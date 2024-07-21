A 'Livable America' According to Radical Leftists

A number of celebrities and VIPs of the radical left, including one who betrayed our Vietnam veterans while they were putting their lives on the line for this country, have been warning that if President Trump returns to office, life in America will not be livable, as it presumably is under Biden.

Whoever believes this must also believe, or pretend to believe, that America is more livable when the following conditions are in place:

Immigration laws are violated to allow foreigners to enter this country illegally, disregarding the warnings, official and unofficial, against terrorist infiltrators. How’s that for a more livable America?

You can go to prison for disagreeing with the government’s policies, dictatorship style, and to hell with the Constitution. How’s that for a more livable America?

Cities under Democrat mayors make the list of worst in the country to live in. How’s that for a more livable America?

Crime is promoted instead of fought, with policies that decriminalize felony and make the police stand down where it occurs. How’s that for a more livable America?

Increasingly less of your income is yours to keep, as taxes keep growing, unabated. How’s that for a more livable America?

Small businesses are crushed under excessive regulations, forcing many out of business. How’s that for a more livable America?

Big businesses send jobs overseas, leaving American workers and their families struggling to survive. How’s that for a more livable America?

Babies that are not wanted are killed before they leave their mother’s womb and disposed of like trash. How’s that for a more livable America?

It is necessary for one to be totally insensitive, brainwashed, and uninformed to permit such conditions, and to have missed the fact that President Trump acted vigorously to end such barbaric attacks against the American people.

Like millions of Americans, he was aware of the track toward ruin that this country had been put on by the Uniparty in Washington and by its copycats in “blue states.”

What could be the motivation, besides personal gain, for such irresponsible political action such as we are seeing in these described instances? A truthful answer would bring up the political name for such infidelity to this republic’s constituents: treachery. And it would bring up the influence of those who deeply hate America, which are the same people who deeply hate Trump and his supporters.

The truth regarding a “livable America” annihilates the twisted narratives of radical leftists. The reality is that life in America was far better under Trump than under Biden. And all bets are off in the fact-checking.

Cynics might ask, did Trump win in 2016 because he was taking political advantage of the mood of a majority of Americans?

Anyone who saw even one Trump rally knows that is total nonsense. He in fact captured the spirit of the majority of Americans who, like himself, were sick and tired of the damage done to America by most Democrats and their Republican partners – the Uniparty – and with growing speed after 2000. Their actions revealed the aims of the radical left against this country, against its people, against its Constitution, against its sovereignty, against all that millions of Americans sacrificed, fought and died for. Trump and his supporters were saying, loud and clear, stop the America-bashing and let’s get this wonderful country back on track.

The departure from true democracy, demonstrated by elected officials who follow the rules of radicals instead of the rules of the Constitution, is why life in America had been sliding downhill long before 2000. A comment I make occasionally, in part as a joke, is that I’ve been waiting all my life for that “Golden Age” promised every four years, while America keeps getting worse instead of better.

In short, the level of governmental indifference to the people – in defiance of Constitutional mandates and rising to insane levels after Obama, is now too obvious to mistake or hide. High tech censorship is no match for the charade. For by their actions the members of the Uniparty have solidified that indifference and indicted themselves for fraudulent occupancy of office.

To put it more bluntly, they are deaf, dumb, and blind to the people they represent. They are also blind to the fact that politics as usual has reached a dead end. Those pretending otherwise not only demonstrate a profound ignorance of the reality but a disabling lack of respect for their primary function in government: service to the American people.

Whatever its legitimate purpose in society, politics cannot act as an extension of the will of society when, as the Founders of this country warned, morality does not accompany its operations. The Founders understood, as all who govern must understand regardless of calendar date, that democracy disconnected from morality assures the ascendance of tyranny and depravity, starting at the top of government.

Today’s display of madness in world politics – how else to characterize the push for another World War – and a conspicuous show of “pride” in reaching for the bottom of human decency, are among the reasons why millions are shouting “this has gone far enough” and demanding a return to our senses.

Anthony J. DeBlasi is a veteran and longtime defender of Western civilization.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License