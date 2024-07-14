Can Joe Biden Be Pushed Out of the Race?

At this point, we’ve all seen it, heard it, and lived it: the public mental demise of the puppet president of the United States.

Joe Biden, the lifelong politician, professional liar, and poster boy for term limits, has served his purpose — quite well, I might add — as the far left’s useful idiot. In only four years, he has wrecked the economy, allowed millions of people to casually walk across our borders, and entered all but a full-on war with Russia.

But wait a minute: something odd is taking place in our media and from the left. They are calling for Biden to step aside. What in the world of pragmatic demagoguery is going on here?

On June 27, President Biden took the stage with his opponent, Donald J. Trump, for the first, and earliest ever, presidential debate. The entire world got to see the real Joe Biden. It was so bad that even the mainstream propaganda media for the left was unable to ignore this ugly reality. Never mind that the Biden gaffe machine was on display many times previous but quickly dismissed by the left as “cheap fakes” and “right-wing conspiracies.” This time, it’s different. Maybe it’s the shrinking poll numbers or the proximity of the pending election, but I suspect there is more at play behind the scenes, and that is why we should be on guard.

Last month, Biden attended a fundraiser in the land of make-believe, surrounded by celebrities, most notably George Clooney, who would go on to write an opinion piece for the New York Times calling for Biden to step aside, but it leaves one to wonder why it took a month and a public debate to conclude the president is no longer capable of serving.

Given these calls from his own party to step aside, Biden and his closest handlers have mustered some form of resistance. A defiant stance has emerged that sees him place blame on the elites of the left-wing establishment while claiming that his base still supports him. Laughably, his efforts to reverse the damage provided more fodder, as he referred to the leader of Ukraine — to his face, I might add — as “President Putin” while later referring to his own running mate as “Vice President Trump.” Folks, you can’t make this stuff up. It’s a political parody that writes itself.

While the Trump team and his supporters collectively laugh at the spectacle that is the current Democrat ticket, attention needs to shift toward those who are running this country from behind the curtain. If you think they are caught off guard, think again. This is a time to be wary, to prepare for the other shoe to drop. Otherwise, come November, through stealth and design, Trump could find himself denied a second term.

This consortium of allies and provocateurs got Biden elected four years ago, and let’s be honest: he is nothing more than a figurehead, a marionette, controlled from above by the Deep State shadow government that has thrived for decades. Biden’s cognitive decline is not a surprise; it’s part of the plan, and they know just how to use it to achieve their next initiative. Have you noticed that as the Democrats seem to be falling apart, not just recently, but over the past six months, the Obamas, the Clintons, George Soros, Bill Gates...none of them seems concerned in the slightest? Why is that?

Obama and the Clintons have been traveling inside Biden’s circles for much of the last four years. They have all appeared together multiple times at fundraisers and other gladhanding events. To think they don’t know exactly what is going on inside the White House is naïve.

So how did we get to where we are today, with literally everyone on the left wringing his hands and gnashing his teeth at the very thought of Biden continuing for even one more day as their standard bearer? To find the answer, we should focus on those who don’t seem to be troubled at all. This Obama conglomerate has remained mostly silent and content, saying the right things, offering support, almost smug with understated confidence. But why? These are the ones with the most to lose. If anyone should be leading the charge for change, it would be they...right?

Biden and Trump engaged in a presidential debate earlier than any previous election cycle. This alone raises a lot of questions — not for Trump and his side, but for Biden. Why debate at all, let alone this early?

Biden, even this remnant of his former self, is a stubborn man with a massive ego. This dynamic might help explain how things have come to this point in time. Imagine this scenario as we approached the 2020 elections. Obama and his cohorts present a scenario to Joe — the useful idiot who would do anything to sit in the big chair — whereby he would become the face of the franchise in exchange for his willingness to allow other voices to lead the country from behind the scenes. Speak when told, stick to the script, eat some ice cream, and leave the heavy lifting to us.

That’s where this stubborn curmudgeon, with his massive ego intact, coupled with the other inflated ego in the room, Dr. Jill, has let this get interesting. They’ve decided they’re not ready to go home.

But remember: Obama holds the leverage. He knows firsthand all the shenanigans of the Biden crime family. There is no love lost between these two, and any resistance to keeping their end of the deal, to step aside when told, is easily dealt with even if it gets a little messy. They are not surprised; they know how to handle Joe, and they have a plan.

Trump has all the momentum now. The Deep State power brokers will allow Trump and his side a time of celebration just long enough to allow complacency to creep in, as though this election is only all but won. Biden, meanwhile, will go quietly, maybe even be allowed to play the hero of sorts, doing the “right thing” for his country and all that...or he will let his ego finish him off in a disgraceful implosion of his lifelong career as a political racketeer.

Either way, if you buy into the thought that the left is doomed, you are playing right into leftists’ hands. Though we laugh and mock this apparent collapse on the left, the leftists are many steps ahead, and the laughter may soon come to an end.

My advice to those hoping to save this once great nation: Get on your knees. Pray for our country in earnest. We need God now more than any time in our history.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.