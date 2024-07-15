Exit Stage Left

Events may have overtaken Biden's now widely known cognitive issues. What you can readily take away from past assassination attempts is the empathy factor. None of the major networks (except Fox) regularly carry Trump rallies. This is likely to change after the near assassination of President Trump. Merely the optics of Trump, wounded but defiant, standing beneath an American flag and railing against a lone gunman, already dead but who thought he would rid the planet of Trump, is a harbinger of a November win.

By that act, Thomas Matthew Crooks will be recorded by history in one of several ways: misguided, crazy, a true believer, or perhaps even as a dedicated soldier of the progressive Left.

Through a series of finally disclosed major gaffes by President Biden, plus the assassination attempt on Trump, the progressive multi-decade plot to overthrow America is unraveling at warp speed. The progressives’ ability to defy gravity has always depended on four seemingly impossible concurrent scenarios:

Requiring Republican politicians never to figure out how to govern effectively, in or out of power, thereby keeping their members in a perpetual state of crisis.

It required the progressives (Marxists), to capture and hold the Democratic party, supplanting traditional moderate Democrats and frightening their members by the threat of withholding campaign cash if they strayed from the party line or were disloyal.

It required a boogieman in the form of Trump, who was as clear as a bell when he said he wanted to drain the Swamp and start over from scratch. Couple that idea with the Dems’ ferocious attacks on conservatives. Throw in Trump's always freewheeling persona, and there was no better strawman for the Dems to coalesce against portraying him as a modern-day Hitler.

Finally, the Dems needed an enforcement mechanism to trot out against the general populace on demand. The progressive fascination with pushing race, gender identity, anti-Americanism, and equity caused millions of fair-minded Americans to tuck their heads in like turtles and not take to the street in protest.

What happened to that strategy?

Call it God's finger on the narrative if you like, the best-laid plans of man, simple greed, or the fact, as Abraham Lincoln once said: "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." Whatever it was, the press, donors, and other politicians (many afraid of losing their jobs and power) realized the jig was up. Now water is topping the bulkheads, she's going down by the head, and the rats are making their leap. It can't be stopped now, with the survivors picking which lifeboats they think they have the best chance of surviving this ordeal. Because they were in charge for so long, all the lifeboats are leaking and missing provisions. Suddenly, sinners are finding God again; ask James Carville.

Biden's exit has already happened. As far back as Inauguration Day, Biden was in decline and was being stage-managed by a cabal of leftists and power seekers. The most profound takeaway is not the gathering storm of those switching sides and calling for his departure; no, it's the stink of adrenaline one gets when one knows their time is up and there's nothing they can do about it.

With the wounding of Trump and his majestic defiance, the fact is that millions of undecided voters are now going to see two competing images of who the President will be in 2025. Image one, a largely disconnected and profoundly weak and frail-looking individual, vs. an energetic, high-energy Trump who has now convinced even previous nonbelievers that there is no comparison, at least physically and mentally, to his opponent. The image of a frail, dithering President Biden is permanently etched in our minds. Another image of Trump, what Americans will rightly see as the Right Stuff, will be broadcast constantly in what amounts to a Rorschach Test of competency, strength, and leadership ability.

Only the hardiest leftists with terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome will cling to Biden as their candidate. I believe we are on the cusp of a historic Electoral College victory. A Trump victory (including keeping the House and winning the Senate) will herald the likelihood of Trump rolling out a full slate of mutually reinforcing presidential executive orders in concert with a legislative agenda that cements his efforts. The number of new federal judges he will submit for Senate confirmation should not be ignored. This is the single most crucial legacy Trump could leave us with, thereby cementing, in law, fundamental changes he has promised the American people he would make in draining the Swamp and snipping the power of the elites.

The first Trump term was successful but marred by Trump's unfamiliarity with how government works, COVID, his divisive style of management and communication, and his party's undermining him in the House and Senate. It will be different this time around; if nothing else, Trump is a quick learner.

By divine providence, we may now be able to visualize the keys to our redemption delivered to us by a failed Biden and a would-be assassin. If this were a book, nobody would believe it.

Image: Trump White House