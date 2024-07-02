Biden, the Democrats, and God: at the End of the Dynasty

Suppose the Biden meltdown in last week’s presidential debate was a message from God, telling our Democratic friends that their progressive movement and the Progressive Dynasty it has spawned has reached its end? Suppose God is saying, in His particular way, that political movements have their birth, their growth, their maturity, and then their decline and death. And so when a political party runs a candidate for president that shows his age and his advanced dementia, maybe it’s a Sign from the Heavens that a political dynasty is passing.

Lord knows, the Democrats have had themselves a heck of a dynasty over the last century. They got to saddle the U.S. with a central bank and an income tax, and carefully reduced the value of a dollar from $20 per oz. of gold to $2,000 per oz. in about a hundred years. They got to crank up government spending from 8 percent of GDP to the present 36 percent of GDP. They elected two differently-abled presidents, one after a disabling stroke, and one with polio. They got to win two world wars. They got to prove with the New Deal that Keynesian economics doesn’t work. They got to pose as the saviors of the workers and the blacks. They got to elect the First Black President. Yay Democrats!

But now God is flashing the warning signal. When Democrats tried to elect the First Woman President, He got together with the Russians to elect a combination real-estate mogul and TV-show host as president instead. He got Dr. Fauci, bureaucrat of bureaucrats, to wreck the economy with a years-long COVID unpleasantness. Then He panicked the Democrats into a fixup for the 2020 presidential nomination by having Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary. Finally, He got the Democrats and CNN to create a presidential debate that prevented Donald Trump from offending the suburban wine moms with interruptions and insults, and He got Joe Biden to say “we finally beat Medicare.”

(Imagine if some Republican had been overheard saying “we finally beat Medicare” in his sleep.)

It all seems so chaotic. I wonder what God is trying to do? Perhps this?

Good question, kid. I am conducting an experiment to see if there is a way to change a political dynasty without too much bloodshed. I admit that after I had that German guy invent the printing press things got a bit out of hand with a flood of books and manifestos and revolutions and purges. So I wondered if this time we could arrange things more friendly like, with the old regime just dying of old age instead of a bloody revolution. By the way, did you notice that I put the administrative state on short rations last week with the Chevron decision?

You probably noticed My recent U.S. presidential experiments: first the son of a lemon rancher and gas station owner. Then a movie actor. I admit that the combination real-estate and TV-host guy was a bit whacko, but talk about fun! Now I’m working on the Europeans: that Brit guy that’s the son of an alcoholic, the Italian gal from a single-parent family, and that young French kid that grew up in public housing.

As scientists have recently discovered, My technique for the development of the universe is “adaption,” or, if you will, “rinse and repeat.” It’s amazing how well this works, and the surprises it produces makes the universe interesting for Me. But I admit that the way humans have revved it up in the last few centuries has sometimes alarmed Me, and that African-American chappie in the rocket business is something else.

It’s time for Me to create political leaders that cool their jets. That Russian guy with the 20,000-book library was scary. That’s why I have changed the dials to select for ordinary leaders that lack the ambition to create Heaven on Earth. I thought I had made it clear a while back that the promise of Heaven only applies to life after death, but evidently not everyone was listening. I really need the political arena on Earth to cool off a bit while I conjure up rigorously defined areas of doubt and uncertainty for the physicists investigating Dark Matter and Dark Energy.

Seriously though, sports fans, it really is remarkable how it seems that someone out there is guiding the Democrats gently towards the end of the Progressive Dynasty, even if it seems like God is herding cats.

But one thing I wish God would work on is educated women, who are all in for the Democrats. What happens to the world of educated women when the Progressive Dynasty ends and a new world of extreme “far-right” parties takes over, from Trump to Farage to Bardella? I worry all the time about our educated women, going back to the World’s First Feminist, Mary Wollstonecraft. And you should too.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: William Blake