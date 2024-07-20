Donald Trump Versus American Socialists

Robert Kennedy Jr. stated that Biden is more dangerous to democracy than Donald Trump. Robert is misguided; Biden is senile and does not pose a threat to anyone. It’s the entire Democrat party that’s the greatest threat to our democracy.

During the 1960 presidential debates, Robert’s uncle, John Kennedy, highlighted the ideological difference between the Democrat and Republican parties. “We have a different philosophy for achieving the same objectives,” he said (emphasis added).

The times have changed, and the modern Democrat party is not the party of John Kennedy. It does not offer a different philosophy for achieving the same objectives. Intead, for years, it has had a different philosophy and different objectives entirely. This party’s philosophy and new objectives were formulated by Barack Obama. A devoted Marxist, Obama converted the Democrat party into a socialist cartel and put the country on its way to a “fundamental transformation” to socialism.

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited).

In pursuit of utopian/egalitarian virtue, the Party has been growing out of sync with American liberties. It’s embraced a slow-roll strategy of taxation and regulations designed to impose socialism on the United States subtly and incrementally under the guise of democracy.

Moreover, American socialists have consistently dismantled the established concept of domestic order. The entire institutional spectrum, the Constitution, the legacy of American history, education, art, literature, holidays, legal basis, vocabulary, street names, and even monuments has come under ideological assault.

Democrats professed that America’s existing institutions—marriage, religion, the free-market economy, the judicial system, and the reliance on individual liberty—are outmoded, unfair, and discriminatory.

It was this rising socialism in America that ushered Trump onto the political stage. An ardent anti-socialist who once proclaimed that America will never be a socialist country, Trump poses an existential threat to socialist gains. He is not a political opponent; he is the enemy. There is no limit to how far the socialist cartel will go to preserve its accomplishments.

To remove Trump and clear the path to socialism, the political fakers, under the banner of “Making America safe for democracy,” sought to adopt Lenin’s democratic model: “We can only have two parties: one in power, the other in prison.” Democrats elevated Trump’s prosecution to the level of psychological terrorism. The Democrats have brought a mountain of frivolous lawsuits against Trump, trying to disparage his character, bankrupt him, and eventually imprison him.

After Lenin’s inspired strategy failed, many correctly anticipated that an assassination attempt would occur. While some people believe in coincidences, this author’s Eastern European suspicion leads him to think that it was all too convenient for the presumed nominee to die just two days before the party convention, leaving the Republican Party in disarray and paving the way for Biden to secure a second term.

A great deal of circumstantial evidence indicates that the Democrats were yearning for his demise. They tried to withhold the Secret Service protection from Trump, and gave him inadequate security, at best. Joe Biden suggested that “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

In addition, the Democrats directed an immense campaign of demagoguery and lies against Trump, shamelessly insinuating that his comeback would result in economic chaos, inflation, and an existential threat to “democracy.” The mainstream media, whose opposition to Trump is a permanent part of the current political landscape, featured images of Trump resembling Hitler on the cover of magazines.

By adding incompetent Secret Service protection to a deliberately fostered environment conducive to violence and openly or subliminally expressed wishes for assassination, the Democrats deliberately set the stage for the tragic event. Then, in what appears to be a recurring American pattern, with the Secret Service having failed to secure the venue properly, and the lone assassin is now deceased.

In this highly polarized political environment, this assassination attempt may not be the last. There are numerous troubled individuals who wish to immortalize themselves by committing irrational acts. In any event, nothing will diminish the Democrats’ unwavering determination to get rid of Donald Trump one way or the other.

Following the nomination, Trump’s most crucial task is to ensure the integrity of the election process. Elections for socialists are not about democracy but about prevailing.

The Democrats have imported millions of illegal aliens. In some states, such as California, laws ensure that they are effectively (if not legally) automatically registered to vote when they obtain or renew a driver’s license. The only reasonable explanation for laws enabling illegal voter registration is to create the conditions for voter fraud. Because the Democrats vehemently oppose voter IDs, it is likely that ballots will be cast in swing states regardless of actual voter participation. Hence, we must expect that fraud will be massive.

The intensity with which the Democrats are waging war against Donald Trump is a clear sign that socialism, to a great extent, has already arrived in America, and millions of Americans can no longer live without it. This gives the Democrats confidence that no matter how improbable the election results might be, millions of Americans will unequivocally accept them. The Democrats are taking full advantage of the “weakest link” of the Republican Party, which lies in the absence of individuals with the expertise and acumen to communicate to the uninformed populace the drawbacks of socialism effectively.

According to the Bible, the epic struggle between Good and Evil will take place in the plain of Armageddon. Americans must realize that this battle will unfold across the nation in November. Donald Trump is at the heart of this conflict. Too democratic for conservatives, too authoritarian for liberals, too power-oriented for legitimists, and not eloquent enough for demagogues, Trump stands out as the most qualified American leader to transform America back to its greatness.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a conservative think tank that examines national security, energy, risk analysis, and other public policy issues. He is the author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It. Mr. Markovsky is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at alex.g.markovsky@gmail.com.