Dethroning Biden

Joe Biden's cognitive decline has been obvious since he launched his presidential 'run' in 2019. Even a fellow Democrat challenger taunted him over this during a 2020 primary debate.

But the DNC establishment thought Biden would appear to be an avuncular centrist figure that would appeal to the general public. Hence despite Biden's abysmal beginning in the primaries, his rivals were encouraged to drop out. Biden became the nominee with 2739 delegates.

This has been a tradition for Democrats. During the 2015 Democrat Primaries, Bernie Sanders, who had more ground support and voter passion, was sidelined in favor of the DNC establishment's choice Hillary Clinton.

Once he was 'elected', the cognitively impaired Biden was used as a rubber stamp to push their agenda.

During his 'Presidency,' Biden's decline was mocked by comedians in Saudi Arabia. However, 'comedians' in New York engaged in PR for Biden.

The DNC PR agencies that masquerade as the news media followed the diktats. Biden's myriad dementia-driven gaffes were dismissed.

Those stating the obvious that Biden is usually non compos mentis were branded as ageists, even though the objection wasn't related to Biden's age, but rather his mental state.

Democrat social media trolls engaged in blatant fabrication, even comparing Biden to Harrison Ford, since both men were born in the same year.

The results of the Biden administration's misgovernance are open borders, out-of-control inflation, rampant crime, targeting of dissenting citizens, identity politics giving preference over merit, and spending on gratuitous foreign wars and items such as the Green New Deal.

Then it was time for Biden's 'reelection.'

The Democrats could have tactfully abandoned Biden. They just needed to conduct a fair primary and mandate all candidates to participate in the debates. Biden would have been exposed during the debates and would have forced Biden to quit or would have suffered a routing.

All of this could be done without mentioning Biden's decline. They could have said 'We owe it to the American people to have a fair primary where all are allowed to participate.'

But instead, the Democrats rigged the primaries by preventing any other viable challengers from participating. Those who entered the primaries were suppressed and vilified.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intended to run against Biden for the Democrat nomination and even challenged Biden to a debate, but the offer fell on deaf ears. The media branded him as a dangerous conspiracy theorist. The DNC establishment sidelined him and he was compelled to run as an independent candidate. Host of the 'Young Turks' podcast Cenk Uygur, who participated in the primary, revealed how the DNC establishment blocked his candidacy.

The result is that Biden has 3,949 delegates and 87.09% of the votes.

But something happened between then and now that caused the DNC to change their minds.

The first sign was Biden being allowed or perhaps forced to participate in the debate against President Trump. If they had wanted to shield Biden, his handlers could have claimed that Biden doesn't want to legitimize a 'convicted felon' or an 'insurrectionist' or 'bigot' to dodge the debate.

The rules for the debate that Biden's handlers demanded were no consequence to either participant.

Strangely, the Democrat-leaning moderators appeared to be fair to President Trump. When adversaries suddenly display fairness they always have ulterior motives.

This was an order from the top, to allow Biden to crash on his campaign runway even before takeoff.

Biden's incoherent performance led to waves of disapproval within the DNC. In just a few days those waves have become a tsunami across the party with many prominent Democrats in politics and Hollywood urging Biden to drop out and making it clear that he cannot win.

Nothing about this is genuine or well-meaning. These individuals knew of Biden's decline all this time, but not only did they keep quiet but lavished blandishments on Biden. Now they suddenly want him to quit.

George Clooney is a prime example. Three weeks ago, he held a fundraiser for Biden. He knew of Biden's condition but chose to stay mum. But suddenly he urges Biden to quit and others such as Mia Farrow and Rob Reiner, join the flock.

This group, much like the debate moderators, is following orders from the DNC establishment.

What caused the Democrats to turn sour?

Could it be Biden's low poll numbers? But his numbers have been low since the primaries began in 2023. Perhaps they thought they could push him to the finishing line with a bit of manipulation at the polling stations?

Perhaps recent reports reveal that Biden will lose so emphatically (possibly even in blue states) that their rigging won't help.

Perhaps Biden's handlers or Jill Biden or Hunter Biden have gone rogue and irked the establishment? Perhaps the Bidens have struck shady deals on the side without sharing the loot with others?

Perhaps Michelle Obama has finally been convinced to get in the ring, hence the rush to kick Joe out?

We may never know what happened to cause this sudden cyclone.

Now let's look at these occurrences from the perspective of the principles of democracy.

Yes, the Democrats 'managed' the 2024 Democrat primary by obstructing viable rivals of Biden, but despite that Biden has the votes and the delegates. Around 15 million regular Democrat voters elected Biden as their nominee. But suddenly the party elites have decided that they want someone else and are now ordering Biden to stand down. There is no concern for the voters.

This is exactly what the 'elites' did to Donald Trump during his Presidency.

When he won the election in 2016, a gang of former celebrities appeared on video urging delegates not to vote for Trump despite his getting the votes. When that failed, the Democrats concocted a series of hoaxes such as the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy not only to malign Trump but to end his Presidency. There was no regard for the voter's choice.

In the Democrat party, when there's a contest between the choice of the millions of regular voters and that of a few hundred party 'elites,' the 'elites' win by a landslide. The GOP would have been no different, but President Trump and the MAGA movement did give power back to the people.

The Democrats are a party, of, by, and for sanctimonious, arrogant, entitled, and hypocritical 'elites' who are so deluded of their superiority that they see themselves as defenders of democracy while they participate in its destruction. Ironically, they call themselves Democrats.

If Biden decides not to seek re-election, he must resign from the presidency. If he isn't fit to run for President, he's also not mentally fit to function as President. The House GOP must initiate articles of impeachment if Biden quits the race but continues as President.

If Biden is out, incoherent ramblings will be replaced by word salads and ill-timed giggles.

There is some pleasure to be derived from watching Democrats do to their own what they did to Trump and his supporters. But this schadenfreude is temporary for nationalists. Unlike the Left, who relish the destruction of their nation, the nationalists aspire to see their country prosper and have the highest standards in the world. The nationalists will be pained to see the degradation.

The Democrats are once again making a mockery of what should be sacrosanct.

