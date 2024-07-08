Biden's Dementia: What Did They Know and When Did They Know It?

“What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

This famous question was asked 50 years ago by Sen. Howard Baker about the Watergate scandal.

This eventually brought down President Richard Nixon, leading to the installation of President Gerald R. Ford and his vice president, Nelson Rockefeller.

Neither were elected by the people, they were instead selected by the ruling class.

Nixon’s elected vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned from office over alleged tax and financial crimes. House Speaker Carl Albert selected Ford as Nixon’s new vice president, saying, "We gave Nixon no choice but Ford." Nixon then resigned, elevating Ford to the presidency.

Ford then nominated Rockefeller to be his VP and despite some controversy, he was confirmed by Congress. Note that neither were elected by the American people, at least to the White House.

Will the ruling class soon pick the next president and vice president, history repeating itself 50 years later with a new set of characters?

Should Sen. Baker’s question be asked today, not of the president but his family, handlers, media enablers, and fellow Democrats?

A quote attributed to Mark Twain, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” may be playing out this summer, rhyming with Nixon’s resignation and an installed president.

Except to President Biden’s family, loyal Democrats, much of the corporate media, and paid Twitter fanboys and fangirls, Biden appears to be suffering from dementia.

There is the caveat and peril of diagnosing someone from afar. This is called the Goldwater Rule over a group of psychiatrists opining on Goldwater’s mental state as the Republican presidential candidate running against Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

The rule states:

The American Psychiatric Association adopted the Goldwater Rule in 1973 prohibiting members from offering psychological opinions about individuals whom they had not personally examined.

The same people denying the obvious about Biden had no problem calling Trump crazy and mentally unfit, without examining him. This cabal was led by Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee:

In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy, narcissism, paranoid delusions, impulse control problems, antsocial personality disorder and a range of other concerning traits.

Sociopathic Donald Trump secured the national border (as much as he could), gave America energy independence, a strong economy with low inflation and unemployment, a Constitution-following U.S. Supreme Court, and no foreign wars.

If only every president were so “paranoid and impulsive.” So what if he’s a narcissist? Which elected official in Washington, D.C. is not?

President Joe Biden’s mental status was on recent display during the live presidential debate against Donald Trump. Biden robotically walked to the podium and at the end required the assistance of his wife to navigate a short step off the stage.

Biden stuttered and sputtered, and only a few minutes into the debate, lost his trend of thought. After a few seconds of awkward silence, he muttered something out of left field, “We finally beat Medicare.”

YouTube screen grab

Normally sycophantic CNN knew it was a disaster for Biden, saying “It took just 10 minutes to destroy a presidency.” They went on, “Biden produced the weakest performance since John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon started the tradition of televised debates in 1960.” They concluded, “The president’s showing was devastating.”

Before the Thursday evening debate, Biden was just fine. Morning Joe Scarborough, three months earlier said, “this version of Biden,” meaning in March 2024, is the best version of Biden.

Biden had his annual physical four months before the debate, in February 2024, and his White House physician assured America that Biden is “fit for duty” and that Biden “doesn’t need” a cognitive exam.

They could settle the issue by testing Biden’s cognition. Instead, they followed the medical intern’s axiom: “If you don’t take a temperature, you can’t find a fever.” Similarly, a third of American cities no longer report crime statistics to the FBI. If crime isn’t reported, it isn’t happening. Willful ignorance.

What changed in a few months, from Biden being “mentally sharp” to “he needs to drop out of the race”? Was the media and Biden’s handlers gaslighting America for the past four years? What did they know and when did they know it?

Alex Berenson’s wrote in his Substack, “Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease specialist, has visited the White House at least nine times in the last year, official White House visitor logs show.”

Is this not newsworthy? How many are complicit in this cone of silence around the mental infirmity of the American president?

Dr. Bandy Lee, quite certain about Trump’s mental infirmity, knew in 2019 that Biden’s mental health, “seems like it’s not so perfect.” Did she make the rounds of cable news shouting about this presidential candidate’s mental status? Did she write a book as she did about Trump? She knew and kept quiet.

Hunter Biden knew in 2019 that his father had dementia. Yet he encouraged his father to run for president in 2020, and for reelection now. Dr. Jill knew it as well, as did his advisors, handlers, and Democrat colleagues. What did the White House staff know and when did they know it? Is their silence anything short of fraud on America?

Hunter Biden’s psychiatrist Keith Ablow believed Joe Biden may have had dementia as far back as 2012 based on his performance in the vice presidential debate.

In 2020, Biden bumbled the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing.” This was not a one-off event, and people noticed.

Ted Rall, in a Japan Times op-ed in March 2020 thought Biden was “a man clearly suffering from dementia.” Commentator Howie Carr in October 2020 observed, “Media continue to cover up Joe Biden’s mental decline.”

The issue could have been settled with a cognitive test, but in 2020 Biden refused, saying, “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?”

Biden’s defenders circled the wagon after one of his own government officials called him out. Special Counsel Robert Hur in his report, “Described the 81-year-old Democrat’s memory as ‘hazy,’ ‘fuzzy,’ ‘faulty,’ ‘poor’ and having ‘significant limitations.’”

Carl Bernstein, co-slayer of President Nixon, knew something over a year ago, but only chooses to speak about it now:

Multiple sources tell him that there have been at least 15 occasions in the last year and a half “where the president has appeared like he did at that horror show (his debate performance).” Bernstein reports that in the last six months sources have told him that there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline.

Biden was not sharp as a whip the day before the debate and then as the New York Times describes, “fumbling,” “shaky,” and “halting” a day later. It wasn’t a cold, cold medicine, jet lag, or any of the myriad excuses for Biden’s normal behavior on display to the world.

They knew it for years and covered it up, gaslighting America that despite being naked, Emperor Biden was indeed wearing beautiful robes. Who was making presidential decisions and running the country for the past four years?

The administrative state and ruling class lied about it all – Hunter Biden’s laptop, Trump-Russia collusion, COVID, Biden family corruption, and Biden’s worsening dementia. They perpetrated a hoax on America and the world.

All to subvert and election and keep themselves in power, preventing any attempt by Donald Trump to “drain the swamp.”

And Biden’s dementia is worsening, as is the normal course. Like societal decline, collapse happens slowly, then very suddenly. Who in their right mind believes Biden can function for four more years? Or even four more months?

Who’s really in charge? Clearly not Joe Biden. Dr, Jill let the mask drop in a recent Vogue interview where she admitted, “Really, in so many different areas, I tell him what I’m seeing, what I’m hearing—and he gets it. And this is where the magic happens.”