Will the Democrats Survive this Year’s Election?

This is obviously a rhetorical question… but it is still based on observations of the real world. Most importantly, the Dems are firmly attached to a seriously unpopular standard-bearer. But, beyond the obvious, Americans and the western world in general are losing their enthusiasm for government-centered solutions to the various problems that we are facing. This is exemplified by such emerging success stories as that of Argentina’s Javier Milei.

Next to inflation and its attendant erosion of our standard of living, crime is at the top of the list of pertinent issues currently being faced. Mayors and district attorneys in even deep blue cities are being threatened with recall en masse. This reaction is hardly arbitrary since there is a blatant demonstration of cause and effect. In order to pander to their inner-city constituents, leftist progressives have their fingerprints all over soft-on-crime laws and policies… hence the cause. Retailers are thus suffering huge losses due to theft -- an effect, and its costs are ultimately being born by consumers, along with their having to wait for an attendant to unlock the toothpaste case. Unlike crime, immigration is a federal issue -- but it is still seriously linked to local crime -- since various foreign criminal organizations are taking advantage of our inept border policies.

Then there are the economically disastrous edicts being handed down in order to modify the weather -- such as banning devices that run on gasoline, diesel, or natural gas, let alone coal. This is typically being done in advance of necessary, though not yet available, state-of-the-art technology. Too bad that the weather is pretty much the same as it ever was, despite media-generated hysteria over normal, though dramatic, events -- you know, like tornadoes during (ahem) tornado season and along Tornado Alley.

This slide in their popularity is not going unnoticed among the movers and shakers in the Democrat fold. But most of what they can do is to just dump Biden -- which is pretty much impossible to do without it being really, really ugly. Let alone it’s already pretty late in the game. Had there been an active spoiler campaigning all along to unseat Biden, such as in 1980 when Ted Kennedy challenged Jimmy Carter, this scenario would have been more realistic. They have also been trying to destroy Trump by putting their Department of Justice toadies to work in tying him up with legal challenges. How’s that working out? Heh, heh, heh. So, here we are: Democrats staring into the abyss.

In A History of English-Speaking Peoples, Winston Churchill describes the evolution of political parties: In order to achieve the majorities necessary to win elections, marginally disparate groups coalesce in order to find common cause. In today’s world, one of our two major parties has been infected by ultra-leftist ideologies. Guess which one. Is this disease terminal? Only time will tell, and this year’s election may well be a harbinger of the eventual outcome.

My own guess is that both parties are in for a change. First off, the Republicans have a RINO problem (I prefer to call them Banana Republicans). Should the GOP achieve an overwhelming victory this year, then “movement” conservatives and Tea Party stalwarts may get around to pushing out the RINOs… who may then join up with the more centrist Democrats. Meanwhile, the uber-leftist Democrats will join up with the Greens. They’ll keep hugging trees, while preaching to us about how there’s way too much economic activity such as consumption and employment. They’re likely to continue preaching to their own choir -- while the rest of us laugh our butts off.

Even the inner-cities are now up for grabs… because of crime. It just so happens that even poor people, with only government-provided educations, don’t like being robbed and murdered either. Go figure.

Beyond ideological problems, the Democrats have also developed a tactical disadvantage. Normally, they would be itching to play the race card, not so much anymore with Trump’s surge among minorities. Not to mention the conspicuous emergence of the Black conservative intellectual -- Thomas Sowell is no longer an anomaly. While Trump was virtually confined to the environs of New York, not being as stupid as the typical hack politician, he took the opportunity to press the flesh in a bodega and then to the South Bronx… where he was greeted with thunderous applause.

It’s just that their b.s. isn’t working like it used to… and consequences are piling up. This does not eliminate the possibility of some dastardly “black swan” or other type of October surprise. Democrats do not lose easily. But the rest of us are fed up with their lame demagoguery. Most of what they have left is to keep generating hatred for Trump -- who supposedly wants to murder democracy -- since they have no way of getting folks to love Biden. Then there’s always the possibility of (ahem) engineered balloting. Maybe we’ve learned our lesson with that. Fingers crossed.

