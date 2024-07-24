Democracy is Under Attack, But Not By Trump

Joe Biden has officially withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race. Despite his persistent claims that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and that he would be the one to defeat him, Biden's withdrawal serves as proof that it is Biden and his party who are attacking democracy, not President Trump.

Despite President Trump taking many actions in his first term that made America safer and more prosperous, Democrats have relentlessly attempted to paint him as a tyrannical threat to democracy since he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. They cite issues such as “election denialism,” the January 6th “insurrection,” alleged “attacks on reproductive rights,” and his sarcastic comment about being a dictator for just one day as evidence that he is a dictator-in-waiting and a threat to democracy. However, keeping the definition of democracy in mind, these claims are categorically untrue.

What they refer to as “election denialism” is actually a manipulation of the accurate term, which is election integrity preservation. A president takes an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. When allegations of election fraud arise, as they did after the 2020 election, the president has an obligation to ensure nothing nefarious occurred and, if it did, to seek appropriate remedies. This alleged “election denialism” ties into January 6th, where they claim Trump “incited an insurrection.” The First Amendment enumerates s the right of Americans to peacefully protest. Trump’s calls for his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard” align perfectly with the Constitution and negate the insurrection label, which is defined as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” As for reproductive rights, Trump’s appointment of conservative justices to the Supreme Court, who went on to overturn Roe v. Wade, sending the issue of abortion law back to state governments, is by definition an act of democracy. It grants states more power than the federal government, enabling each state to enact abortion laws that best represent the wishes of their people, rather than one broad law for the entire nation. These actions are clearly democracy-preserving. Regarding Trump’s comment about being a dictator for one day, it was a clear instance of trolling, playing into the fabricated concerns that he would be a dictator by emphasizing his determination to address two issues quickly. Anyone who saw the exchange, as the Democrats certainly did, could see this.

Ironically, many of the accusations Democrats have attributed to Trump apply far more to themselves. Take election denialism as the first example. Silencing and suppressing dissent or investigation in the wake of potential interference with America’s sacred elections is the most blatant attack on democracy there is. As a result, many peaceful protesters of the 2020 election who were in the crowd on January 6th have had their 8th Amendment rights, which protect Americans from cruel and unusual punishment, utterly violated, as many continue to rot in prisons to this day. In addition to his 'dictator for one day' comment, many claim that Trump will weaponize the powers of the presidency against his political opponents if he returns to the White House, citing this as further proof of their dictator claims. Yet his candidacy was immediately followed by indictments, which Democrats were undoubtedly involved with when looking at the movement of players involved from the DoJ to the New York attorney general’s office. The only one that has reached trial to this point resulted in a conviction, which Democrats used as a catapult to heighten their toxic Trump rhetoric. All this (among many other things we will hopefully find out some day) played some role in the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, which, if successful, would have eliminated the ability for the American people to vote for the leading candidate for the presidency. In other words, a true threat to democracy.

Despite all this, none of their false categorizations of Trump can be attributed to themselves more accurately than insurrectionists now that Biden has withdrawn from the race. The Biden era began with a questionable election that was never properly investigated, raising serious concerns about whether those in power legitimately earned it. Now, the Biden era is ending with perhaps an even more obviously rigged election. Despite Democrat primary voters nominating Joe Biden to represent them on this November’s presidential ballot, a clear and organized public pressure campaign by members of the party was deployed to subvert the will of the voters and remove Biden. The initial outlook appears to point to Kamala Harris becoming the Democrat nominee. If this does happen, Kamala’s even lower popularity than Biden’s historically low one accentuates their overthrow. According to some statistical analyses, Biden is the least popular president in 70 years. Despite this, the party seems poised to replace him with somebody who, just four years ago, received a total of zero delegates during the 2020 primary. In other words, the least popular president in seven decades was significantly more popular than the candidate the party is most likely to coronate without receiving any input from their party's voters, or completely dismissing the input they gave four years ago if you want to use that as a measuring stick. This all during an election year the Democrat Party has deemed the most important in American history in order to save democracy.

While none of this should come as a surprise, it officially proves that the gaslighting Democrat rhetoric about threats to democracy was all a ploy to convince the masses Trump was a threat to their livelihood (it clearly didn’t work) before they carried out their actual attack on democracy.

We, as a nation, dangerously accepted long ago, without any noteworthy resistance, that it was too implausible for Joe Biden given his obvious mental incapacitation, to be calling the shots. While that conclusion was easy to draw, we should have never accepted anyone -- whether it be Barack Obama, confirmed as a key player and driving force behind Biden’s ouster, the Clinton-Soros duo who quickly endorsed Kamala and undoubtedly wield influence through their “charitable” foundations, or even a faceless shadow government -- to lead us from behind the scenes. Nowhere in the Constitution does it make room for such a mob-rule style agreement.

Despite, in theory, being the most powerful man on Earth, Joe Biden was just forced out of office, evidenced by his weeks-long insistence on remaining despite calls from all corners of the party. There is no clearer example of our democracy -- or, for accuracy purposes, our “Constitutional Republic” -- being under attack. And it certainly isn’t because of President Trump, who accurately stated this weekend that he took a bullet for democracy. Perhaps this coup becoming official, as opposed to being placed in the category of right-wing conspiracy theorizing, will allow for the long-overdue public dismantling of this baseless narrative.

Matt Kane graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. His work has been posted by President Trump and published by Human Events, Real Clear Politics, American Thinker, and AMAC. Follow on Truth Social: @MattKane, X: @MattKaneUS

Image: AI