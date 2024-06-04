Now that President Trump’s status as a mere “enemy of democracy” has been elevated to “convicted felon,” it is time to evaluate the state of the coup. Biden’s wicked smirk, in passing, affirmed the obvious, when a reporter asked if the Trump verdict would affect the election, or if Trump was to be a political prisoner. History will remember that evil smile. What was once being practiced behind a curtain of pretense, has come plainly out on the stage, with the final act open to the public. They seem convinced now that it is safe, and even useful, to clearly display their effective control of the captured media, the DoJ and FBI, the Marxist education establishment, the intelligence community, the woke corporate world, and key levers of the electoral process.

The following is a fairly common surmise as to what has brought us to this pass.

In early 2020, the MAGA miracle was interrupted by what many Americans now strongly suspect was a “plandemic,” one part an exercise in totalitarian control, and one part the first step in a well-considered effort to dispose of President Trump. Trump warned us about the events in China and was slammed as a racist for trying to close the door to travelling Chinese. China closed travel from Wuhan to the rest of China, but not to the rest of the world. The first reports of fatalities came out of west coast nursing homes, taking the lead as many Democrat-controlled cities adapted their murderous policy of returning infected seniors to these homes. Hospitals were paid a fortune for identifying motorcycle accident fatalities as having “died with COVID-19”, using an inexcusably amplified test that shouted COVID at the first sneeze. The numerical terror spread, until an entire country ground to a stop. The only good news was that the annual flu stats went to zero.

In late 2020, everyone in the country knew the election had been stolen. We went to bed knowing the election was Trump’s and awoke the next day to the incomprehensible. We learned that the vote counting in the critical precincts in the battleground states had stopped, early in the morning, in perfect synch, with the Republican observers sent home. The Democrat faithful then continued the count into the dark hours, and before sunrise, Biden was given a miraculous, unprecedented, and statistically impossible surge, wherever it was needed.

Thousands of affidavits attested to criminal behaviors in the vote count, but anti-Trump treachery prevailed at the Justice Department, from William Barr at the head and down the line. The Supreme Court pathetically declined any involvement, claiming that 22 states had “no standing” to challenge the corrupted results in the battleground states that had put Biden over the top.

The stage was set for detailed motions, prepared to be brought to the House floor, challenging the electors of the states in question, which would have triggered an actual investigation before Biden’s “victory” could be certified. But before that could occur, elements of Capitol Police attacked a lawful and permitted assembly of protesters with rubber bullets and concussive tear gas grenades, fired into crowds that had been largely peaceful up to that point. Federal agent provocateurs tore down barriers and led a charge on one side of the Capitol, while police opened welcoming doors (only possible from within) to the gathered protesters on the other side. A grave threat to the congressional assembly was announced, so they adjourned and were hysterically evacuated. When they reconvened later, it was, by rule, an “emergency session,” in which challenges to the electoral college went unregistered. Congress, told it had been attacked by the mob, proceeded to confirm the votes presented by each state, giving Biden the Presidency. Critically, the intended challenges, by virtue of the timing of these events, were never made part of the permanent record. They were history, but rendered nonexistent in official governmental history, and thereby beyond referencing in further motions.

It is essential to note that Trump’s requests, echoed by the Capitol police chief, to secure the Capitol with 20,000 National Guard troops were denied by both Pelosi and the mayor of Washington, D.C. This federally instigated calamity then served as the Reichstag fire that the Left had been waiting for. It presented an opportunity to blame Trump for inspiring an “insurrection” and gave the FBI and DoJ an excuse to go full Gestapo, SWAT teams were brutally employed to round up and imprison, sometimes indefinitely, anyone whose cell phone signature placed them in or near the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. And it gave the national partisan media an excuse for denigrating all further accusations of electoral malpractice, on top of the official naming of Trump, as having been “impeached.”

Now that every good thing that Trump accomplished in his four years as President has been undone and our injuries compounded by a steady barrage of treasonous policy choices designed to inflict maximum damage to these United States, the revolution is facing a Trump-led conservative MAGA revival, like nothing before it, promising an electoral sweep, “too big to rig.” The poor things! They’ve tried everything. But none of it ever quite seemed to stick.

They promoted the BLM/Antifa riots, in the middle of a national quarantine and lockdown. They mandated vaccines for all, that are somewhere between worthless and murderous. They’ve broken the border and broken the people’s bank accounts. They’ve managed to make the weapons dealers richer while making our military a joke. They’ve made our cities filthy and dangerous. They are turning our little boys into little girls, unable to properly read or write or do ‘rithmatic.

So, the Biden crew made a benevolent choice. Instead of killing Trump, which would be extremely problematic, and prone to elicit severe patriotic retribution, they chose lawfare, a skill set they have been honing for years to great effect. Doing so meant enlisting committed leftists, among the many entrenched in our legal system. Through every twist and contortion of legal precedent, and of reason itself, they finally get to officially call him a “convicted felon.” Pity, for them, that by now, the people know that the entire Biden cabal are the actual felons… simply yet to be convicted.

What does the future hold?

If Trump survives, he will be elected. And the nation will have at least four years to begin to rebuild.

May God forbid it, but if he doesn’t survive, there will be a vastly magnified repeat of the 2020 disturbances, only this time from the other end of the political spectrum, directed against anyone who ever wished for his demise. As it was for those who plotted against the Israeli Olympians of Munich, in 1972, there will be nowhere to hide.

This is not a recommendation, if anyone asks. It’s nobody’s personal wish, along the sweet way to MAGA, but a fearful prognostication, brimming, we fear, with certainty.

Jim Darlington: Hopeful old Christian, with dark visions, prayerfully wrong about the coming fall of America. jedarlington@protonmail.com jedarlington@substack.com

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service