Clapper and the Spooks – Enemies Foreign and Domestic

Donald Trump was almost assassinated less than two days ago.

Was this a crazy lone wolf or was this a continuation of a pattern, eliminating one’s political opposition, gradually ratcheting up the techniques?

Were the agencies charged with protecting the former and likely next president incompetent or deliberately lax in doing their jobs? Hopefully we get answers and accountability post haste. Because if the worst is true, the political left is playing a dangerous game here.

A government that attempts to arrest and imprison its political opposition, without success, and faced with an increasingly unpopular and corrupt president in name only, is on the ropes, and desperate times call for desperate measures. It’s not difficult to start connecting the dots.

Government officials take an oath of office which among other things affirms:

I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

What happens when said officials violate this oath? Those are “enemies domestic”? That’s called “insurrection” which is defined by U.S. Code partially as:

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States.

For clearer language, let’s turn to Britannica:

Insurrection, an organized and usually violent act of revolt or rebellion against an established government or governing authority of a nation-state or other political entity by a group of its citizens or subjects.

Enough background. Let’s talk about two insurrections, one falsely named and the other one ignored. Could a third insurrection have taken place this past weekend? It’s too early to speculate.

According to the corporate media, Democrats, and a handful of Trump-deranged Republicans, January 6 was an “insurrection” on par with the Holocaust, World War II, or 9/11.

Except that on Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump was the government. Was he trying to overthrow himself when he told his rally audience to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”? How much of this “insurrection” was instigated and carried out by federal agents? What role did Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi play?

So many questions and so little curiosity from the media and the Jan. 6 “committee.” What about another insurrection that is being dutifully ignored? And who are these insurrectionists?

Screen shot: The Last Refuge

I refer to former Director of National Intelligence under the Obama administration James Clapper. He along with associates in the intelligence community, commonly known as spooks, attempted to subvert the 2016 and 2020 elections through false claims and other measures, the latter election successfully.

They also attempted with considerable success to undermine Donald Trump’s candidacy and administration by casting doubt on his legitimacy as president through fabricated ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paul Sperry, in Real Clear Investigations, does a deep dive into the Clapper insurrection. I will highlight his findings .

Shortly before the 2016 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Clapper issued the unprecedented intelligence advisory with Obama’s personal blessing. It seemed to lend credence to what the Clinton camp was telling the media — that Trump was working with Russian President Vladimir Putin through a secret back channel to steal the election. Sure enough, the Democratic nominee pounced on it to smear Trump at the debate.

Yet there was zero evidence of this, as verified by the Mueller and Durham reports. But it was used to discredit and smear a presidential candidate through disinformation to subvert an election.

So many people still believe Trump and Putin are working together to this day. Fast forward for years to another presidential debate.

In 2020, he was the lead signatory on the “intelligence" statement that discredited the New York Post’s October bombshell exposing emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which documented how Hunter’s corrupt Burisma paymasters had met with Joe Biden when he was vice president. It was released Oct. 19, just three days before Trump and Biden debated each other in Nashville. Fifty other U.S. “Intelligence Community” officials and experts signed the seven-page document, which claimed "the arrival on the U.S. political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

If Hunter’s laptop was disinformation, how could it be introduced by DOJ prosecutors as evidence in Hunter’s recent felony gun trial? It turns out the FBI knew the laptop was real and suppressed the story, giving candidate Joe Biden a debate talking point. We are also now learning that some of the 51 former intelligence officials were active CIA contractors at the time.

The FBI, which had known Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic since 2019, admitted to Twitter that it was real on the day the New York Post published its reporting on the laptop — but then switched its narrative to “no further comment” and refused to acknowledge the laptop’s veracity to any other Big Tech companies ahead of the 2020 election.

Did Clapper and the 51 spooks rig the 2020 presidential election?

One of the “factcheckers” Politifact acknowledged that 19% of Americans would have changed their vote if they knew the laptop story was real.

Another poll from Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics found: “A whopping 79 percent of Americans suggest President Donald Trump likely would have won reelection if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Another survey from The Polling Company discovered that 45% of Biden voters in swing states said they were “unaware of the financial scandal enveloping Biden and his son” and that full knowledge would have led more than 9% of these Biden voters to not vote for him, flipping all six of the swing states he won to Trump and giving Trump the election.

Paul Sperry summarized the insurrection:

Clapper's well-timed pseudo-intelligence in 2016 and 2020 helped Clinton and Biden make the case against Trump as a potentially Kremlin-compromised figure, charges that crippled his presidency and later arguably denied him reelection.

In other words, an organized revolt against an established government, or an insurrection. Any comment from Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger? Crickets.

This was a real insurrection or coup against a presidential candidate and sitting president. Not someone in a shaman costume walking with Capitol Police through the U.S. Capitol or grandma strolling the Capitol grounds.

I did not even mention Russiagate where the FBI, CIA, and DOJ colluded with foreign interests (Five Eyes countries) to undermine the Trump candidacy and presidency. Or an attempted assassination. Enemies foreign and domestic.

This isn’t simply lawfare with corrupt local or state prosecutors and judges twisting the law into pretzels to convict and imprison their political opponents. This coup is organized by the highest level of the U.S. government, past directors of intelligence agencies, aided and abetted by corporate state-run media.

This is the real insurrection. Where is Congress, exercising its constitutional oversight responsibility? Is this what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution?

What do other countries do? Here’s a recent story, “A Bolivian general has been arrested and accused of mounting a coup against the government.”

Where are the American insurrectionists? Have they been arrested? Instead, they have university appointments, cable news gigs, consultant contracts, book deals, tweeting, doubling down on their actions, with no media scrutiny and no legal reckoning.

Why aren’t these insurrectionists languishing in jail, under horrific conditions, as are so many Jan. 6 protesters? If such election rigging took place in another country, Jimmy Carter, the U.N., and a slew of international election monitors would be apoplectic.

Yet when the American government does this, only silence.

Trump’s CIA Director Gina Haspel was in the thick of the “Dirty Letter” 2020 insurrection, as reported by Miranda Devine. It seems that the FBI and CIA knew the laptop was real, colluded with the Biden campaign, and lied to the American people to steal the 2020 election.

Insurrection anyone? Where’s Congress? Bueller, Bueller, Bueller?

Clapper appears to be handing the insurrection baton to a handful of economists. Another “dirty letter” signed by “16 Nobel Prize-winning economists warning that Trump’s proposals wouldn’t just fail to fix inflation — they would make matters worse.”

Anyone want to guess who these “economists” voted for in 2016 or 2020? As economics is not history, what does the latter say about inflation?

Trump was president four years ago, Biden now. In May 2020, four years ago, the inflation rate was 0.1%. In May 2024, four years later, the inflation rate was 3.3%, 30 times higher compared to four years ago. Inflation reached a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Yet to these partisan economists, Trump is the problem. Are they attempting to influence an election? You betcha! As they aren’t government officials who took an oath, they aren’t true insurrectionists, but they are spreading misinformation, which according to some legal scholars, should be criminalized.

The deep state insurrectionists are now fearful since they may be held to account, as verbalized by CNN, “Trump again suggests he would try to prosecute his political opponents if reelected.” Oh, the horror, Trump doing to them what they have been doing to him since his Trump Tower escalator ride nine years ago.

Does an attempted assassination up the stakes and need for serious housecleaning within the ruling class halls of power? Will the deep state allow it or go scorched earth against Trump or anyone else shining the light of day on their nest of vipers?

There must be a reckoning and course correction, or else America is firmly a banana republic dictatorship. As Trump said shortly before the 2016 election, “Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People.”

Remember that on election day. And remain vigilant.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.