing person has a right to terminate her/his/their pregnancy at any time up to and including after delivery, I think we can all breathe easier knowing that the burden of children is one form of human enslavement that birthing persons are legally protected from.



“Plus, marriage -- as straights defined it -- was basically a form of state-sanctioned indentured servitude, so I take issue with the assumption that there should be any so-called ‘posterity.’ Thanks to open minds and open borders, we have matured beyond that. “Thus, while being open to shifting social norms, we, the above non-identified collective, declare we have a better idea and may ghost the whole government thing and just be free, because the whole recreational drug freedom thing is working out really well.



"Fight the patriarchy!”

Meanwhile... back in reality

In the Declaration, Preamble, Constitution and now 27-point Bill of Rights, our United States of America continues to enjoy the most perfect governing structure known in the history of mankind. The only government that could promise a human being more liberty, stability, and prosperity would have been Israel under King Solomon.

Since residing in that milieu is an option no longer available, the truly next best thing would be to live under America's Judeo-Christian, constitutional, representative republic. Millions who have come here legally and built lives, businesses, and families over the centuries would agree.



And yet, our governing structure, having stood as the most successful in history for a quarter millennium (let that sink in)... is scorned and castigated by leftist Democrats today. The policies of the modern Democrat party have consistently amounted to a cultural wrecking ball since the late 1960s.

As we pray, ponder, live -- and vote -- let’s voice which legacy is most worthy of respect and promotion.

