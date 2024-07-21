“An outward sign of an inward grace.”

This phrase came through the works of St. Augustine. He may not have been the first to use it, but through him it has become well known. He described a sacrament as an outward and visible sign of an inward and invisible grace. He was speaking of the Sacraments in the Church. To me it’s not a phrase exclusively used for sacraments. Most who read his works know his thoughts penetrate deep, beyond the obvious tenets of faith and intellect. Way beyond what we can see. To me it’s a phrase that hints at certain moments in time as unique, bringing revelation; watershed moments in history that will imprint themselves on generations.

We seem to be at such a moment. Or a series of moments that make for something bigger than now. The moment of the bullet seen round the world is surrounded by lots of other moments, enveloped by so much other than its own message, we need to pay attention. Something profound, something deeply spiritual, something deeply historical, something extraordinary is happening.

A recent observation:

There are several Old Testament stories of the foes of Israel being infected with a spirit of confusion and fear leading to their self-destruction. We are watching as the left repeats these stories in front of our eyes. The spirit that is the ugly essence of the left has been let loose on themselves.

The Biden dementia moment had the left unraveling. This moment was surrounded by others, but it started the attempt by the leftist media to try to make Joe resign. As noted, it has caused Biblical style confusion to reign in front of our eyes.

When the bullet struck Trump’s ear, it was a bigger sign than the leftist meltdown, it was a sign of God’s grace to a struggling nation. Quite clearly, those who support Trump and have spiritual leanings saw this: It was God who saved Donald Trump, God who stopped the country from falling into civil war, God who confounded the plans to get rid of him. That is a constant among a majority of his supporters. God stepped into history in a remarkable way. God showed his grace in giving us another chance. The turning of his head at just the right millisecond. His rising up to encourage supporters he was fine, that they should fight, are epic events.

Many saw the spiritual side of this, many have voiced it, many continue to understand that as what they saw. Half of Trump supporters see that as real, and the other half are contemplating it. A bonus gift is the left now sees it as well. They are done.

Back to our moment(s). Because we are far from done. We are in the midst of a sea change. Poignant moments have been happening since the bullet heard round the world.

Here was Trump’s deeply humble, forgiving, powerfully spiritual statement after it was over:

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.

He broadcast that to all who would hear. An outward sign of an inward grace.

The decision was made not to postpone the convention. To continue the quest for a change in our country’s direction in spite of the violent act just perpetrated.

The choice for VP was given as JD Vance. Tucker Carlson’s comment on the selection: Every bad person he’s ever met in Washington is against JD. Coming from a revitalized Tucker, that is another physical sign of grace.

In the last months there has been a noticeable series of spiritual awakenings in many of the most important commentators today—Tucker being early in this group. He was possibly the first to say, and keep saying, this is no longer a matter of Democrat/Republican, or left and right, but the playing out of good versus evil.

Others have followed. Joe Rogan. Russel Brand. Candace Owens. Jordan Peterson. Many others have had the same turn. A recognition that we need something good that is higher than ourselves. Other people already there have now reset their minds in clarity. Something has happened. Something is happening. More is yet to come.

Back in early June, Tucker interviewed Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, about his success in going from the most violent country in the world to perhaps the most crime-free and peaceful. It was an overwhelming interview. Undeniably one of the most riveting I’ve seen. So staggering, in the middle of the interview Tucker blurts out: “That’s why I came here. What your success says about the country I live in.”

They had been speaking about how victory had come to El Salvador. Speaking about MS-13, Bukele said dealing with the gangs was an impossible task. He said they experienced a miracle. Tucker asked for the real story. The answer: “We prayed.” Apparently, the whole cabinet prayed. For wisdom. To win the war they were in. To prevent casualties.

Bukele says they won the physical war, by winning the spiritual war. From that time on, El Salvador had measurable physical change from the worst murder rate in the world to a peaceful culture. An undeniable fact. An incredible miracle as an example to us all.

Moments. Our world is filled with these moments. We are now involved intimately with one of the biggest transformations of our history. One thing is clear. What we are experiencing is very real. You could cut it with a butter knife.

The left here is in melt-down. They have been exposed for the dark forces they have become. They have been exposed as not being smart, not being nice, nor being invincible. They are in full retreat. They cannot find their footing; their confusion is breathtaking.

A majority of Americans are waking up to this new realization: The bullet meant for Donald Trump was meant for us. He turned his head just before death arrived.

What we do with this moment, or moments will define us generations from now. We can ignore it, make fun of it, or scoff at it like our media will do. And they will do that. It is their modus operandi. Or we can immerse ourselves in the moment with the majority of our fellow Americans. My hope is we will walk through the door that has been opened, giving our hearts and minds to the renewal of the American spirit. Seeing clearly that we are being given a second chance to renew ourselves and our culture.

An American revolution in which the world can rejoice.

Image: Public domain.